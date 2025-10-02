Halle Berry is proudly marching to the beat of her own drum — which includes rocking a micro bikini at every opportunity. After taking her fans along on her epic national park-spanning road trip this summer, complete with several Bond girl-worthy swimsuit moments and naked selfies, the X-Men alum continued her bikini season streak in one of her tiniest thongkini styles to date.

The Oscar winner was keeping fans fed over the past few months with a multi-week journey through the wilderness of Utah, Arizona, and California with boyfriend Van Hunt — but the jaw-dropping landscapes played second fiddle to her head-turning swimwear options as Berry ascribed to a “new day, new bikini” motto. And on Saturday, Sept. 27, the star kept her summer aesthetic going into fall as she posed in a never-before-seen suit from her desert adventure archives.

Giving her iconic Die Another Day-era bikini moment a run for its money, Berry playfully invited her 9.1 million Instagram followers to tag along with her as she stepped into a scenic desert landscape. Surrounded by sage green shrubbery and white limestone, the Monster’s Ball actor headed toward some imposing rocky cliffs in front of her while wearing nothing but an ultra-cheeky bikini that flashed her elusive butt tattoo.

Berry’s Two-Toned Thongkini Instagram/Halle Berry “Looks like I’m going the wrong way, but I’m not… just going my own way!” she reflected, illustrating her caption by sharing a photo of her walking away from the camera. Berry (and her very cheeky thongkini) could be seen from behind as she walked toward the mountain vista. Her two-toned black-and-white swimsuit — from one of her favorite swim brands, Monday Swimwear — featured a string bikini top as well as tiny string bottoms that showed off Berry’s sunflower tattoo on her right cheek. Wearing her brown bob down in a wavy style, Berry also went barefoot for the artsy image.