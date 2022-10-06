Closing out Paris Fashion Week with a bang, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. brought the biggest celebs in town together for a ‘secret party’ at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on Tuesday night. Halsey was one of the lucky guests and true to form, she served up a show-stopping look for the special occasion.

Photos taken of the pop star see them arriving at the venue donning an asymmetrical black bra top and a dramatic sheer Saint Laurent maxi skirt with a black thong underneath. Appropriately, she took to Instagram to show off the sultry ensemble. “Yep. This party look was one of my favorites this week,” Halsey wrote, before cheekily adding: “They said ‘Halsey leaves nothing to the imagination.’ I said, ‘I promise you’ll be imagining something..’”

This star-studded party isn’t the first time the “Bad At Love” hitmaker has embraced the exposed thong trend taking over the fashion space. Notably, she rocked a glamorous sheer lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana, with her G-string on full display, at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party. Halsey also modeled a more casual take on the controversial early-aughts look on Instagram last October.

And to this, I only have one thing to say: Keep. It. Coming.