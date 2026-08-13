When you picture padel style, your mind probably goes straight to pleated skirts, crisp polos, and perfectly coordinated sets. But spend a few minutes watching the sport's most stylish players, and you’ll notice that the accessories are what pull the entire look together.

Unlike traditional tennis, padel has an effortless, lifestyle-driven aesthetic that can easily blend into your post-match coffee dates, long lunches, and social afternoons. That means your court extras aren't just practical — they're part of the fashion statement. From sleek watches to designer totes, here is exactly how to accessorize like a pro (even if you’re simply borrowing the aesthetic).

Pro Tip No. 1: Let your watch be your statement piece.

Experienced padel players rarely step onto the court without a watch. Beyond keeping track of match time, it instantly elevates a basic athletic outfit, making a simple polo-and-skirt combination look completely intentional.

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U.S. pro Brittany Dubins frequently completes her match-day looks with a timepiece. Opting for a slim stainless steel style or a refined sport-luxe silhouette adds the perfect amount of polish without competing with the rest of your outfit. Plus, it seamlessly transitions from the court to whatever comes next.

Pro Tip No. 2: Wear sunglasses that feel fashion-forward — not just sporty.

While oversize wraparound sunglasses dominate other racket sports, padel players know that sleeker silhouettes look just as good off the court. Padel player Alejandra Salazar is frequently photographed arriving at Premier Padel tournaments in oversize designer sunglasses before changing into her match gear, proving that eyewear is a major part of the pregame vibe.

To nail the look yourself, swap out the chunky athletic gear for lightweight polarized frames in classic colors like black, tortoiseshell, or champagne. They’ll protect your eyes during an intense rally and look completely chic during your post-match coffee run.

Pro Tip No. 3: Trade the gym duffel for a court bag.

One of the defining traits of padel fashion is that players rarely carry oversize gym bags unless they're traveling between tournaments. Instead, the pros choose elevated racket bags or structured totes that feel just as appropriate off the court as they do on it.

Martita Ortega, one of the sport's most stylish players, is known for her understated aesthetic and is often photographed carrying streamlined bags that complement her tailored court looks. To mirror her style, choose a bag that's roomy enough for your racquet, water bottle, and post-match essentials, but chic enough to take straight to lunch afterward.

Pro Tip No. 4: Keep jewelry simple.

Padel style embraces a less-is-more approach to jewelry. Instead of chunky statement pieces, experienced players stick with delicate accessories they can comfortably wear throughout an entire match.

Ortega is often seen wearing subtle hoop earrings and minimal jewelry on court, proving you don't have to skip accessories entirely to play comfortably. Think small hoops, slim chain necklaces, and understated bracelets. They’ll add just enough personality without becoming major distractions while you play.

Pro Tip No. 5: Upgrade your hair accessories.

Nothing ruins a rally faster than having to stop and fix your ponytail. Thankfully, the best hair accessories pull double duty by making a distinct style statement while keeping every strand locked in place.

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Padel player Bea González's signature high bun has become one of the most recognizable looks in professional padel, relying on secure elastics that withstand long, high-energy matches. Swap your basic rubber bands for a high-quality silk scrunchie, which helps to minimize friction and breakage. Whether you prefer a sleek ponytail, braid, or claw clip between games, investing in well-made pieces makes a noticeable difference.

Pro Tip No. 6: Treat recovery gear like an accessory, too.

The full look doesn't end when the match is over. Recovery tools have become just as essential to the aesthetic as a great racket, especially during tournament weekends or back-to-back matches.

Professional player Paula Josemaría has spoken about how crucial recovery is to her training routine, and she's constantly spotted hydrating, stretching, and resetting with her favorite gear after competition. Keeping a massage ball, a compact massage gun, a cooling towel, or an insulated water bottle in your court bag ensures you're ready for your next match — and guarantees your postgame routine looks just as good as your forehand.

The Finishing Touch

What makes padel style so appealing isn't that every accessory comes with a designer price tag. It's that each piece perfectly blends function and fashion at the same time. A great watch transitions from match play to dinner. Sunglasses work just as well courtside as they do on the walk home. Even a thoughtfully chosen tote becomes a core part of the outfit. That's ultimately what separates seasoned padel players from everyone else: Their accessories don’t seem like afterthoughts — they complete the look.