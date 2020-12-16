12 Chic Holiday Party Tops To Wear To All Your Zoom Celebrations

You may be ready for 2020 to come to an abrupt halt, ushering in 2021 with a hopeful new outlook on the future, but before you do, it's time to hit the holiday party circuit — albeit virtually. Although celebrations this year won’t look anything like they have in the past, when you linked arm-and-arm with your besties, sang carols around the piano, and drank eggnog, you'll still want to show up decked out in your seasonal best and wearing chic holiday party tops that'll look great on Zoom.

That means breaking out the sequins, velvet, tartan plaid, and more. After all, no computer screen will stop you from looking amazing while sipping Champagne — and, yes, catching up with all your favorite people while playing Mariah Carey’s "All I Want for Christmas" in the background. Ahead, shop all the best tops to wear to every kind of Zoom holiday party. From office get-togethers to best friend hangs, close out this year with a sartorial bang if it’s the last thing you do.

1 If You Love Jewels Christopher Kane Plus Size Crystal Necklace T-Shirt 11 Honoré Size L-XXXL $345 See on 11 Honoré If you can’t be bothered layering on jewels from the comfort of your own home, consider a top that has built-in bling for a throw-on-and-go solution to any holiday party.

2 If You're A Cozy Sweater Girl Ruffled Puff-Sleeve Knit Top & Other Stories Size XS-L $89 See on & Other Stories Sweaters more your thing than sequin camisoles? Try a knit top that features all the details of a blouse, from the cutout cuffs to the puff sleeves.

3 If You're Obsessed With Plaid Classic-Fit Ruffle Popover J.Crew Size XXXS-3X $40 See on J.Crew There’s nothing quite like infusing a little plaid into your every look this season, and a holiday party is no exception. Bust out your favorite tartan pieces, which feel inherently festive, and get into the seasonal spirit.

4 If You're Headed To An Office Party Metallic Thread Shirt Zara Size XS-XL $50 See on Zara Office attire but make it holiday party. If you can’t let go of your corporate uniform for your work celebration over Zoom, at least consider one with some subtle sparkle and ease of wear.

5 If You Want To Be Luxe Vino Top Reformation Size 0-12 $128 See on Reformation Keep it simple and comfortable by way of a slim and slightly stretchy camisole, but get into the party spirit by wearing a piece made from luxe velvet with romantic bow-tie straps.

6 If You Can't Get Enough Of Volume Staud Luna Top Shopbop Size 00-12 $225 See on Shopbop Love not-so-basic black? You can still make a statement by wearing a top with voluminous puff sleeves and a silhouette that wows.

7 If You're Classic At Heart Lace Trim Camisole Vince Size XXS-L $135 See on Vince One of the best parts of a Zoom holiday party? No need to worry about the temperature outside. Grab your slinkiest camisole, fear not inclement weather, and simply raise a glass of your favorite bubbly beverage.

8 If You Want To Turn Heads Cinq a Sept Mesh Sequin Turtleneck Revolve Size XS-L $245 See on Cinq a Sept For the girl who loves to go all-out, no virtual holiday party is going to stop you. Whether you pair it with a miniskirt or even just jean shorts (it's not like anyone will know the difference over Zoom), this embellished mesh turtleneck will do the trick.

9 If You're Living In A Victorian Novel Crepe Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Top Madewell Size XS-XL $60 See on Madewell Channel your inner Victorian novel heroine with a simple square-neck top featuring understated puffed sleeves.

10 If You Love To Layer Not Sorry Long-Sleeve Open-Back Glissenette Teddy Savage x Fenty Size XS-3X $33 See on Savage x Fenty Whether you pair it with ripped boyfriend jeans or layer it underneath a slip dress, a bodysuit is a great option for holiday parties and virtual coffee dates alike. You’ll love the no-fuss construction, which cuts down on unwanted bunching and untucking — especially as you sit down at your next Zoom cocktail event.

11 If You Want To Stay Cozy Navy Ruffle Sweater Adeam Size XS-L $895 See on Adeam Just because you’re headed to a holiday party doesn’t mean that you have to go all-out when it comes to your wears, so feel free slip into a cozy knit. But consider one with a little extra puff sleeve or ruffle detail — just to make things feel a bit more festive.