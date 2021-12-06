The holiday season is upon us, and that means one thing: parties. Even if the holiday party circuit looks a little different this year, the world is re-emerging safely and ready to rock and roll. The only problem is, what are you going to wear? Holiday dresses are on the docket, to be sure, but 2000s-inspired looks makes them feel more on-trend than ever.

Yes, it’s time to turn to the 2000s. Because, let’s be honest, that decade was made for parties. Maximalism made a grand return during the early-aughts, with dresses made of luxe velvet, liquid silk, and light-catching sequins alike. Halters showed off some skin, while high-neck turtlenecks appeared flirty and refined all at the same time. Cowl necks reigned supreme, and metallic was the color du jour.

In short, it was a decade that came ready to party. Just ask some of the celebs who were out and about during that era like Paris Hilton. The socialite turned entrepreneur stepped out in 2002 in a silver cowl neck dress that was perfectly on-trend and ultimately timeless; Kendall Jenner famously recreated it for her birthday in 2016. Luckily, there’s no shortage of dupes for that signature frock, whether it’s the cowl neck, the sequins, the silver color, or all of the above.

Ready to channel a 2000s socialite? Ahead, find 10 party-ready dresses for your entire social calendar this holiday season and beyond.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Cowl-Neck Dress It's Party Thyme Dress AYA OFFICIALS $48 View product Paris Hilton’s dress features an unmistakable cowl-neck and this slinky mini is a near perfect dupe, minus the sequins of course.

The Turtleneck Dress Dahlia Dress AYA OFFICIALS $50 View product The balance of a high turtleneck silhouette is a chic look stolen right from the 2000s. Add some pointy toe pumps to give the look a 2021 twist.

The Sequin Dress Millie Metallic Suiting Mini Dress Rachel Zoe $100 View product Even with a simple T-shirt shape, opt for sequins to really make heads turn.

The Velvet Dress Velvet Evening Maternity Dress something navy $188 View product Go luxe with a stretch velvet material that feels just made for a holiday party while also remaining comfortable.

The Slip Dress Draped Slip Dress Almina Concept $108 View product Mini, midi, or maxi, make sure that you seek a slip dress with a proper early-aughts cowl neck that would make Paris Hilton proud.

The Sequin Mini Dress AXO1456L90 Dress Lavender Brown $194 View product Nail all the best 2000s trends — cowl neck, thin straps, metallic — in one statement dress in an unexpected blue color.

The Metallic Halter Dress Vanessa Dress Dress The Population $248 View product A vestige of the 2000s, the metallic halter dress is still very much on trend today, and it gives a sleek, sophisticated vibe to your party wardrobe.

The Feathered Dress Feather Off-Shoulder Cocktail Dress Badgley Mischka $695 View product In some ways, more is more when you think of the early-aughts, with feather accents remaining a favorite.

The Little Black Dress Vetements Monogram Slip Dress Vetements $719 $539.25 View product The little black dress has met its match in this perfect splurge of a slip dress that will live in your closet forever.