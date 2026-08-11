Hilary Duff’s Lucky Me Tour is basically a massive Y2K fever dream. Her recent stop at Madison Square Garden was less of a typical concert and more of a giant, collective therapy session for millennials healing their inner child. Naturally, I had to dress the part when I headed out to the show, going full Lizzie McGuire with a look anchored by a pair of nostalgia-inducing Gianvito Rossi heels.

Inside The Millennial Time Machine

Walking into the vastness of MSG, the energy was immediate. Everywhere I looked, people were chasing the same feeling: a chance to relive a piece of their childhood. For one night, nostalgia took center stage as everyone came together to celebrate an elevated version of the soundtrack of our youth.

If I had any reservations about dressing up so OTT, the lovely crowd quickly validated my choices. It was pure Y2K joy. Looking around at everyone’s outfits, it genuinely felt like we’d stepped back in time. One standout detail was the sea of butterfly clips woven throughout everyone’s hair — I completely forgot just how fun they were to accessorize with.

The Peak Y2K Plot Twist

Hilary’s influence has truly transcended eras, and seeing her take the stage proved why she left such a permanent mark through her shows, movies, music, and that effortless charm. She opened her performance with “Wake Up,” before sliding into “So Yesterday,” instantly setting the tone with two of her most iconic hits. Looking absolutely radiant, she delivered every note with the same effortless confidence that made her a pop culture icon. If anything, time has only elevated her stage presence.

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As a major surprise to her fans, she welcomed Good Charlotte — including ex Joel Madden — to the stage, introducing them as her “day ones” before launching into a crowd-thrilling performance of “The Anthem.” To no one's surprise, this moment was met with an explosive response from the audience.

Nearly two hours later, the evening concluded with her most iconic song, “What Dreams Are Made Of,” bringing the performance full circle as a total celebration of music, style, and most importantly, girlhood.

Channeling My Inner Lizzie

The fashion narrative was just as captivating as the music itself. Across five impeccably styled outfit changes — including three distinct Gianvito Rossi footwear swaps — every look felt intentional, polished, and unmistakably Hilary. The Italian house actually custom-made a bunch of designs and signature silhouettes for her tour wardrobe, so stepping out in a pair of my own GVR heels felt like the ultimate way to twin with the queen.

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To piece my own outfit together, I went for pure Lizzie vibes. I started with a top from No Boundaries, a staple in pretty much every early 2000s wardrobe, and paired it with capri jeans from 7 For All Mankind — a brand that’s currently making a major comeback after having a huge moment on the FW26 runways.

I finished the look with a pearl pink Coach bag, butterfly hair clips, and the star of the show: multi-colored metallic mules from Gianvito Rossi. These shoes were the perfect choice because they echoed Lizzie’s signature color palette. The mix of gold, pink, and purple felt incredibly nostalgic and completely fitting for the event.

I can 100% see why Hilary Duff chose to collaborate with GVR on this tour. These mule heels were unbelievably comfortable, even after I spent the entire night on my feet dancing. They felt and looked like luxury, and I’m already plotting the next time I get to wear them.