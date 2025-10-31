Heidi Klum Wore A Leather Mini For Her Pre-Halloween Look

Demi Lovato may have just won Halloween, but Heidi Klum has yet to enter the competition. After all, the supermodel might be the Queen of Halloween, building a reputation by throwing an annual party and going all-out every year for the occasion with some of the most extravagant costumes imaginable. While fans wait for her annual reveal, it’s business as usual for Klum when it comes to fashion.

The night before Halloween, Klum stepped out in New York to light up the Empire State Building for the holiday, which was a fitting honor for her. Before unveiling her proper costume, she stuck to her sultry fashion laurels, choosing a look that incorporated a mix of punk-rock and spicy elements.

Heidi’s Leather Mini

Braving the New York rain, Klum chose an ensemble that prioritized fashion over function. She wore a shiny minidress made of black patent leather, with striped ribbing, denim-like stitching, and an uber-short hem.

She topped her mini with an oversized bomber jacket in a black-and-white herringbone print, featuring leather cuffs, and wore it off-the-shoulder for a touch of casual flair.

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Klum added even more rock-star edge with her accessories, donning leather thigh-high boots, along with an assortment of statement mixed-metal rings, including several chunky crystal-encrusted rings and simpler gold bands. But her biggest accessory was her geometric-print umbrella, which added a pop of color and created an unexpected pattern clash.

Heidi’s Epic Halloween Costumes

Klum has dressed as everything from Jessica Rabbit to a worm for Halloween, so there’s no telling what trick she’ll put out this year — aside from her looking nearly unrecognizable. She showed up to her 2024 soiree as E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s titular 1982 classic, using head-to-toe prosthetics, a voluminous blonde wig, and a robotic headpiece to transform herself into the iconic alien.

In true Klum fashion, she couldn’t help but add some spicier elements to her costume. Her version of E.T. went almost naked, save for a cropped pink robe, a black fur scarf, and an adorable fedora.

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

The year prior, she dressed as a peacock for Halloween, wearing a blue velour bodysuit with a bejeweled headpiece that covered her entire frame. But in true Klum fashion, she went the extra mile by employing six people to create her extravagant tail feathers, even standing atop one of them to form the bird’s eerily accurate feet.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It’s safe to say that no one takes Halloween more seriously than Klum.