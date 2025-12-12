The “naked dressing” trend is taking over, and Heidi Klum is a fan. The model has spoken at length about her comfort with nudity. “Everything is much nicer without clothes. I grew up very free, not hiding or ­feeling insecure about myself or my body,” she explained during a 2024 interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Klum brings a less-is-more mentality to her wardrobe, often sporting pantless, plunging, and see-through pieces — and she combined all three in a sparkling look for Germany’s Next Top Model.

Heidi’s Sheer Dress

Klum is easily one of the world’s most recognizable supermodels, and her celebrity status extends beyond the runway. Klum is a TV star as well, with roles on America’s Got Talent, Project Runway, and Germany’s Next Top Model under her belt.

While filming the latter at the beach, Klum wore a sparkly ‘fit with a feathered accessory. Klum shared a sneak peak of the sun-filled episode on Instagram on Dec. 10, dancing on the beach to her own 2006 song, “Wonderland” in a white dress. The Julien MacDonald look featured a V-neck bodysuit that plunged to her navel, with a a bejeweled mesh skirt overlay. Klum added a feathered cape to the dress, letting it drape behind her as she danced in the sand.

For her beach day, Klum wore a pair of white shades. The supermodel finished off her look with some silver pumps — slightly less practical for a sandy sojourn, but no less fashionable.

Klum’s Beachy Bikini

Klum loves a day spent oceanside — and her beachwear collection isn’t limited to bodysuits and sheer dresses. "I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist," she told Ocean Drive magazine in 2018. "I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless."

On Dec. 9, she shared an Instagram Reel doing just that, lounging in the sun in only a pair of purple bikini bottoms.

No tan lines to see here, folks.