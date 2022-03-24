Harry Styles Just Teased New Music, But You Can Get His Outfit Now

Harry Styles broke the internet Wednesday when he teased new music. But we’re more immediately concerned with what appears to be its cover art, and what he’s wearing in it.

In a photo shared on Instagram Wednesday, Styles is seen standing in a cream-colored room with furniture adhered to the ceiling, and a small ceiling lamp by his feet. He seems to be pensively standing on the ceiling. Or is it the floor? Most importantly, he does so in a white, Peter Pan-collared swing blouse with red smocked detail, and a pair of slouchy, wide-leg jeans.

The entire look, first debuted on a female model, comes straight from Molly Goddard’s Spring 2022 runway. In fact, you can pre-order the top, as well as the jeans, on the designer’s website right now.

Styles has a reputation for the head-turning fashion. He challenges gender norms on the regular, wearing platform heels, blouses that walked the runway on female models, and flared suiting pants that haven’t been worn since the 1970s. And this album cover is no exception.

Though the world will have to wait until May 20 to hear Harry’s House, this stylish taste is plenty for now. Ahead, a look at the adorable outfit, and how to shop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.