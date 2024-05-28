Heidi Klum, reigning queen of red carpet drama, has been serving look after look at the Cannes Film Festival this year — and she’s not slowing down. First there was her old Hollywood glam red gown for the screening of French comedy film, Le Deuxième Acte; later, she was seen in a fiery crimson micro mini dress at the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazil Foundation.

But Klum had a little extra help stealing the show this past Thursday night at the amfAR Gala to raise money for HIV and AIDS research. Spotted outside the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc with her 20-year-old daughter (and mini-me) Leni Klum, the duo was a vision in contrasting yet complementary looks, proving that good genes and great taste are a powerful force on the red carpet.

Heidi And Leni’s Jaw-Dropping Dresses

Heidi looked like a flamingo with fabulous intentions dressed in her show-stopping mauve pink ruffled gown by Ukrainian brand Lever Couture. Think layers upon layers of cascading ruffles, all leading down to a dramatic, one-shoulder silhouette and an asymmetrical train. She looked sort of like Cinderella — but with a fierce edge.

Accessories-wise, she full-on glam with matching satin heels as well as diamond and emerald chandelier earrings that sparkled like disco balls. The super’s beauty was equally bold, featuring a smoky eye that smoldered and loose curls that subtly pulled back from her face.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Leni, on the other hand, opted for a more modern take on evening wear. Her "naked" dress by Raissa Vanessa displayed an artful balance of bare and covered up skin. Black mesh adorned with strategically placed floral appliqués across the top and waist to create a sultry-yet-sophisticated moment.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Leni’s off-the-shoulder sleeves lent the overall vibe a touch of romance, while her black slingback platform heels elongated her legs. Peachy blush and pink lipstick completed her look, and her hair was styled in the trendy half-up, half-down 'do.

Colby Tallia/amfAR/Getty Images

Heidi And Leni’s After Party Outfits

After the initial red carpet razzle-dazzle, the pair changed into equally fabulous after-party looks. The Germany’s Top Model star embraced the sheer trend with a white feathered number, complete with a crisp white blazer and sparkly heels. Her signature curls were unleashed for the evening, and cascading down her shoulders. Leni followed suit in a pink feathered mini dress and white mesh heels.

Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images

One thing's for sure, these ladies came to slay, not just on the red carpet, but throughout the entire event. With Heidi rocking bold volume and Leni serving modern minimalism, they proved that style truly runs in the family. And who knows? Maybe next year they'll arrive in a coordinated feather boa situation – we wouldn't put it past them!