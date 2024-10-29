Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween for a reason. Every year, the former Project Runway host throws her famed Heidi Klum Halloween Party, a tradition that’s been alive for more than 20 years.

Naturally, it draws quite a crowd. Fashion’s A-listers including Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski all flock to her fête dressed in their best costumes. No guest, however, tops Klum’s own wares. Each year, her ensembles keep getting better and more unhinged.

Klum treats her elaborate costumes like others treat their Met Gala appearances. She hires an entire team to work on clothes, makeup, and layers of realistic prosthetics. Thus far, she’s dressed as an alien science experiment with tubes poking out of her innards, a mummified corpse, and an ape, among countless spooky others.

With only T-minus two days to go ’til her 23rd annual party, the anticipation for Klum’s spooky season ’fit is at an all-time high. While it’s unclear what she’s planning, the supermodel has been dressing up in pink looks lately, channeling pink-loving icons like Baby Spice and Glinda the Good Witch. Could these mean she’ll be leaning toward a rosy color palette? TBD.

Until her big costume reveal on the 31st, here’s a trip down memory lane to relive her best (read: wildest) Halloween costumes of all time.

Heidi’s Peacock Costume, 2023

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Red carpets are for peacocking. Klum took the verb literally at last year’s shindig and showed up as the ostentatious bird. True to form, she commissioned a few others to let her peacock better. Six other people were part of her elaborate costume — five people formed her tail while one squatted so she could perch atop their thighs.

Her Viral Worm Costume, 2022

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While many others take Halloween as the one night in a year to dress revealingly, Klum’s most viral costume was the opposite of spicy.

In 2022, the America’s Got Talent judge dressed as a life-sized worm and committed to the bit by lying on the ground as she got on the carpet. The moment broke the internet and became part of Halloween costume history.

Her Princess Fiona Costume, 2018

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2018, she dressed as someone with much more recall: Princess Fiona. Her take on the green-skinned royal was so accurate, she could’ve easily been plucked out of a Universal Studios theme park.

Since Klum loves involving her family with her costumes, she also commissioned her then-boyfriend, now-husband Tom Kaulitz to be the lovable ogre Shrek.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Heidi Klums, 2016

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2016, the supermodel posed the question: Why have one Heidi Klum when you can have six? So she “cloned” herself and stepped out with five other women dressed alike — in a bodysuit and thigh-high suede boots. One Klum just isn’t enough.

Her Jessica Rabbit Cosplay, 2015

Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2015, Klum traded her blond locks for red hair and channeled the most iconic ginger of all time: Jessica Rabbit. With the help of prosthetics, the supermodel was totally unrecognizable as the voluptuous cartoon character.

As Her Older Self, 2013

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cloning wasn’t the only ability she tapped into for her Halloween slays. In 2013, she tapped the ability to peer into the future and dressed up as an old version of herself — replete with gray hair, varicose veins, and wrinkles.

It was also apparently her “favorite costume.” In a previous interview with Bustle, Klum shared, “I thought it was cool to look in the mirror kind of thinking about, 'What am I gonna look like if I'm lucky enough to turn 90 or 100 years old?’”

Any guesses for her 2024 ‘fit?