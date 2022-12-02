Holiday Style

20 Glamorous Holiday Party Outfits That Give *Opulence*

Hello, luxury.

holiday party outfits 2022
Courtesy of Retailers
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

I’m a sucker for putting on a dressy outfit and drowning myself in free champagne — so, naturally, I love a good holiday party (or any occasion that gets me out of my work-from-home sweatpants, really). Plus, busting out my sparkliest dress and my most luxurious faux furs always helps to alleviate the SAD season feels, if only for the evening.

From the numerous holiday parties on your Google calendar — both corporate and otherwise — to the ever-taxing role of professional plus-one, you need at least three to five festive outfits in the rotation. And if you plan on taking pics at each event (which you absolutely will, let’s be honest) the ‘fits must be worthy of at best, a stand-alone IG post, at worst, the company newsletter. Sorry to say, a boring little black dress just won’t do.

But because holiday fashion is glamorous by definition, it’s easy to pull out an A+ look with minimal effort. With jewel tone color palettes, details like fur and fringe, and sequins acting as a holiday neutral, there are plenty of glitzy options to shop.

Right here, you can take a look through the chicest outfits perfect for any holiday party — sequin pants, velvet dresses, and more.

Disco pants and a corset will definitely be the holiday party look of the season. A high-waisted flared pant just does something for me.

The ‘80s influence is palpable, but this wine-colored mini still feels perfectly modern.

The rose gold color and velvet texture elevate this wrap dress, but the sash detail is what really takes the bodycon silhouette from basic to baddie.

Catch me shimmying in this skirt all night. Paired with a boxy blazer and chunky booties, you’ll have yourself a look.

For a bold moment, combine all the things: Zebra print, a deep-V, shoulder pads, and a shimmering gold texture.

The way I would float around the holiday party in this metallic dress, just clinking glasses and counting down the days until vacation.

Selkie’s signature puff dress was made for the holiday party season. Shop this (and more) in a range of inclusive sizes.

A deep, cranberry red is a classic holiday hue, especially when it comes in a shimmery texture.

Barbiecore, but make it holiday.

Have I ever mentioned how much I love a jumpsuit? Because I love a jumpsuit. Don’t be fooled by the deep-V, there’s a sheer panel that’ll keep you in place while you’re on the dance floor with your work besties.

I love a trapeze silhouette and as someone under 5’5”, this length gives me major tall girl energy.

The Macy’s Icons of Style collection highlights Black creatives and their personal style. This gold asymmetric dress is one of many stand-outs perfect for Christmas parties and beyond.

A two-piece set is one of my favorite wardrobe staples, and this sequin set is perfect for a modest holiday party look. Don’t forget the matching pants.

Amazon The Drop is here to sponsor all of your holiday parties with their glitzy, chic styles.

This chocolate color is so dreamy — and don’t miss the keyhole details.

Barbiecore doesn’t have to end once the temperature drops. This baby will help you make a big entrance at your company holiday party.

This jumpsuit from is a celebration of every single curve and the deep purple hue is giving sugar plum realness.

If the Grinch had a holiday happy hour at 6, he’d wear this mini. (All jokes aside, this kelly green feather dress is so festive.)

A sweater dress is a fall and winter must-have. The off-shoulder cut adds a bit of much-needed spice.

A classic LBD is always a good idea. The bow detail on this number adds just the right amount of flair to the timeless sartorial staple.