Here Are The Most Popular Pieces For Spring Under $35 On Amazon Right Now

After months of winter’s bone-chilling temperatures, warmer weather will soon be upon us. That means the layers and woolens must go — for the near future, at least. Of course, this might be a delightful proposition for some and a bittersweet gall for others. Fortunately, putting together a cute outfit seems more and more plausible when you’re not dealing with frigid air. Yippie!

Do you need some inspiration to get you in a sunnier state of mind? I thought so. That’s why I searched far and wide to track down the most affordable spring fashion on the market right now — and compiled 45 gems below to make a seasonal capsule wardrobe easier for you.

Ahead, you’ll find throwback Y2K trends beloved by bloggers and Tik Tokers along with budget-friendly alternatives to designer runway fashion. Get ready for breezy mesh shirts, cropped cardigans, mini bags, bucket hats, and bobble rings to put some spring in your style. Plus, you’ll find work-appropriate pieces that are lightweight, comfortable, and stylish to round out the mix with some warm-weather basics.

Here are the most popular pieces for spring — and guess what? They’re all available for under $35 on Amazon. Shop this fresh crop of finds now before they’re gone for the season.

1 These Sharp-AF Narrow Cat-Eye Shades W&Y YING Skinny Cat-Eye Sunglasses Amazon $7 See On Amazon This inexpensive pair of narrow cat-eye sunglasses will make a statement, but don't expect designer weight here: these frames are light but sturdy. Nevertheless, the on-trend design is totally throwback (in the best way possible, of course) and will inject a dose of coolness into your ensemble — instantly. Shoppers were raving about them in the reviews, with one shopper writing, “I wanted a new pair of sunnies that were different, but still cute and in style — these are it! They seem decent quality and I like how they are super light.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 10

2 A 90s Baby Cardigan That’s Influencer-Approved Floerns Tie Front Cropped Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Offered in nine sorbet colorways, this cropped ribbed cardigan is reminiscent of the popular Jacquemus sweater seen all over Instagram these days — except this adorable rendition is only $27 and has a sweet bow-tie front. “I've worn it twice and I've only had it a week," one shopper gushed, adding, "I do recommend booby tape." Alternatively, consider adding a lace bralette for coverage — or layer it over a floral dress to give the frock a trend-driven edge. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 9

3 A Breezy Crochet Top That’s California Casual Tutorutor High Neck Crochet Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This high-neck tank has an easygoing, hippie-chic vibe to it that feels effortlessly stylish. It's crafted from a crochet knit that isn’t too thick for spring with side slits that add extra air flow, so you can rock it in warm temps without a problem. “It always looks beautiful, casual, good quality, light and not heavy,” one shopper confirmed. Another wrote it transitioned well and was “suitable for shorts or skirts during summertime.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

4 A Runway-Ready Chain Belt To Elevate Any Look Glamorstar Multilayer Metal Waist Chain Belt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Coco Chanel, is that you? This chain belt is the season’s French-girl accessory to polish off your outfits. It's available in gold and silver — with various options for coin and skull pendants — that you can slip over everything from your little black dress to a leather miniskirt. "No matter how you position it around your waist you’ll look absolutely stunning!" one fan promised. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 5

5 These Cult-Favorite Tank Tops In The Sunniest Shades Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in a rainbow of color combinations, these basic tank tops are a must-have for the warm-weather seasons. They’re wallet-friendly yet substantial, and the lighter shades aren’t see-through, either. “The best cotton. Not too thin and not too thick,” one reviewer confirmed. Slip it on underneath a lightweight sweater in the spring, then rock it solo with a midi or mini skirt in the summer. If you’re petite or short-waisted, however, these might run a smidge long. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

6 A Stack Of Gold Armbands That’ll Become Your Next Statement Accessory RIOSO Adjustable Armband Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon One way to jazz up a minimal tank? Add a glitzy gold arm cuff for visual interest. This 6-pack includes a metal leaf design, thick simple bands, and wraparound swirls, in both gold and silver plated alloy. Shoppers are saying these make you feel like a “Grecian goddess” and they’re “thick girl arm friendly” Available sizes: One size

Available color combinations: 2

7 These Gingham Ballet Flats With No Break-In Period Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $27 See On Amazon Chic and comfortable ballet flats exist: these Amazon Essentials's Belice shoes are dainty alternatives to loafers or sneakers for work commutes and weekend walks around the city. Gingham is a seasonal option for spring, but you can choose from nearly three dozen solids and animal prints in faux leathers and suedes, all with an elasticized topline and faux suede lining plus plenty of cushioning. "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned," one shopper revealed. "These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters!" Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including wide)

Available colors: 35

8 An Asymmetrical Cut-Out Tee That’s Hot “Without Looking Like You Are Trying” SheIn One Shoulder Short Sleeve Cut Out Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon Are you a “jeans and T-shirt” kind of person who wants to (or has to) dress up? Well, here’s a soft stylish tee that you can wear out at night. The stretchy blend of rayon and spandex hugs your frame and tucks in nicely, with an asymmetrical cut-out neckline for a peek-a-boo clavicle moment that’s subtly seductive “without looking like you are trying too hard,” as one fan reported after their test-drive. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 7

9 The Baggy Y2K Jeans That’ll Look Amazing With Your Crop Tops MUMUBREAL High Waist Relaxed Fit Cargo Jeans Amazon $34 See On Amazon These relaxed cargo jeans are pretty much calling for you to whip out your crop top collection this spring. There's a comfortable high-rise fit that was practically made to spotlight a waist belt, along with roomy side flap pockets and snap closures. One reviewer advised that you should “definitely should size up for a baggy look,” while another raved that they were "MY FAVORITE PAIR OF BAGGY MOM JEANS." Choose between black, blue, and grey washes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

10 Stylish, Sturdy Platforms In Punchy Colorways DREAM PAIRS Open Toe Ankle Strap Platform Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Finally, wearable sandals that give a little lift. Enter: DREAM PAIRS Open Toe Ankle Strap Platform Sandals. The 2.5-inch platform soles provide a stable foundation for every step, while the crossover elastic ankle strap and cushy EVA midsole keep your foot secure and happy when you’re out and about. “I've worn them to long events and been able to walk around comfortably for long periods of time with no problems,” a fan wrote. Lean into the season’s trend for bright colors by opting for pink or lime, or scoop up a neutral that goes with everything. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

11 The Sheer Mesh Top That’s Totally Having A Moment SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Mock Neck Mesh Crop Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon The noughties are back, and this long-sleeved mesh top is a signature number from the era. You can wear it over a pretty bralette (which would look so fresh paired with the baggy cargo jeans above) or throw an oversized blazer on top of slim-fit flared trousers for a polished influencer look. “This shirt is perfect it’s just like the expensive ones online! It’s mesh but if you wear a black bra under it you will be fine,” one shopper wrote. Choose from iconic throwback prints, including dreamy cherub, groovy florals, and butterflies. Who else is having Limited Too flashbacks? Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

12 This Tenniscore Mini With Hidden Shorts SANGTREE Pleated Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon If pleated mini skirts don't immediately conjure Britney Spears in "Oops I Did it Again," then rewatch the iconic video immediately. This adorable version is a modern replica with an elastic waist and hidden zipper in the back. The best part of all? There's attached shorts underneath (yes, this is actually a skort) so you never have to worry about wind gusts or accidental flashing when going up stairs. Plus, it comes in a wide range of child's sizes so you can even have a matching moment with your daughter or niece. Available sizes: 2T — 14 Years and Small — 3X

Available colors: 37

13 A Victorian Blouse In Garden Party Prints Romwe Floral Ruffled Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon What’s office-friendly and cute as can be? This Victorian floral top! It’s offere in a bouquet of fresh floral patterns with a high frilled neck, puff sleeves, and keyhole back. One shopper wrote that “the puff sleeves are so cute and not tight” while another noted the body of the shirt "runs a tad small with no stretch so size up if you're busty." Tuck it into your pencil skirt or pleated trousers and you’re good to go! Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

14 A Structured Bucket Bag That Makes Any Outfit More Chic OLIVIABYKY Bucket Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon This bucket cylinder bag rivals designer totes at a fraction of the price. Here’s how: It’s made from a polyurethane leather for a finish that’s animal-friendly and affordable. Sling the detachable crossbody strap over your shoulder for daytime, then rock it handheld for a night out. The zippered top keeps your essentials safe no matter where you’re heading. “I bought this bucket satchel to use as a cross body bag for work and for running errands on the weekends. I've had it a few weeks now and have to say, I truly adore it. It holds more than I thought it would too,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 6

15 The Minimalist Cropped Cardigan That’ll Be A Tote Bag Staple AusLook Open Front Cropped Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cropped shrug is the ideal staple to have on-hand in a drafty office or a space with too much air conditioning (like movie theatres). The cardigan’s rayon and polyester-based knit is soft and lightweight with 3/4 sleeves and an open front to show off your top or dress. "Love this cute little cardigan, especially in the warmer months when you need a little coverage,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

Available colors: 8

16 A Cropped Polo Cardigan In Trending Retro Prints Belle Poque Cropped Polo Button Down Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in six nostalgic argyles and geometric prints, this cropped cardigan is fashion’s new favorite topper for all of your high-waisted bottoms. It's a classic button-down style with a preppy collared V-neck and contrasting trim, while the prints give it a fashion-forward edge. "This sweater has the perfect vintage look! I immediately ordered the other color after trying it on," one fan raved. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 6

17 This Luxe-Looking Pashmina In A Splashy Hue Cindy & Wendy Pashmina Shawl Amazon $11 See On Amazon A fringed pashmina like one isn’t just a fall and winter accessory. It’s also a great transitional piece for early spring when it’s hot during the day but cools down by night. Just drape it over your shoulders if you're having dinner al fresco. "Think Carrie Bradshaw sitting outdoors at a cafe in New York City," one shopper wrote. (Can’t you just picture it now?) Better still, it’s only $11 and there are 38 colorways, so pick up a few and lean into the season’s preference for punchy shades. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 38

18 A 100% Cotton Button-Down You’d Mistake For J.Crew Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Offered in solids, ginghams, plaids, and polka dots, this button-down shirt is made from 100% tumbled poplin for a lived-in feel right away. It has a single-button cuff and an androgynous fit that's relaxed enough for the weekend. “Feels nice, lightweight and crisp, cool enough for our 100+ days in Arizona,” one shopper revealed, but you can count on being able to wear this classic pick long after summer. The gingham and polka dots feel especially seasonal — try them with a bright sweater (or pashmina) for a fresh casual vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

19 The Candy-Bright Bauble Jewelry That’s Trending Hard AIDSOTOU Colorful Chunky Resin Rings (20 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon 20 rings for $12? This is not a drill. These colorful chunky rings are being sold individually for double or sometimes triple the price on Instagram — and bloggers can’t get enough. “I had to jump on the colored ring trend. These are perfect to add a pop of color that still goes well with neutrals. They are so much better than I anticipated and with so many options/combos you just can’t go wrong for the price,” one shopper praised. Styling tip: Jazz up an otherwise minimalist outfit with a bunch of these stacked for festive finger party. Available sizes: Multiple sizes per set

Available colors: 5

20 The Angelic Cut-Out Blouse That Looks #Blessed SOFIA'S CHOICE Cutout Tie Front Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon How of-the-moment is this cut-out top from Sofia’s Choice? The sharp sweetheart neckline, ruched drawstring, and ribcage cutaway are so sensual, but it's all balanced out by flowy long sleeves with a puffed elastic hem. The only downside? The silky polyester needs to be hand-washed and laid flat to dry, but it’s a small price to pay to look this good. Although there aren’t many reviews on this new release, over half of them are five glowing stars. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 5

21 These Relaxed Levi’s Jeans With A Classic Straight Leg Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looser denim is on the rise, but extreme versions of the trend aren’t for everyone. If you still yearn for stretchy skinny jeans at heart, here's a $30 pair of Levi’s jeans that are extremely elastic without venturing in jegging territory. Cut from cotton, polyester, and elastane, these straight-leg jeans retain their shape all day long and hug your curves without gaping at the waist, no matter your height, with petite, regular, and tall options. One reviewer commented that “they're soft, super stretchy, comfortable all day,” while another confirmed that they were indeed “great for curvy women.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, and long)

Available colors: 2

22 A Luxe Y2K Scarf Top That’s Actually Secure Arjungo Paisley Print Tie Back Tube Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This trendy scarf top looks like real satin, but it's actually a silky polyester that's both breathable and luxurious on the skin. There are adjustable spaghetti straps and a tie-knot back that helps add support if you want to ditch the bra, and that striking handkerchief hem is peak 2000s. “The back tie pieces are a nice size and made me feel very comfortable while wearing it as it didn’t feel like I was wearing a crop top,” one shopper wrote. “I had a 2000s party and it gave me the soft girl vibes look. I definitely recommend.” Go for a pretty paisley print, like this version, or a versatile solid hue — and wear it to brunch or over a bikini at the beach. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 34

23 Faux Fur Sandals That Look Like Birkenstocks FITORY Faux Fur Cork Slide Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Want to walk on clouds? These affordable Birkenstock alternatives feel like actual heaven on your feet. They might have cozy faux fur, but the double-buckle open toe style means you’ll get some airflow so you don’t end up with sweaty feet. The cork footbed provides a surprising amount of arch support while a grippy EVA outsole allows for outdoor use, including traveling. “Even my mom who is a die-hard Birks fan and has worn them exclusively for 30 years thought these were actual Birkenstocks,” one shopper bragged. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

24 This Plaid Mini Skirt Straight From Cher Horowitz WDIRARA Split Front Plaid Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Um, did Amazon pluck this number out of Cher’s enviable rotating closet? The split-front plaid mini skirt is a sweet addition to any springtime wardrobe arsenal. Not sure how to style it? “Looks so cute with a white graphic T-shirt tucked in & white Doc Martins,” one shopper suggested. And, if you’re not a baby pink fan, there are multiple plaids plus a handful of solids to scoop up instead. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 32

25 This Wildflower Tote Bag From Kate Spade Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bet you don't have a canvas tote bag as sweet as this one. Just don’t judge a tote by its cover because, in reality, this bag is seriously heavy-duty and can even hold groceries, textbooks, or enough clothes for an overnight. There's an interior pocket, too, for your keys, wallet, or passport. “This bag is perfect to take to the pool or park if you plan on setting it down on the ground. It's durable and you don't worry about it ripping,” one shopper confirmed. Fans of the peppy brand will also want to check out the options with book illustrations and colorful graphics. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 6

26 A Denim Baseball Cap That “Feels Like An Already Broken-In Favorite” KBETHOS Adjustable Baseball Cap Amazon $11 See On Amazon Breathable and simple, this is the baseball cap you need for every scenario, from yard work to driving or hiking. Its trendy “dad cap” shape features an adjustable metal buckle in the back for a perfect fit, along with a quality 100% cotton construction that shoppers are raving about. “I'm a hat snob. I'm not sorry about it and I’m not apologetic,” one customer wrote. “It's freaking perfect. Fits awesome. High quality stitching. Brim is bent just so. It feels like an already broken in favorite the first time you put it on.” More than 11,000 five-star ratings seem to agree. Plus, it comes in plenty of freshly-squeezed shades including mint, peach, and tie-dye. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 42

27 Another Comfy Cropped Sweater You’ll Want To Live In All Season YEMAK Cropped Cardigan Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This is one of those button-down sweaters that literally works with everything in your wardrobe. Need a sweet cardigan for a floral dress? Here it is. How about an elevated sweater to throw over a cropped tank and jeans? Done! Oh, and if you’re on the petite side? Then this is the perfect classic length for your frame. It’s sold in 31 colorways with a textured 100% cotton knit that’s pretty darn sumptuous for $23. “It's perfect for wearing in the office where the air conditioner makes it feel like the arctic,” one fan pointed out. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 31

28 A Striped Top Reminiscent Of Your Fave Childhood Tee Milumia Striped Rib-Knit Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon Between its narrow stripes and ribbed knit, this vintage-looking T-shirt feels nostalgic as hell. As a matter of fact, you probably wore a very similar one to camp as a child, as one shopper will attest: “The fit and colors (I purchased in the navy, light blue, yellow and red stripe) remind me of a shirt I wore as a kid in the 80's and another I owned in the 90's,” they admitted. The retro pattern taps into spring trends but, in a T-shirt, it’s a highly wearable version for everyday. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

29 An Oversized Blazer To Dress Up All Your Basics Milumia Plaid Open Front Blazer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Consider this open-front jacket your new warm-weather blazer. Not only is it assembled from a single lightweight layer of polyester but it also has rolled sleeves that gather just below the elbow. “Get compliments every time I wear it. Just know it is more of an open blouse rather than a jacket,” one shopper pointed out. It's a suitable topper for work that can also be styled with a crop top and mini skirt or shorts. Stash your phone, cards, and keys in the front pocket if you’re running a quick errand or grabbing coffee. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

30 A Scaled-Up Chain Necklace To Match The Season’s It-Bags CLOACE Chunky Gold Chain Necklace Amazon $10 See On Amazon This thick chain choker is equal parts bold and classic, with a high-fashion edge to match to the current fad for chunky chain bags. It's cast from a gold-toned alloy with oversized links and measures 11 inches long with a 10-inch extension to get the exact length you desire. Many shoppers added that they layered it with other gold chains in their arsenal and that it matched well with the rest of their jewelry. Before you purchase, though, look through the eight different showstoppers offered, including silver and holographic chains as well as pearl variations. Available colors: 8

31 This Artsy Crochet Tunic With A Hippie-Chic Vibe ellos Plus Size Crochet Trim Tunic Amazon $32 See On Amazon Designed in Sweden, each piece in ellos’ line is made to reflect the Scandinavian lifestyle and aesthetic. Makes sense, considering this crochet-trimmed tunic errs on the cottagecore side of minimalism. The cotton jersey knit, laidback silhouette, and modest scoop neckline is also a no-brainer for casual days when you want to feel pretty yet casual, whether you're having a fika or taking a walk. “Fits well, long enough to wear with leggings but not too long to wear with other pants,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X Plus

Available styles: 7

32 This Best-Selling Cotton Bucket Hat That’s Trendy Yet Surprisingly Practical CHOK.LIDS Cotton Bucket Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Wondering how you give your ‘fits an instant cool factor? Add this CHOK.LIDS bucket hat to your head. Crafted from soft 100% cotton, you can rock it to any sunny destination like the beach, camping, by the pool — you name it. It’ll wash and wear with ease, and is easy to fold up for compact travel. “I used to wear bucket hats allllll the time in the 90s/early 2000s and wanted to relive my youth. Got it for a weekend trip with my boyfriend and it was great for the sun,” one shopper remarked. With the early aughts revival, it’s a trend that’s still going strong. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 40

33 The Flowy Gingham Midi Skirt That Makes Spring Dressing A Breeze Hibluco Printed Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon How dreamy is this gingham midi skirt? (Just imagine it catching the slightest breeze on a balmy day.) The cotton-blend skirt has a high elastic waist and a tiered silhouette that looks effortless with a tee or crop. There’s a slip included in the lining, however, so it’s not see-through in the slightest. If you have a smaller frame, take note: It’ll fit closer to a maxi skirt than a midi. “I recently wore this skirt to dinner and received TWO compliments from random strangers telling me how much they loved it,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

34 A Cutout Bodycon Tee That’s Wildly Versatile ALGALAROUND Cutout Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon A black bodycon tee is always a fab idea but this version has a smoldering cutout that adds on-trend visual interest. The stretchy rayon and spandex material molds to your curves like a second skin and can be worn anywhere. “1000000/10 recommend, so cute and easily transitions from day to night without being too dressy,” one reviewer raved. You’ll also find short-sleeved tops and turtlenecks if you like the cutout trend but want a different fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

35 Space-Age Sunnies With Chunky Oval Frames FEISEDY Oval Goggle Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star average with more than 6,000 Amazon ratings, these clout sunglasses are straight out of Kurt Cobain’s style history (originally by iconic eyewear company Christian Roth). Now, you can get ‘em for just $13 on Amazon — and customers are raving about the quality. “These glasses are sturdy, and very well made. They should last a while,” one shopper confirmed. They aren’t just for fashion purposes, either: They also block approximately 99% of UVB and UVA rays. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

36 This Concert-Ready Knit Tank In Creamy Space Dyes SweatyRocks Criss Cross Backless Knit Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tying together multiple trends at once, this backless camisole mixes a Y2K silhouette with this year’s fan-favorite space dye knit. It has a relatively high neckline so you won’t feel overexposed despite the lace-up back, which adds a convenient degree of adjustability for just the right fit. “I'm pleasantly surprised how cute and fitted this top is,” one shopper remarked. “Got a size medium (34D in chest) and it fit perfect with full coverage! Top pairs easily with high waisted jeans or a skirt,” they added. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 17

37 Cult-Favorite Mom Jeans With 36,000 Five-Star Ratings GLORIA VANDERBILT Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean Amazon $21 See On Amazon This customer review sums up the magic of these 100% cotton jeans: “I LOVE that these come up to my belly button...I love they are smooth to the touch. I love that they aren't still like regular jeans and bend and move easily with me. I love that the button hole is perfect size and easy to button because I have trouble with my hands. I love that they aren't saggy butt.” On top of all that, the five-pocket design come in over 50 shades, including fun colorful washes. It almost sounds too good to be true — but according to ratings, the hype is real. Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus (including short)

Available colors: 52

38 A Body-Hugging Pencil Skirt In Cottagecore Florals Kate Kasin Knee-Length Pencil Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Try out a vibrant floral print in this work-friendly pencil skirt. You can tuck in a crisp button-down shirt for work, or pair it with a camisole and sandals on the weekend. The rayon fabric is built with plenty of stretch that will adapt to all curves once it’s on the body, so don’t judge its fit right out of the package. “It looked small when I first got it but it is SO stretchy that it looked amazing on me and did not feel tight at all,” one shopper confirmed. “It is the perfect pencil skirt in my opinion, because it looked form-fitting, but was not tight to walk/sit/climb stairs in.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

39 A Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Baguette Bag Loiral Small Clutch Purse with Zipper Closure Amazon $19 See On Amazon A popular accessory staple among Tik Tokers and Gen Z fashionistas long after its debut on SATC, this $19 baguette bag holds more than you’d think. "I usually carry my phone, my wallet, airpods case, lipsticks in there and more space still remains," one reviewer raved. Not to mention, this glossy croc style is faintly reminiscent of By Far's Rachel bag, which will run you over $400 on designer sites. The only difference? This one is made from affordable polyurethane leather with a polyester lining. Available colors: 18

40 This Sophisticated Tie-Neck Blouse In A 70s Print Floerns Bow Tied Neck Lantern Long Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Need an office-appropriate top for hotter climes? Consider this professional-looking pussy bow blouse by Floerns. Notice how it has long lantern sleeves, but the polyester feels barely-there. "I’ve worn/washed this 3 times with no issue. It’s not long enough for leggings, but looks great with slacks or jeans,” one shopper wrote. “Also, it’s a blouse, so it’s not soft but not itchy,” they pointed out. Choose from more than a dozen patterns shirts including this on-trend retro geometric print along with fresh-cut floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

41 The Gingham Pajama Pants Reese Witherspoon Loves Lands' End Draper James Cotton Poplin Pajama Crop Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Yep, Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line teamed up with Lands’ End to bring you the season’s cutest gingham pieces, including these poplin pajama pants with a drawstring closure. Constructed from 100% breathable cotton, they're made to lounge around both in the house and at the park. Just add a white tee, canvas sneaks, and off you go! Picnic, anyone? Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

42 This Short Sleeve Top Is A T-Shirt’s Dressier Alternative — And Equally Comfy, Too Floerns Floral Print Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon This floral blouse is a top-tier solution for those days you want to throw on a comfy tee — but still need to dress to impress. In contrast, it’s made from a floaty fabric that won't stretch and looks polished no matter what. "It’s not baggy at all and fits perfectly. While the material isn’t as soft as I would’ve liked, it actually looks really good and holds its shape well," one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 12

43 A Trendy Mini Bag That’s Actually Big Enough For Your Phone CATMICOO Trendy Mini Purse Amazon $27 See On Amazon At first glance, you'd think this mini bag was straight out of Kylie Jenner's closet. Unlike truly tiny bags, however, this compact crossbody can easily fit a phone, keys, and other essential items for a day or evening out — plus, it can be worn hands-free as a crossbody purse or carried on the wrist as a top-handled bag. “Perfect small purse that fits everything I need for date night," one fan enthusiastically confirmed. Is the orange a little too bright for your taste? No problem — you’ll find plenty of neutrals in faux leather and embossed croc available for sale. Available colors: 9

44 These Towering Platform Sandals With A Chunky Heel DREAM PAIRS Platform Pump Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sure, 4.5-inch heels can be intimidating — however, these Studio 54-inspired sandals are unbelievably easy to walk in. The 1.25-inch platform gives you ample support at the toe, with a bouncy latex padded insole and buckled ankle strap that keeps your feet secure. “I was wary of wearing heels but WOW! I was able to dance the night away for two different weddings with almost no pain," one shopper stated. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13