Heidi Klum is one of the remaining supermodels of our generation — and an honorary leader of the naked fashion movement. Almost everywhere she goes, Klum masters every spicy trend without sacrificing style, from wearing two sheer cutout dresses at the Golden Globes to donning three naked looks in one ad. This is something only a true supermodel can pull off.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Klum wore a new spicy look when she teamed up with fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell on her reality competition show Germany’s Next Top Model.

On a recent episode, Klum and Campbell, who appeared as a guest judge, offered their years of expertise to the hopeful contestants. And, of course, they brought their supermodel best to the runway, with Klum giving Y2K vibes and Campbell going for an elevated yet spicy look.

Heidi’s Leopard Dress

For the landmark episode, Klum put a spicy twist on an early 2000s-inspired look. She donned a flowy sundress with a vibrant pink leopard print and a plunging halter-neck collar that allowed for maximum cleavage. Her dress featured a diamond-shaped cutout under the collar, exposing her midriff.

She completed her look with peep-toe black pumps and just one statement accessory: a golden cat-shaped ring on her finger, adding extra whimsy to her nostalgic look.

Naomi’s Supermodel Slay

Of course, Klum wasn’t the only one who showed the contestants how it’s done.

For her guest judge stint, Campbell donned a sleek but regal lavender floor-length gown. It had a ruffled scoop neckline and a fitted silhouette, leading to a more free-flowing skirt. She followed Klum’s lead by adding a spicy touch of her own, as her dress featured a thigh-high slit.

Her rhinestone cuff bracelet added just the right amount of bling, and she completed the look with a pair of sharp, pointed-toe black pumps for some extra drama. Clearly, these two know what they’re doing.