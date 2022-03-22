Home Decor From Walmart To Refresh Your Space This Spring

Spring has come around again, which means you probably have the urge to shake things up at your humble abode. There’s something about this time of year that might inspire you to make some changes to your home, whether that means doing serious spring cleaning or some simple redecorating to bring positive energy in. It’s a great time to experiment with a more luxe look for your place, but before your bank account starts stressing, you should know that you don’t need to spend a ton of money to achieve the trend: Walmart’s new home decor offering has an incredible assortment of heirloom-inspired pieces to work with.

Perhaps it’s time for a new couch for the living room, or maybe you’re in desperate need of more storage space for your record collection. Either way, Walmart has a ton of home decor offerings, all at an accessible price point, which, of course, is super helpful if there are a few things on your decorating wish list.

Ahead, you’ll find 11 of our favorite Walmart home decor, from bigger furniture pieces to wall art, and so much more.