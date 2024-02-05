Heidi Klum, the supermodel of a generation, can easily turn any entrance into a catwalk. Case in point: the 2024 Grammys red carpet, where Klum outshone even the biggest nominees.

To attend the prestigious awards show on Feb. 4, the former Project Runway host wore a black gown with the sauciest details. Think: sheer panels and a built-in bra top. Naturally, all eyes were on her.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

More to come...