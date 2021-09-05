43 Home Products Under $35 That Are So Impressive They'll Make People Think You're Rich

If you’re anything like me, then you’re all about making your home look as good as it can on the tightest budget possible. Yes, most of my furniture is from Ikea, and a lot of my decor is thrifted or gifted, but you know I’m going to curate the entire experience to suit my taste and make everything look new. No matter what your tastes are, there are many tricks of the trade to make your space look like you spent more money on it than you actually did.

One of the aforementioned design tricks is retailer giant Amazon, where you can find cheaper versions of almost everything home-related. Of course, since Amazon sells nearly everything under the sun, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites to help you narrow your search. All of them are the definition of “Champagne taste on a beer budget.” Each pick is under $35 but looks way pricier than that. If you’re shopping for the latest tech, try a pair of voice-activated lightbulbs. Or if you’re looking to make some aesthetic changes, you’ll definitely want some geometric wallpaper or this super-soft area rug. Read more to learn about all the affordable upgrades you can make to your home that are sure to impress your guests.

This Stick-On Marble Wallpaper Will Make Your Walls Look Bougie AF Abyssaly Marble Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon You may not be able to afford the real deal, but this stick-on marble wallpaper will certainly make it look that way. Use it to cover your walls, tabletop, counters, cabinets, and more to instantly brighten your space and make it look way more expensive than it actually is. A sheet of almost 13 square feet of wallpaper is under $10, so you can get enough for all your projects without breaking the bank.

These Brass Cabinet Pulls Give Your Home A Taste Of Midcentury Modern Flair goldenwarm Brushed Brass Cabinet Pulls (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s easier than you might think to give your hardware an instant upgrade. Use these brushed brass cabinet pulls to modernize your kitchen or bathroom, creating a cohesive and trendy look throughout your home. They come in packs of one to 15, with various sized hole centers to correspond with the holes in your cabinets.

This Essential Oil Diffuser Changes Colors & Can Help You Calm Down ArtNaturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Aromatherapy can have serious benefits if you manage anxiety, stress, or sleep troubles. With the help of this essential oil diffuser, you’ll be diffusing your favorite scents and introducing some quality calm into your life in no time. It runs for up to 4.5 hours, with a color-changing light, automatic shutoff and optional timers in place.

A Set Of Magnetic Accents To Upgrade Your Garage Door Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a sophisticated touch to your curb appeal using these magnetic garage door accents. While not actually a functional part of your garage, they’ll add some visual interest and make your home look more historical. The all-season magnets firmly stick wherever you place them, and the set includes two accent handles and four hinges.

This Soap Dispenser Has The Perfect Spot For Your Used Sponge Or Scouring Pad Aeakey Soap Dispenser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tired of your used dish sponge taking up space in your sink and dripping water everywhere? Try this soap dispenser with a built-in sponge rest, which dispenses the perfect amount of dish soap with a single push. It holds up to 13 ounces of any liquid soap, and its non-slip base means it won’t slide all over your counter. Reducing space and waste? I can get behind it.

This Refillable Oil Sprayer Will Make You Feel Like A Pro In Your Own Kitchen ZEREOOY Oil Sprayer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of accidentally dumping out half the bottle of oil, this oil sprayer allows you to finely mist your hot pan or food to get the perfect amount. The sprayer is easy to fill and clean, and it’s compatible with any kind of oil, vinegar, soy sauce, or water.

An Ultra-Soft & Popular Throw Blanket With A Reversible Design Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you love to be cozy, you’ll love this faux fur throw with an ultra-plush feel. You also get two designs in one: an animal print on one side and a solid print on the other. With over 10,000 five-star ratings, one shopper comments, “This faux fur throw blanket is super soft and comfy. My entire family has been fighting over it.”

A Roll Of Geometric Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper To Spice Up Your Living Space MelunMer Gold and White Geometric Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Create an accent wall or add personality to a plain piece of furniture with this gold and white geometric wallpaper. Made from durable PVC, this wallpaper is as easy to install as it is to remove; just peel the backing and stick it on. One set comes with 14.5 square feet of wallpaper, an amazing deal for under $10.

These Silky Satin Sheets That Resist Wrinkles wavveUziz Satin Sheets Amazon $27 See On Amazon Give your bedding a sleek upgrade with these shiny satin sheets. The wrinkle- and fade-resistant set contains a flat sheet, a deep-pocket fitted sheet, and two standard-size pillowcases. Cooling and silky, sleeping on these sheets feels downright luxurious and you can choose from several sizes and eight colors.

This Two-Pack Of Voice-Activated Color-Changing Light Bulbs LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t want color-changing light bulbs you can control with just the sound of your voice? Check out these smart light bulbs that connect with your Alexa or Google Home device for just $20. With that pairing, you can dim the brightness, power the lights on or off, change their color, set timers, and more. Pro tip: Try purchasing a set and syncing them to music to really set the mood at your next party.

A Pack Of Smart Plugs That Turn Any Device Into A Smart Device Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon While we’re on the subject of home tech devices, you need these Kasa smart outlets. The four outlets are compatible with practically any electronic — so you can turn a normal lamp into a voice-activated smart lamp, for example. Setting timers, creating schedules, and more is super easy using a smartphone app, and you’ll love the convenience of having voice-activated technology throughout your home.

These Adhesive LED Lights For A Theater-Like Experience At Home Nexillumi USB Light Strip Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Backlighting your TV with these USB strip lights can have a surprising effect on the visual quality of your favorite shows, games, and movies. They sync with the music to set the mood, but you can also take complete control of the lights, colors, brightness, and more with the included remote or in their corresponding smartphone app.

A Sleek Storage Box That Keeps All Your Cords Hidden Chouky Cable Management Box (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sleek cable management boxes corral that tangle of cords and chargers or house your average power strip. Each one in this pair features a slot to thread your cords through. The minimalist white and tan design blends in with your decor, and keeps your cords out of sight and away from prying little hands or paws.

A Multitasking Stand Keeps Your Tablet Upright While Cooking Macally 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand & iPad Wall Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your friends close and your recipe closer: This 2-in-1 tablet stand and wall mount keeps your tablet accessible while cooking so you don’t have to worry about anything besides chopping and stirring. The 360-degree rotating stand holds any smartphone or tablet between 4.8 and 7.5 inches wide, and it collapses neatly for storage when not in use. Keep it on your counter or mount it to the wall or cabinet to keep it within arm’s reach.

A Set Of Curtain Tiebacks That Are Super Easy To Install & Super Affordable TECVINCI Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (Set of 4) Amazon $11 See On Amazon So you’ve taken the time to invest in window treatments, and now you’re looking for tiebacks that won’t break the bank. All you need are these magnetic ones, which come in a wide variety of colors. The super-strong magnet can stick through four layers of fabric, and they don’t require drilling additional holes in your walls. They look just as stylish as some less affordable options and work with just about any type of curtain.

This Privacy Film That Casts Rainbow Light Inside rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 40,000 Amazon reviewers agree that this window privacy film is a great alternative to traditional window treatments or just a fun conversation piece for your home. The kaleidoscoping rainbow pattern casts colorful rays into the room when the sun streams through. It offers partial privacy from passerbys, as well as some protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

An Actually Affordable Area Rug That’s Also Super Soft To Walk On Gorilla Grip Fluffy Area Rug Amazon $33 See On Amazon Area rugs can get expensive, but this fluffy, faux fur shag rug is a steal for under $35. With three millimeters of foam padding and durable grip dots that keep the rug in place, this rug is soft and squishy to walk on, and won’t budge. There are several colors and sizes to choose from to suit your space, and it’s machine-washable.

This Plug-In Shelf Turns Any Outlet Into A Charging Station ON2NO Socket Outlet Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Oddly placed outlets present a challenge for charging, but this socket outlet shelf helps remedy that. Three tri-prong outlets, four USB ports, and a 4.8-inch shelf on top create a charging station with room for several devices. It even has a night light so you can easily find it in the dark.

This Electric Kettle Boils Water In Minutes SUNDUO Electric Kettle Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re tired of waiting forever for water to boil, get this electric kettle. It brings water to a boil within three to seven minutes, and then automatically shuts off for safety. Its large capacity holds up to six cups of water, and its power cord stores neatly in the base when not in use.

This Bathroom Organizer Keeps Your Counters Tidier & Cleaner Mspan Toothbrush Razor Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your bathroom counter can easily become a crowded mess with toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and more, but this waterproof organizer gives everything a much-needed home. There are numerous slots and hangers, with room for even bulky items, and it mounts to your wall or mirror with super strong adhesive. Simply wipe it down periodically to clean.

This Compact Air Sanitizer Helps Reduce Germs & Odors In Your Home GermGuardian Pluggable UV-C Sanitizer and Deodorizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Now more than ever, it’s important to be vigilant about the germs and bacteria that enter your home. This wall plug-in air sanitizer helps reduce airborne germs with a built-in UV-C light that helps kill viruses including the flu, staph, and rhinovirus. This 7-inch model is great for small areas like your bathroom or laundry room and has the bonus of reducing odors from pets, smoke, cooking, and more.

A Pair Of Bathroom Cleaning Essentials That Just Get The Job Done MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Combo Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everyday essentials like this plunger and toilet brush set aren’t the most exciting purchase you can make for your home, but they’re important nonetheless. This plunger is built with a commercial-grade rubber suction cup for clearing up tough clogs, and the strong nylon brush bristles will scrub the bowl thoroughly without getting deformed. Both tools have an ergonomic handle and rest neatly in a plastic holder.

This Set Of Self-Watering Planter Pots That Are Super Low Maintenance ETGLCOZY Self Watering Planter Pots (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Plant lovers who travel often or are particularly forgetful will love these self-watering planters. Once you’ve successfully repotted your leafy friend, fill the clear base with water, and watch your plant suck up water as it needs through the cotton rope. This way, you can go up to 14 days without watering, and any excess water flows right into the base so you won’t accidentally drown your houseplants. Use these pots indoors or out, and watch your plants flourish in front of your eyes.

These Markers Make Wood Furniture & Floors Look New Again Rejuvenate New Improved Colors Wood Furniture & Floor Repair Markers Amazon $6 See On Amazon Over time, your wood floors and furniture really take a beating. Replacements can be pricey and time consuming, or you can easily fill in scratches with these repair markers. Color match with one of the six wood-toned shades, fill in the gaps, and watch the scratches instantly disappear. They work on many wood surfaces, including hardwood, laminate floors, furniture, and cabinets.

This Peel-And-Stick Backsplash Is Super Easy To Install & Won’t Leave Residue 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Backsplash Amazon $32 See On Amazon This renter-friendly peel-and-stick tile will make your kitchen look lighter and brighter instantly. The embossed textured design looks like real subway tile, and it’s easy to install and remove. Each sheet measures 12 by 12 inches and is easy to clean and maintain over time.

This High-Pressure Shower Head With Over 13,000 Five-Star Ratings Nosame Filter Filtration High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bring the spa to your shower with this high-pressure shower head. Perfect for those with hard water or low pressure, this shower head has tiny, dense outlet holes so that water is expelled faster and with more pressure. Reviewers reported that using this multi-layered filter system included in this shower head changed the texture of their hair and skin, and it’s easy to see when to replace the filter beads because of the clear nozzle.

A Shampoo & Soap Dispenser That Mounts To Your Shower Wall Better Living Products Clear Choice Dispenser Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tired of cosmetic bottles crowding your shower floor or shelf? This hotel-style soap dispenser frees up your shelves and allows you to see exactly how much shampoo you have left. Choose from a two, three, or four chamber model, and mount it easily on your shower wall with the included silicone glue and two-way tape.

This Self-Extinguishing Beeswax Candle Candle by the Hour 50-Hour Beehive Candle Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only does this unique candle look cool with its beehive shape, it’s designed to extinguish itself once the wax reaches the clip. The whole candle can burn for up to 50 hours and is made in a rustic style from 100% beeswax.

These Motion-Sensor Lights With Multiple Brightness Settings MCGOR LED Rechargeable Motion Sensor Closet Light (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Use these LED motion-sensor lights in closets, hallways, under cabinets, and other areas to provide a little extra light when you need it most. Each light has three brightening levels and turns on automatically when motion is detected within 10 feet. They attach easily to almost any surface with included double-sided adhesive, no tools or wiring required.

This 3-in-1 Vacuum Is Lightweight & Multitasking Eureka Blaze Stick 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon Every household needs a powerhouse vacuum like the Eureka blaze stick. This 3-in-1 tool includes a stick, handheld, and hybrid vacuum, and weighs just four pounds in total. It’s great for small spaces with limited storage and features an 18-foot cord so you can easily reach every last corner.

This Bamboo Bath Mat That’s Chic & Waterproof Bamfan Bath Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Flimsy fabric bath mats will be a thing of the past once you’ve converted to this bamboo bath mat. Non-slip rubber feet keep it from sliding across the floor, and the bamboo material is a sustainable choice that looks luxe. With a waterproof coating and smooth edges that feel great on your feet, you can use this mat just about anywhere: In the bathroom, by the pool, and more.

These Cloths Easily Remove Water & Heat Stains From Wood Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $13 See On Amazon It happened: Someone left a glass of water on your wood table unprotected by a coaster, leaving an ugly, obvious ring in its place. Luckily, you have this water mark remover cloth on your side, which eliminates marks caused by water, alcohol, and heat, as well as surface-level scratches and blemishes. Use some pressure to rub this cloth over stains and unsightly marks, and watch them disappear in front of your eyes. It can even remove stains from latex paint and permanent markers, so keep one on hand for accidental spills and marks.

A Bright & Colorful LED Lamp That Projects A Sunset Directly Onto Your Walls BINKBANG Sunset Projector Amazon $24 See On Amaozn Turn the walls of your home into a dynamic, colorful sunset. Use this LED sunset projector lamp for photo and video backdrops or for ambient lighting. Its aluminum base is stronger and more durable than similar versions, and it can be rotated 180 degrees to cast light anywhere you’d like. It plugs in to any USB outlet, so your iPhone charger is all you’ll need to power it up.

This Magnetic Bar Will Keep All Your Kitchen Knives Organized Safely & Securely Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stainless steel magnetic knife bar will help keep all your sharp kitchen tools handy and store them safely. It also looks super sleek and professional with a satin finish that complements every kitchen. It comes with all the mounting hardware you need, or you can substitute velcro mounting tape if you’re a renter.

A Dimming Light Switch That You Can Pair With Your Alexa Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $23 See On Amazon A smart device-controlled light switch with a built-in dimmer? I’m sold. Set schedules and fade the lights via smartphone app or use your Alexa or Google Assistant to control the lights with just your voice. It’s perfect for setting the mood at a calm dinner, at bedtime, or first thing in the morning.

These Magnetic Screws Turn Any Light Switch Into A Key Rack In Minutes Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Turn any light switch into a key rack with this easy-to-install magnetic key rack. Simply replace the bottom set of screws on any standard light switch cover with these super-strong magnetic versions and attach your keys. Place them in your entryway so you can grab them as you’re walking out the door or anywhere in your home where a magnet might come in handy.

This Lamp Charges Your Phone Wirelessly & Has Tons Of Different Modes GSBLUNIE Wireless Charging Desk lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon Picture this: You’re laying in bed, nearly asleep, when you realize you haven’t plugged your phone in. If you had this wireless charging desk lamp, you could simply set your phone down on the base and leave it — no fumbling with cords or getting up required. In addition to its charging properties, this lamp also has three different light modes and six brightness levels, plus a 90-degree adjustable body for flexible lighting. Trust me, you’ll want one for every room.

This Bidet Attachment Works In Any Bathroom & Installs In 20 Minutes Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $34 See On Amazon Bidets are simply superior to toilet paper in every way, and this ultra-slim and affordable version is one you can install yourself. It includes detailed instructions and is compatible with most toilets. Over 8,000 Amazon customers agree that this is a five-star purchase, so you’ll definitely want one to make using the bathroom a much more luxurious experience.

A Solar-Powered Bird Bath Accessory Your Feathered Friends Will Love AISITIN Solar Water Fountain Amazon $12 See On Amazon This solar-powered water fountain is the perfect backyard accessory to attract birds and other wildlife. There are no batteries, wires, or complicated installation instructions here: Just place the fountain under the water in your bird bath, and let the sun do the rest. Birds will flock to your yard and you’ll love the look of this small water feature.

A Down-Alternative Comforter That Seems Way More Expensive Than It Is LINENSPA All-Season Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $24 See On Amazon This all-season quilted comforter is a a fan favorite with over 31,000 five-star ratings. Premium box-stitch construction and details like duvet loops make it rival high-end brands, and this hypoallergenic down alternative comforter is comfortable enough for year-round use. Bonus, it’s even machine-washable.

This Versatile Turkish Bath Towel Made From Organic Cotton DEMMEX Diamond Weave Turkish Cotton Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you use it as a blanket or a towel, this diamond-weave throw is a versatile addition to your home. It’s made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, and you’ll find it’s delightfully lightweight yet absorbent for toweling off after a beach day or a bath. Despite its oversized cut, this quick-drying towel folds up neatly and packs into a bag or suitcase easily for travel.

This Electric Wine Opener Is So Much Easier To Use Than Manual Corkscrews Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $22 See On Amazon Why struggle with wine corks and complicated corkscrews when you can pop your bottle into this electric wine opener and let it do the work for you? Not only will you impress your guests, your wine will be open and ready to drink within seconds. This opener will unscrew up to 30 bottles on a single charge and is small enough to tuck neatly away when not in use.