Heidi Klum is ringing in 2026 the only way she knows how: with barely-there looks, of course. The supermodel always finds a way to incorporate naked fashion trends into anything she’s doing, from doing ad campaigns in lingerie to hosting Project Runway and Germany’s Next Top Model in sheer attire. So naturally, her New Year’s holiday was no exception.

To celebrate 2026, Klum jetted to celebrity vacation hotspot St. Barts with her husband, Bill Kaulitz. Of course, she packed appropriately, donning an array of revealing thong bikinis on the beach, plus a see-through dress for New Year’s Eve that might as well have just been another swimsuit.

Heidi’s Workout Bikini

On holiday, Klum made some time for a workout, while wearing vacation attire. In her Instagram exercise video, fittingly set to Britney Spears’ hit “Work B*tch,” she wore a butter yellow bikini.

The set featured a classic triangle-shaped ruched top and matching high-cut bottoms with ties at her hips. She completed her look with a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses — plus her resistance bands, if that counts as an accessory.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Heidi’s Sheer Dress

Klum rang in New Year's Eve at St. Barts’ famed Nikki Beach and went all out, putting a punk-rock spin on the classic LBD (little black dress). She donned a long-sleeved mini made entirely out of see-through fishnet mesh, featuring a small leg slit and sequins scattered throughout the fabric for extra festive flair.

The sheer ’fit allowed Klum to show off her shimmering rhinestoned bikini top and matching bottoms, letting the dress double as a beach-ready cover-up.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

Heidi’s Baby Blue Thong

After her New Year’s Eve party, Klum opted to chill out by lying on the beach with Kaulitz. She wore a baby blue version of her ruched bikini set, with a classic triangle-shaped top and barely-there thong bottoms.

Instagram / Heidi Klum

She completed her look with a pair of oversized white circular sunglasses and her wedding ring, clutching Kaulitz’s hand. It may be a new year, but Klum will not be switching out her naked fashion trends anytime soon.