12 Chic Holiday Party Tops To Wear To All Your Zoom Celebrations

You may be ready for 2020 to come to an abrupt halt, ushering in 2021 with a hopeful new outlook on the future, but before you do, it's time to hit the holiday party circuit — albeit virtually. Although celebrations this year won’t look anything like they have in the past, when you linked arm-and-arm with your besties, sang carols around the piano, and drank eggnog, you'll still want to show up decked out in your seasonal best and wearing chic holiday party tops that'll look great on Zoom.
That means breaking out the sequins, velvet, tartan plaid, and more. After all, no computer screen will stop you from looking amazing while sipping Champagne — and, yes, catching up with all your favorite people while playing Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas" in the background. Ahead, shop all the best tops to wear to every kind of Zoom holiday party. From office get-togethers to best friend hangs, close out this year with a sartorial bang if it’s the last thing you do.
