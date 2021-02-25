After breaking the internet by putting 3D models on a virtual runway last summer — a first-of-its-kind production in the fashion world — Hanifa founder and designer Anifa Mvuemba felt it was time to get back to basics.

“I decided to create a capsule collection that currently mirrors my journey through these unpredictable times,” Mvuemba, 30, tells Bustle. “Whether we are in a Zoom meeting, or stuck in the house binge watching our new favorite shows, I designed these pieces to be comfortable, bold, and a breath of fresh air to our wardrobes.”

Her capsule collection is an “edited range of essentials” she’s identified as go-to pieces that work to amplify your wardrobe and inspire confidence.

“I want everyone to feel and look amazing when wearing my clothes,” she says. “When bringing a design to life, I always factor in how I feel at the moment. I can’t be tone deaf to what’s happening around us. I also like to consider what my friends would want to wear, what makes me comfortable, and what things I am currently obsessed with.”

The seven-piece collection combines glamour and functionality. Standout items include a satin zebra print dress, a golden pants set, and flared corduroy pants.

She also included a new version of her signature knits, beloved by celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson. Each piece is intended to be interchangeable with other items in the collection, providing a true capsule wardrobe for the discerning dresser.

Hanifa

Perhaps best of all, these garments will transition seamlessly into a post-pandemic world filled with events, gatherings, and just general day-to-day life.

“Right now everyone is embracing comfortable stylish looks,” Mvuemba says. “After quarantine, people will be excited to get overly dressed again without a special occasion. I believe we all miss that.”

Hanifa Founder and Designer Anifa Mvuemba Dominik Jenkins

As for the future of the fashion industry, Mvuemba predicts a renewed commitment to sustainability.

“[We] will make better decisions when it comes to designing,” she says. “I can already imagine designers coming up with more cost-effective options and no longer feeling pressured to drop collections at a certain time. Brands will start managing their businesses the way it works for them and no longer go by the industry standard.”

Hanifa’s “Capsule Collection” is available via Hanifa.co for $109–$800 in sizes XXS to 2XL.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.