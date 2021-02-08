Halsey's About-Face Anti-VDay Makeup Collection Is All About Self-Love

In case you missed the news, Halsey launched a makeup line in January. The range features everything from gorgeously pigmented liquid eyeshadows to highlighters and lipsticks, and each product is focused on self-expression, beauty experimentation, and inclusivity. Now, there's more to get excited about: her About-Face Anti-VDay Makeup Collection.

The musician's newest additions launched Feb. 8 and features five Paint-It Matte Lip Colors and four Matte Fix Lip Pencils which can be purchased for $22 and $17 respectively. The limited-edition collection includes bold, statement-making liquid lip shades — think mauve and deep fuchsia, all of which deliver a cool, minty finish. Meanwhile, the matching lip pencils — which come in hues like cherry red and "toasted brick," — are formulated to define your lips and create a soft, smooth canvas with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E.

While the vibrant pigments are pretty, the message behind the collection is equally appealing. Halsey launched the Anti-VDay products to encourage self-love and self-acceptance, and each item in the collection is a tool for self-expression. In light of Valentine's Day, a holiday traditionally focused on being in a relationship, About-Face is pushing for everyone to celebrate the day however they want — without following the rules. "It's about taking the power back and doing things for yourself," said Halsey in a press release.

So, whether you'll be kissing your special someone or your own reflection in the mirror (why not?), use Feb. 14 as an opportunity to focus on self-love. And these gorgeous lip products can make your pout look fierce while you do so.

