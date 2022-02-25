UK Fans May Be Waiting A While For Millie Bobby Brown's 18th Birthday Lip Bundles

When Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown first launched her beauty brand Florence by Mills in the UK in September 2019, hundreds of fans flocked to the Covent Garden Boots beauty hall to pick up the affordable beauty buys. Since then, the Gen-Z focused beauty brand has amassed over two million followers on Instagram and is described as “clean beauty made for all skin types”.

Brown’s love for beauty began in her earlier years. “I’ve been in a makeup chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products,” she previously told WWD. “I’ve had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation...[I’ve] come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people.”

Now, to coincide with her 18th birthday (yes, you read that right), which she celebrated on Feb. 19, Brown has launched two new lip bundles which contains three of her favourite Florence by Mills items, all housed in a super cute limited edition heart-printed tote bag.

Here’s everything we know about Millie Bobby Brown’s latest Florence by Mills drop.

What Is The Florence By Mills 18th Birthday Lip Bundle?

There are two limited-edition bundles to choose from, which includes the Bright and Nude bundles, and they are priced at $25 (£18) each.

The Bright bundle features the be a vip liquid lipstick in the shade Obsessed. It’s a non-drying, mousse formula with rosehip oil. It also has a velvet matte finish and is extremely lightweight. The second product featured in the Bright bundle also includes the mark my words lip liner in shade Fierce, a vibrant fuchsia pink, and the pout plumping lipgloss in shade Wink Pink.

The Nude bundle contains (you guessed it) exclusively nude tones and shades in the same products as above. The liquid lipstick comes in a flattering rosy nude, while the lip liner is in a flattering pink, and the lip gloss in a shimmering champagne shade.

Where Can We Buy The Florence By Mills 18th Birthday Lip Bundles In The UK?

As it stands, the new limited edition Florence by Mills 18th Birthday Lip Bundles are only exclusively available in the U.S. UK fans will have to wait until late May for the collection to arrive here. For those who cannot wait to get their hands on the new products, Florence by Mills products are already stocked over here in Boots, Beauty Bay, and ASOS, so they will likely be the first to stock them once they are available.