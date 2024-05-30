Heidi Klum is a supermodel who has dominated runways for decades, a savvy businesswoman with her own clothing line, and a proud mom who recently walked the Cannes red carpet alongside her equally stunning daughter Leni. In short? She’s a force of nature.

Now, she's returning to her seat as a judge on Season 19 of America's Got Talent, ready to not only critique incredible talent, but also serve as serious style inspiration every episode. And if the premiere show was any indication, viewers are in for a treat. Klum didn't just offer insightful critiques, but she did it while rocking a series of head-turning looks that had everyone buzzing.

Heidi’s Lingerie-Inspired Dress

Klum's audition day look — a stunning blue and black satin dress — hinted at what promises to be a fashion-packed season. The rich jewel-toned color scheme felt so gloriously dramatic, while the lace details added a touch of femininity. The look was both glamorous and edgy, a perfect example of how to balance hints of bare skin with a structured silhouette.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The supermodel teamed the bold gown with black strappy feather heels that beautifully complemented the sultry vibe; her smoky eye makeup and signature blonde waves tied everything together.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Her blue manicure was a chic finishing touch, proving how even the smallest details matter.

Heidi’s Casual Slay

The renowned host also showed her sartorial range on the red carpet with a more casual olive green body-con maxi dress. Paired with gold heels, this look exuded effortless chic, and proved an ideal choice for the pre-show festivities.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

It's clear that Heidi Klum isn't just a judge on America's Got Talent — she's, of course, a star in her own right. And with this first episode, she's set the bar high for the rest of the season. We can't wait to see what other show-stopping looks she has in store. One thing’s for sure — she definitely has more slays up her sleeve.