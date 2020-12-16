Style

12 Chic Holiday Party Tops To Wear To All Your Zoom Celebrations

All the sequins, velvet, and plaid you'd ever want.

By Avery Matera

You may be ready for 2020 to come to an abrupt halt, ushering in 2021 with a hopeful new outlook on the future, but before you do, it's time to hit the holiday party circuit — albeit virtually. Although celebrations this year won’t look anything like they have in the past, when you linked arm-and-arm with your besties, sang carols around the piano, and drank eggnog, you'll still want to show up decked out in your seasonal best and wearing chic holiday party tops that'll look great on Zoom.

That means breaking out the sequins, velvet, tartan plaid, and more. After all, no computer screen will stop you from looking amazing while sipping Champagne — and, yes, catching up with all your favorite people while playing Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas" in the background. Ahead, shop all the best tops to wear to every kind of Zoom holiday party. From office get-togethers to best friend hangs, close out this year with a sartorial bang if it’s the last thing you do.

1
If You Love Jewels

If you can’t be bothered layering on jewels from the comfort of your own home, consider a top that has built-in bling for a throw-on-and-go solution to any holiday party.

2
If You're A Cozy Sweater Girl

Sweaters more your thing than sequin camisoles? Try a knit top that features all the details of a blouse, from the cutout cuffs to the puff sleeves.

3
If You're Obsessed With Plaid

There’s nothing quite like infusing a little plaid into your every look this season, and a holiday party is no exception. Bust out your favorite tartan pieces, which feel inherently festive, and get into the seasonal spirit.

4
If You're Headed To An Office Party

Office attire but make it holiday party. If you can’t let go of your corporate uniform for your work celebration over Zoom, at least consider one with some subtle sparkle and ease of wear.

5
If You Want To Be Luxe

Keep it simple and comfortable by way of a slim and slightly stretchy camisole, but get into the party spirit by wearing a piece made from luxe velvet with romantic bow-tie straps.

6
If You Can't Get Enough Of Volume

Love not-so-basic black? You can still make a statement by wearing a top with voluminous puff sleeves and a silhouette that wows.

7
If You're Classic At Heart

One of the best parts of a Zoom holiday party? No need to worry about the temperature outside. Grab your slinkiest camisole, fear not inclement weather, and simply raise a glass of your favorite bubbly beverage.

8
If You Want To Turn Heads

For the girl who loves to go all-out, no virtual holiday party is going to stop you. Whether you pair it with a miniskirt or even just jean shorts (it's not like anyone will know the difference over Zoom), this embellished mesh turtleneck will do the trick.

9
If You're Living In A Victorian Novel

Channel your inner Victorian novel heroine with a simple square-neck top featuring understated puffed sleeves.

10
If You Love To Layer

Whether you pair it with ripped boyfriend jeans or layer it underneath a slip dress, a bodysuit is a great option for holiday parties and virtual coffee dates alike. You’ll love the no-fuss construction, which cuts down on unwanted bunching and untucking — especially as you sit down at your next Zoom cocktail event.

11
If You Want To Stay Cozy

Just because you’re headed to a holiday party doesn’t mean that you have to go all-out when it comes to your wears, so feel free slip into a cozy knit. But consider one with a little extra puff sleeve or ruffle detail — just to make things feel a bit more festive.

12
If You Love Color

If you’re very into color, grab a top that will have all eyes on you. With long sleeves and a pussy-bow neck, it’s totally winter-appropriate (though, sitting on your living room couch, does it really matter?). And while you’ll love this printed cotton blouse for your holiday party right now, you'll wear it long after the festive season is behind you.