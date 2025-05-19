Heidi Klum Served Mermaidcore In A Plunging Dress At Cannes

Heidi Klum practically doesn’t go anywhere without getting a little naked. From sparkly sheer gowns to cutout dresses, the supermodel has mastered several naked fashion trends. So it’s only natural that she takes her penchant for spicy glam to the Cannes Film Festival.

Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz attended the Cannes premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. This year, the festival banned any sort of nudity from the red carpet “for decency reasons,” as well as voluminous dresses, particularly ones with long trains, that could “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre.”

Somehow, Klum was able to incorporate both things into her Cannes look, without breaking either of the rules.

Heidi’s Mermaidcore Gown

For the Cannes red carpet, Klum added a healthy dose of glitz to her usual spicy glam ensembles. She donned a silver embroidered Elie Saab mermaid gown, featuring an off-shoulder neckline with a soft plunge and several head-to-toe sheer strips of fabric. Clearly, it was just the right amount of risqué.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

While Klum’s sequined train wasn’t overtly long, it was enough to shield her footwear. She completed her look with a pair of silver pendant earrings.

Heidi’s Rule-Breaking Dress

The day prior, Klum attended the Cannes opening ceremony and premiere of Partir Un Jour in a dress that definitely broke the new dress code. She wore a pink floral dress from Elie Saab with a strapless neckline, large leg slit, and oversized rosette, surrounded by tons of ruffled petals.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The train of Klum’s gown was longer than the dress itself, with oodles of petals trailing behind her. But thankfully, she wasn’t kicked off the red carpet. She completed her look with matching baby pink open-toe heels and kept it simple with accessories, wearing just her wedding band.