Following a month of international Fashion Weeks — from New York to London; Milan to Paris — runway enthusiasts may start thinking of the warm-weather trends that will define their wardrobe come spring. Frankly, it’s hard not to; the fashion parading down the runway at shows like Coach, Kate Spade, and Christian Siriano takes optimistic spring dressing to a whole new level. In fact, the Spring 2022 trends were so good you are probably ready to incorporate some looks into your wardrobe now. The good news is, that isn’t as hard as you may think.

There are a ton of trends that emerged at Fashion Week that can be easily mixed into your wardrobe, stat. And while they span decades of influence, they have one singular thing in common: Each and every trend for Spring 2022 is about wearable fashion that makes a bold statement. They’re reminders to the world that there is a life to be enjoyed outside of the confines of stay-at-home orders.

From the 2000s, Spring will bring us feather trim (which celebs like Hailey Bieber have already started wearing). ’60s mod mini suiting is here, and classic trenches from Old Hollywood times are back for another spin — to name a few. Consider getting a head start on the Spring 2022 trends below with all the styles you can shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mini Skirt Suiting

Carolina Herrera

Mod is back when it comes to your suiting this Spring, and it’s a trend that you can jump on right this moment. Take inspiration from shows like Carolina Herrera and shop for matching sets of minis and blazers to wear all year long.

Bubble Hems

Jason Wu via Getty Images/Khaite

The early-aughts are back with he most voluminous trend of all. The antithesis to ’90s minimalism, ’00s bubble-hem skirts and dresses are back for another trip around the sun, starting with the collections of Khaite, Jason Wu, and more.

Feather Trim

Staud/Brandon Maxwell via Getty Images

According to designers like Staud and Brandon Maxwell, it’s time to add a bit of whimsy to your wardrobe by way of feathered trim. Just like you used to in the late 2000s — and like celebrities à la Hailey Bieber do today — take that fun-loving blowing-in-the-breeze texture and add it to everything from skirt to sweaters. No piece of clothing is off-limits.

Gingham

Prabal Gurung via Getty Images

Go for the picnic-inspired look with gingham this season. It was all over the Spring runways at shows like Prabal Gurung, in silhouettes that ranged from swimwear to midi skirts.

Trenches

Carolina Herrera/3.1 Phillip Lim

Keep it classic with a trench this season — and all year long. Hitting it big on the Spring runways of Carolina Herrera and 3.1 Phillip Lim, it’s a classic trend that’s never going out of style. Layer it on over heavy knits now and wispy cotton tanks later.

Garden Florals

Altuzarra via Getty Images/Ulla Johnson

Garden florals from Ulla Johnson, Altuzarra, and more are an obvious choice for Spring, but the muted tones and ditsy, blurred patterns work for Fall as well. Opt for midi skirts, bustier dresses, and camisoles to layer under heavier tweed jackets and style with ’70s-inspired denim trends.