When rumors swirled that Harry Styles was going to launch a beauty line earlier this year, fans waited with bated breath for its drop. Now everyone can take a collective sigh of relief because Styles’ Pleasing brand is officially here.

The first drop in the collection includes a mix of skin and nail care essentials: four nail polishes (in the chicest bottles, BTW); The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, a nourishing antioxidant-rich serum delivered via pearl-encapsulated beads; and The Pleasing Pen, a dual-ended stick that has a cooling eye serum on one end and a matte lip oil on the other. Products range from $20 to $65 and are all available to pre-order on pleasing.com — shipping begins Nov. 29.

In a press release on the brand’s launch, Styles said he wanted to create products that offer a unique way to make people feel good. “When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use,” he wrote. “I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful.”

To celebrate, Styles posted an Instagram slideshow that featured a picture of himself on a motorcycle followed by a #nailfie with his fingertips decked out in his brand’s polishes, which he captioned “Find your Pleasing.” The singer tagged his brand’s new Instagram page, where fans can now preview the goodies included in the first launch.

Pleasing’s mantra is “We’re Pleasing, never perfect,” and, in its mission statement, the line hopes to dispel “the myth of a binary existence” and “celebrate the kindness and optimism in our community and the future we are all creating together.” Start shopping now on the brand’s website, where you can also sign up for the early access sale before the official drop, which is slated for Nov. 29.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.