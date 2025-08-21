Halle Berry Rang In Her 59th Birthday In Sheer Lingerie & Tiny Bikinis

Halle Berry knows how to celebrate a birthday — she’s a fire sign, after all. Leos like Berry tend to extend their birthday festivities beyond a measly 24-hour period. For her 59th birthday, Berry took a cue from fellow Leo Dua Lipa and took a tropical vacation to ring in the last year of her 50s.

Berry jetted off to Bora Bora trip for her birthday on Aug. 14. In all of her photos from the vacation, she showed off her luxurious vacation wardrobe of sheer lingerie and risqué bikinis. Suffice to say, her packing list was fitting for the main character of the zodiac.

Halle’s Lacy Lingerie

Berry has spent the summer bopping from one extravagant travel destination to the next. For her birthday trip, she stayed at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora — and of course, she wore fabulous ‘fits throughout her vacay.

Whether she was riding jet skis across the crystal blue waters or lounging poolside, one thing stayed consistent: Berry’s sultry wardrobe. In an Aug. 19 Instagram post, Berry shared highlights of her vacation and showed off her birthday suit: a lacy slip dress.

The sheer nightie featured polka dot lace and ornate embroidery that spanned her bust and midriff. The actress topped off her skimpy look with a crown of bright yellow and magenta flowers.

Berry wore the same slip again in another pic from her carousel post. This time, she added an ‘80s-style white jacket to the lace ensemble. The structured jacket featured a cinched waist, plunging neckline, and shoulder pads. She kept her floral crown on for both looks, as any birthday queen should.

This wasn’t the only time Berry turned a nightie into beachwear. In a Aug. 17 Instagram, she skipped the swimsuit and sported a red lace lingerie set for a dip in the pool. “Making the most of a cloudy day,” she captioned the post.

Halle’s Tiny Bikinis

Of course, when the sun came out, Berry had to switch up her ‘fit so she could soak it all in. In another picture from her Aug. 19 photo dump, the actress sported a two-tone bikini for a sunbathing session by the ocean. Her halter top featured a twist design in earthy hues: chocolate and cream. A pair of matching Brazilian-cut bottoms completed the set.

In the photo, Berry kept her beach day essentials handy. She wore a pair of simple black sunnies and held up a wide-brim straw hat. To add in some style amid all the sun safety, she sported a stack of chunky bangles on her arm.

Berry’s resort wear collection also included a classic black string bikini. In an Aug. 18 photo dump, she showed off the simple style, which she paired with dark brown sunglasses. Colorful layered necklaces and a large turquoise ring added some intrigue to the tried-and-true swim look.

Berry’s birthday ‘fits are proof that Leo season should last forever.