We’re only on day one of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival but A-listers are already serving up memorable looks for days. Just check out the star-studded scene at the screening of French comedy film, “Le Deuxième Acte.” The event was attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, Helena Christensen, Taylor Hill, Greta Gerwig, and Lily Gladstone. But only one person showed up in a head-turning red couture gown: legendary supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum.

Klum, known for making a statement on the red carpet, stunned as she made her entrance into the festival’s opening ceremony. It’s hardly surprising that the former Project Runway host came away from the event with stunning photos. After all, Klum has years of experience in front of the camera. She not only can pull off pretty much any look, but her mere presence has this particular joie de vivre that only she can give off.

Cannes You Believe This Dress?

Klum’s fiery red, off the shoulder gown was designed by Lebanese Couturier Saiid Kobeisy and styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (or the celebrity styling duo better known as just Rob + Mariel). It was perfectly draped with a sweetheart neckline, and featured a side slit (all the better to show off the model’s iconic long legs). But the best part? The style’s effortlessly flowing train. Leaning further into the red theme, Heidi completed the look by wearing signature crimson-sole metallic Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. In many ways the glamour of it all felt like she had taken a page out of the Project Runway playbook — and we won’t be saying ‘auf Wiedersehen’ to Heidi Klum any time soon.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The Second Act

After she attended the screening of “Le Deuxième Acte” — which literally translates to “The Second Act” — Klum changed into her next look of the evening for dinner at at the Casino Le Palm Beach. The model, who is no stranger to a classic cutout black dress, was a bit more pared down and straightforward for her second leg of the night. The satin number had an off-the-shoulder neckline and a strategic cutout just above the waist. And to save time (I’m guessing), she stuck with the Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps and kept her hair and makeup unchanged. Why fix what’s not broken, right?

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images