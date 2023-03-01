This 2023 fashion season has given fans endless buzzy moments — especially, with the confluence of design and music. Artists Dua Lipa and BTS’ RM sat in the front rows of Milan Fashion Week sending Twitter in a tizzy, while Alicia Keys and Lizzo both performed at various fashion week events.

With the fashion set migrating to Paris for fashion month’s final week, Halsey is the latest musician to make waves. After hinting on main that something exciting was brewing, the “Without Me” singer made a surprise appearance on the Pressiat runway.

On Tuesday, Halsey modeled for the brand wearing a stunning see-through bustier number. The spicy, lingerie-inspired creation featured an all-over leopard print in what appears to be touchable navy velvet. The structured bodice included an asymmetrical one-shoulder detail, with a hip-bearing cut, adding to the look’s undeniably sultry vibe.

Her lingerie-inspired top paired perfectly with a drapey, cowl-like skirt, which included a short train. For a touch of Old Hollywood elegance, Haley covered her bottle-blonde waves with a head scarf in the same material, wrapping it tightly around her neck.

Naturally, Halsey did her own makeup, using her beauty line, about-face. The look was severe and edgy, with extremely contoured cheekbones and metallic black shadow, that gave major Julia Fox vibes.

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

After walking solo, Halsey joined the label’s eponymous designer, Vincent Garnier Pressiat, for his end-of-show ovation (a great honor). The singer called her modeling stint “terrifying and amazing” on Instagram, but praised the brand for its “stunning collection” and “iconic show.”

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

‌The pairing, shouldn’t come as a shock, since this isn’t the first time Halsey has rocked the Parisian label. Last April, the singer wore a similar Pressiat creation to the 2022 Grammy Awards — another bustier-style bodice, complete with a draped, low-rise maxi skirt.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

An iconic duo, for sure.