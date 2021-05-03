It May Be A While Before Naomi Osaka’s Skincare Brand Comes To The UK

Celebrity beauty brands are certainly not a rarity these days. Everybody from Lady Gaga to Jessica Alba has a stake in the industry, whether it’s in skincare, makeup, or hair. But pro tennis player Naomi Osaka’s beauty launch looks set to be rather different and important, given that it’s centred around the awareness of sun care for darker skin tones. But when will Naomi Osaka’s skincare brand be in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

Osaka first revealed the news that she was launching an SPF skincare line to Business of Fashion. The champion tennis player explained that she hopes to shed light on the importance of wearing sun protection for all skin tones, especially for people of colour.

“For me, this project is something that requires more than just being a spokesperson. This is a public health need,” she said. “I used to tell people that I didn’t need to wear sunscreen — but even if you have melanin, you need to take care of your skin, and I am passionate about that.”

KINLÒ — whose name is a fusion of the Japanese word “kin” and the Haitian Creole word “ló” (both of which mean “gold” and are a nod to her heritage) — comprises five key products, all of which contain an SPF. There’s a tinted face lotion with SPF 40 or 50, along with a body spray, lip balm, and an eye cream.

“I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren’t protecting ourselves as much as we could,” Osaka told Business Of Fashion.

The bad news is that so far it’s very unclear whether UK audiences will have access to this line. It’s being launched over in the U.S. later this year in the Autumn, but we have no word of whether a launch in Britain will follow. What we do know however is if the products do come here, they will be affordable; everything is priced under $20 in the U.S.