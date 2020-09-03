H&M’s Retro-Inspired Fall Collection Uses All Recycled Materials

H&M just released their Fall fashion collection, designed with an eye towards sustainability and recycled materials. Included in the collection is recycled polyester, recycled nylon, recycled wool from textile waste, and more.

H&M recently pledged to only use recycled and sustainably sourced materials by 2030, and this is just one more example of their commitment to the cause. Today, 57% of the materials they use are organic, recycled, or other sustainable options, the brand shared. and last year alone, H&M used enough recycled polyester to be equivalent to about 237 million PET bottles.

Not only is it sustainable, but aesthetically, the new Fall collection is a vintage-inspired dream. Though you might currently be lying poolside, clad in little more than your favorite bikini, this collection will have you dreaming of cooler days and chilly nights that call for layering dresses and tops that will take you through morning, noon, and night.

It's inspired by the 1930s, with lots of puffed sleeves, jacquard textures, and lace insets that feel retro in the best way. In a press release, the brand explained, “the collection emphasizes [timeless design] by blending. vintage silhouettes with a fashion-forward modernity in dress lengths that range from mini to maxi and a full-length double-breasted coat.”

The eight-piece Fall fashion capsule will launch in stores and on hm.com on September 10.