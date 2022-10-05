Kaia Gerber’s Zara Collab Is This Autumn’s Minimal Chic Dream

Emulating celebrity looks on an everyday budget can feel like a pipe dream, but that doesn’t stop us from lusting after Kaia Gerber’s minimal chic style. The model’s off-duty looks feature tasteful ‘90s classics, like boxy blazers and oversized shirts. Now, Gerber has collaborated with Zara on a capsule collection to help bring that effortless style to your wardrobe. Below, find out everything there is to know about the exciting new collab.

The 30-piece collection (launched on Oct. 4) includes beige sneakers, leather trench coats, slinky slip dresses, micro mini skirts, and monochrome suits, referencing many of the model’s mum Cindy Crawford’s popular looks.

“My starting point for this collaboration with Zara was to ask if it is possible to do a collection that has everything you would ever need in your closet,” Gerber explained in the press announcement. “If you were travelling and packed an entire collection, could it cover every possible need that you had? I think we’ve achieved that.”

A fan of sharp tailoring, the 21-year-old elevated classics by adding a little flair. Prices range from a knit crop top at £22.99, and a leather crop top at £59.99 to a £289.00 leather coat. The collection largely feature muted grey, black, white, and navy tones, making space for a colourful bag or a larger-than-life personality. As Harper’s Bazaar notes, the drop also boasts touches of Americana with denim and cowboy boots.

“I wasn't just thinking about myself when designing. I was thinking about my mom, my friends , and everyone I see around me. My style is pulled from a lot of different places and I didn’t want to design something that excludes anyone,” Gerber explained. Filmed and photographed by French director Fabien Baron, the campaign embodies the model’s warm and nostalgic vision for the designs.

The collection is available online on Zara UK’s website and in select stores across the country.