8 Photos That Prove Halston Is Harry Styles' Red Carpet Inspo

Celebrity Style
See his best outfits ever.
Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images
Netflix’s new limited series Halston began streaming May 14, and it’s a deep dive into the tumultuous life of the designer who helped put American fashion on the international map in the 1970s. Scroll through for his best looks that still inspire celebrities today.
Denver Post/Denver Post/Getty Images
When it comes to Halston’s personal style, he would often sport black and white ensembles with expertly cut essentials like blazers and turtlenecks. He rarely deviated from this palette and typically kept his accessory game minimal.