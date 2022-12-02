I’m a sucker for putting on a dressy outfit and drowning myself in free champagne — so, naturally, I love a good holiday party (or any occasion that gets me out of my work-from-home sweatpants, really). Plus, busting out my sparkliest dress and my most luxurious faux furs always helps to alleviate the SAD season feels, if only for the evening.

From the numerous holiday parties on your Google calendar — both corporate and otherwise — to the ever-taxing role of professional plus-one, you need at least three to five festive outfits in the rotation. And if you plan on taking pics at each event (which you absolutely will, let’s be honest) the ‘fits must be worthy of at best, a stand-alone IG post, at worst, the company newsletter. Sorry to say, a boring little black dress just won’t do.

But because holiday fashion is glamorous by definition, it’s easy to pull out an A+ look with minimal effort. With jewel tone color palettes, details like fur and fringe, and sequins acting as a holiday neutral, there are plenty of glitzy options to shop.

Right here, you can take a look through the chicest outfits perfect for any holiday party — sequin pants, velvet dresses, and more.

Nemara Pants Princess Polly Size 14-20 $52 See on Princess Polly Disco pants and a corset will definitely be the holiday party look of the season. A high-waisted flared pant just does something for me.

Lace Front Diamante Mini Dress Karen Millen Size 2-12 $136 $108.80 See on Karen Millen The ‘80s influence is palpable, but this wine-colored mini still feels perfectly modern.

Tyana Velvet Draped Dress Fashion to Figure Size XL-4X $99.95 $74.96 See on Fashion to Figure The rose gold color and velvet texture elevate this wrap dress, but the sash detail is what really takes the bodycon silhouette from basic to baddie.

superdown Penelope Fringe Skirt Revolve Size XXS-XL $64 See on Revolve Catch me shimmying in this skirt all night. Paired with a boxy blazer and chunky booties, you’ll have yourself a look.

ASOS LUXE tailored jumpsuit in zebra jacquard ASOS Size 0-14 $135 See on ASOS For a bold moment, combine all the things: Zebra print, a deep-V, shoulder pads, and a shimmering gold texture.

Shimmer Sheer Poolside Maxi Dress Jibri Size 10/12-26/28 $250 See on Jibri The way I would float around the holiday party in this metallic dress, just clinking glasses and counting down the days until vacation.

Erine Long Sleeve Sequin Dress Showpo Size 2-10 $89.95 See on Showpo A deep, cranberry red is a classic holiday hue, especially when it comes in a shimmery texture.

Bringing It Back Mesh Sleeve Mini Blazer Dress Rebdolls Size L-4X $74.90 See on Rebdolls Barbiecore, but make it holiday.

Lululs Fashion Agenda Strapless Velvet Jumpsuit Nordstrom Size XS-XL $68 See on Nordstrom Have I ever mentioned how much I love a jumpsuit? Because I love a jumpsuit. Don’t be fooled by the deep-V, there’s a sheer panel that’ll keep you in place while you’re on the dance floor with your work besties.

Nine West Mockneck Swing Mini Dress Kohl's Size XS-XXL $51 See on Kohl's I love a trapeze silhouette and as someone under 5’5”, this length gives me major tall girl energy.

Layla Top Charlie Holiday Size XS-XL $109 See on Charlie Holiday This chocolate color is so dreamy — and don’t miss the keyhole details.

Endless RoseLong Sleeve Satin Blazer Romper Nordstrom Size XS-L $160 See on Nordstrom Barbiecore doesn’t have to end once the temperature drops. This baby will help you make a big entrance at your company holiday party.

BAR III GooGoo Atkins Textured Shimmering Long-Sleeve Cat Suit Macy's Size 0X-4X $69.50 See on Macy's This jumpsuit from is a celebration of every single curve and the deep purple hue is giving sugar plum realness.

Feather Bandeau Mini Dress Nasty Gal Size 0-14 $288 $115.20 See on Nasty Gal If the Grinch had a holiday happy hour at 6, he’d wear this mini. (All jokes aside, this kelly green feather dress is so festive.)

Supersoft Sweater Knit One Shoulder Dress Monrow Size XS-XL $150 See on Monrow A sweater dress is a fall and winter must-have. The off-shoulder cut adds a bit of much-needed spice.