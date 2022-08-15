Halsey once told a reporter on the red carpet: "I'm always kind of naked, kind of classy” — and I, for one, love that for them. I couldn’t be more here for it.

The Grammy-nominated artist has a reputation for their eclectic, unpredictable red carpet choices, which can range from edgy to playful to ultra-glam. One thing you can always expect from a Halsey fashion moment, though? It’s going to be head-turning. Waves will be (and have been) made.

The evidence shows that the singer-songwriter — who works with lauded celebrity stylist Law Roach — is a fan of corseted waists, sheer dresses, ruffles, embellishments, and bold skirts, amongst other notable statements.

Here and there, they’ll step out in pants, but it’s not all that often, although you will find a pair of rhinestone bell-bottoms on this list. And of course, who remembers their 2017 Grammys ‘fit? The silky royal blue pj-inspired set with nothing underneath (just a hint of sideboob and a fabulous diamond body chain)? I, for one, will never forget it, thank you very much.

Because it feels necessary, I’ve rounded up some of Halsey’s best red carpet looks through the years, spanning from the start of their career when ‘Badlands’ first dropped, all the way to 2022. So, (you know the drill) keep on scrolling to take in some of their most iconic and high-fashion ‘fits to date.

1 Strapless Pressiat With A Vintage Hat Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2022 Grammys, Halsey wore a dramatic bustier gown paired with platform sandals and a vintage wide-brimmed Pierre Cardin hat. And yes, the ends of their flippy hairdo and lips were painted cranberry to match the look. An appropriate smattering of Tiffany & Co. bling only added to the glorious fashion moment.

2 See-Through Dolce & Gabbana Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “So Good” singer attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022 wearing an arresting black lace Dolce & Gabbana gown that highlighted their matching G-string. They styled the see-through number — accented by a chunky, gold chain link shoulder strap — with black sandals and gold jewelry.

3 Rhinestones & Bell-Bottoms Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2022, Halsey hit the red carpet in a daring ‘fit featuring a barely-there top covered in dazzling rhinestones and extra-long black bell-bottoms from luxury lingerie brand Andres Sarda’s fall ‘22 collection, complete with a V-shaped rhinestone waistband. It was a moment.

4 Jean Paul Gaultier Corset Mini Dress Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2022 Super Bowl Music Fest, the “Without Me” songstress donned a thigh-skimming oxblood iteration of the iconic cone bra corset dress that Jean Paul Gaultier introduced in the ‘80s. Black lace knee-high boots and matching strands (effing love it) completed the bold look.

5 Kamilla Purshie Tulle Train Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Sing 2 premiere in December 2021, Halsey showed off another bustier-style mini dress, this version coming in white-hot with black piping and an asymmetrical black tulle train that extended from the front to the back. For an extra touch of drama, they added Marc Jacobs's viral multi-buckled, mega-platform “Kiki” boots.

6 Collina Strada Scribble-Print Ballgown Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images At Sydney’s Aria Awards (Australia’s version of the Grammys) in 2019, the “Eastside” hitmaker debuted a white two-piece look by Collina Strada, featuring a colorful scribble pattern and a ballgown skirt. On Instagram at the time, they called the custom design “my favorite dress of my whole life.”

7 Floral Ruffled Marc Jacobs Dress Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Coordinating their hair and makeup with their dress yet again, Halsey rocked this rainbow floral-print ruffled Marc Jacobs gown at the 2019 American Music Awards. The chart-topper styled the glamorous off-the-shoulder number with shiny blush-colored sandals.

8 Sheer Peter Dundas Lingerie Look Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2019 MTV VMAs, Halsey opted for an orangey-red sheer dress by Peter Dundas, which they styled with a black bra, high-waisted underwear, and a thick black leather girdle belt. Strappy black lace-up sandals also complemented the flowy gown, which was adorned in 3D flower petals.

9 Peter Pilotto Asymmetrical Skirt Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Clearly favoring vibrant colors and floral patterns back in 2019, Halsey hit the MTV EMAs in a printed Peter Pilotto look comprised of a corset worn over a baby tee-style top and pleated asymmetric skirt. A crystal-embellished ribbon choker and jewel-encrusted Jimmy Choo sandals made the eye-catching outfit complete.

10 Atelier Prabal Gurung Red Two-Piece Jennifer Graylock - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At their second-ever Met Gala appearance, Halsey graced the pink steps in a candy apple red two-piece gown featuring a substantial train by Atelier Prabal Gurung. The multihyphenate talent sported matching nails and pointy sandals, and accessorized with an array of jewelry — most notably, gold arm cuffs.

11 All-Black Redemption Ruffles LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images Perfectly matching their raven-colored locks to their dress, Halsey showed up to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in a strapless mini dress with a dramatic ruffled train by Redemption, styled with black sandals featuring bejeweled buckle straps. Now this is how you do a monochromatic red carpet look, people.

12 Blue Galia Lahav Couture Gown Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The pop-rock star attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a shimmering royal blue Galia Lahav Couture gown, complete with a thigh-high slit and shiny silver metallic Jimmy Choo platform sandals. They accessorized with dangling earrings and a sparky cylinder clutch, and pulled things together with Marilyn Monroe-esque hair. Simply fab.

13 Embellished Jean Paul Gaultier Naked Dress BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images For the 2018 Latin Grammys, Halsey donned a show-stopping gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. The look featured a well-matched flesh-toned under layer, making them appear almost nude, and was draped in strands of diamonds and pearls. The knockout dress was also adorned with sparkling 3D flower appliques throughout.

14 Boudoir-Inspired Black Mini Dress Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before performing at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the “Bad at Love” artist hit the pink carpet in a slinky black sheer mini dress with lingerie-esque detailing, black peep-toe pumps, and a mesh veil by Eugenia Kim accented with rhinestones. As Paris Hilton would say: That’s hot.

15 Ethereal Nude Lace Gown Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images They had another kind of naked dress moment at the 2018 MTV EMAs, when they stepped out in this lacy sheer blush gown featuring cut-outs, bell sleeves, and bedazzled embellishments throughout. Strappy rhinestone-covered sandals and bold hoop earrings finished things off.

16 Sparkly Sophie Theallet Set Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images At a Spotify event in 2017, Halsey wore a dreamy crop top and skirt combination courtesy of French designer Sophie Theallet. They complemented the semi-sheer set, adorned with gold and black studs, with gold hoop earrings, strappy sandals, and a matching clutch featuring a geometric design.

17 Sophie Theallet Cleavage-Baring LBD Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Fifty Shades Darker premiere, the performer turned heads in a boobilicious black dress (Sophie Theallet again) designed with a big bow in the middle and a long, sheer gauzy skirt that surpassed their black sandals. Perhaps one of my favorites to date.

18 Laid-Back Light Wash Denim Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images To highlight one of Halsey’s more casual red carpet looks, may I present to you a fabulous denim-on-denim ‘fit, which they wore for the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. They rocked just a black bra and high-waisted underwear underneath distressed light-wash boyfriend jeans and a matching oversized jacket, and completed the look with a pair of divine velvet Timbs.

19 TLC-Inspired Monochrome Blues Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Unafraid of a fashion risk, the “Manic” singer debuted a skin-baring outfit at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Modeling a silky royal blue shacket (worn open!) and matching parachute pants, they told E!’s Live from Red Carpet that the look was inspired by ‘90s R&B fashion icons like TLC and Aaliyah.

20 Juun.J Trench Coat Skirt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Halsey went with another edgy ‘fit at the 2017 BMAs, this time rocking a floor-length khaki skirt from Juun.J in a bulky cargo-style with a high, belted waist, which gave major trench coat vibes. A creamy off-white Sergio Hudson bra, thigh-high lace-up Monika Chiang sandals, and oversized hoops also did their part in making this look properly legendary.

21 Yousef Al Jasmi Glitzy Jumpsuit C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images The sartorial star chose to wear a sparkling sheer striped jumpsuit with a sleeveless, high-neck design from Yousef Al Jasmi at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Shimmering silver metallic sandals, rings, and a plum pout pulled the eye-popping look together.

22 Black & Gold La Bourjoisie Gown Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Attending the 2016 premiere of The Huntsman: Winter's War, they styled a dreamy black-and-gold sheer embellished off-the-shoulder gown by La Bourjoisie with timeless black pumps and a matching clutch. Their dark pixie cut and classic red lip gave the look a bit of timeless romance.

23 DKNY Monochrome Blazer Dress Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images For their first Met Gala, Halsey linked with DKNY’s Dao-Yi Chow & Maxwell Osborne on a futuristic monochrome look. They wore a white blazer dress with chunky off-white ankle boots that laced up the back, and accessorized with a matching clutch and silver jewelry. It definitely fit the 2016 theme (IMO), which was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."

24 Sheer Lilac Fairy Dress Rebecca Sapp/WireImage/Getty Images At a Grammys event in 2016, Halsey opted for this ethereal, lacy lilac mini dress with a plunging neckline and bell sleeves. Glittering platforms really brought this look home, proving the singer’s sartorial prowess even in the early days of their career.