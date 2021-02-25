Fashion Week

Anifa Mvuemba Says The Future Of Fashion Is Designing Less

“Brands will no longer go by the industry standard.”

Hanifa
By Mekita Rivas

After breaking the internet by putting 3D models on a virtual runway last summer — a first-of-its-kind production in the fashion world — Hanifa founder and designer Anifa Mvuemba felt it was time to get back to basics.

“I decided to create a capsule collection that currently mirrors my journey through these unpredictable times,” Mvuemba, 30, tells Bustle. “Whether we are in a Zoom meeting, or stuck in the house binge watching our new favorite shows, I designed these pieces to be comfortable, bold, and a breath of fresh air to our wardrobes.”

Her capsule collection is an “edited range of essentials” she’s identified as go-to pieces that work to amplify your wardrobe and inspire confidence.

“I want everyone to feel and look amazing when wearing my clothes,” she says. “When bringing a design to life, I always factor in how I feel at the moment. I can’t be tone deaf to what’s happening around us. I also like to consider what my friends would want to wear, what makes me comfortable, and what things I am currently obsessed with.”

The seven-piece collection combines glamour and functionality. Standout items include a satin zebra print dress, a golden pants set, and flared corduroy pants.

She also included a new version of her signature knits, beloved by celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson. Each piece is intended to be interchangeable with other items in the collection, providing a true capsule wardrobe for the discerning dresser.

Hanifa

Perhaps best of all, these garments will transition seamlessly into a post-pandemic world filled with events, gatherings, and just general day-to-day life.

“Right now everyone is embracing comfortable stylish looks,” Mvuemba says. “After quarantine, people will be excited to get overly dressed again without a special occasion. I believe we all miss that.”

Hanifa Founder and Designer Anifa Mvuemba

As for the future of the fashion industry, Mvuemba predicts a renewed commitment to sustainability.

“[We] will make better decisions when it comes to designing,” she says. “I can already imagine designers coming up with more cost-effective options and no longer feeling pressured to drop collections at a certain time. Brands will start managing their businesses the way it works for them and no longer go by the industry standard.”

Hanifa’s “Capsule Collection” is available via Hanifa.co for $109–$800 in sizes XXS to 2XL.

