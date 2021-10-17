20 Gift Ideas For The Home Decorator In Your Life

It may only be October but the festive novelty snacks are already being rolled out in supermarkets and that means Christmas is well and truly on its way. And sorry to be that person but, when it comes to gift buying, it really is a case of the earlier, the better. Because there really is nothing worse than the mad Christmas rush or coming to December and finding everything you want to buy has already sold out.

If you know someone with a penchant for home decorating or a loved one who’s looking to spruce up their space in the new year, an interiors buy may be the way to go and the below edit features 20 pieces spanning everything from decorative accessories to full on new furniture, for all budgets and tastes. With buys from homeware giants such as IKEA, Dunelm, and Next, as well as pieces from indie brands such as Our Lovely Goods, Love Flower Child, and Bable, there are plenty of options for loved ones as well as yourself.

And – remember – if you don’t spot anything you want to gift to a loved one, you can always make a note of it for your own wish list.