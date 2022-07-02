Beauty fans have been eagerly awaiting the debut of Off-White's cosmetics collection since the Paris Fashion Week sneak peek. Well, the wait is over, and the full collection is here. Titled "PAPERWORK" – note the customary Off-White quotation marks – the range is a reimagined universal toolkit for creativity and self-expression that doesn't abide by the constraints of typical beauty rules. The collection was inspired by the of late Virgil Abloh and his desire for another art form; another canvas for individuals to tell their story with. Here’s what we know about the highly anticipated collection, and how to buy it in the UK.

What Can You Expect From Off-White “Paperwork”?

Created to stimulate the senses – especially sight, touch, and smell – the mixed-medium collection consists of fragrances, nail polishes, and “crayons”.

Four fragrances, dubbed “Solutions”, each capture a different vibe. Solution No.1 is an everyday scent with notes of ho wood, sand accord, and patchouli, inspired by the infinite textures, colours, and aromas of sand. An elegant fragrance with a strong zest, Solution No. 2 features an experimental blend of tangerine leaves, orange blossom, and vetiver. Solution No. 3 is a modern romance, featuring notes of pink peppercorn, rose damascene, and ambrette liquid. While Solution No. 4 is the perfect balance of freshness and warm woodiness with its mix of eucalyptus, lavender and black leather.

The “Color Matter” nail polishes have varying textural finishes (a play on touch, you see) including demi-matte and reflective shreds of glitter. Hues range from fuchsia, electric blue, army green, white, and a top coat clear.

The real fun comes with the waterproof and smudge-proof Imprint face and body solid pigment crayons, which come in hues of red, black, red, brown, lime, and pale green.

Where Can You Buy Off-White Beauty In The UK?

Off-White’s brand new beauty collection is globally available on off—-white.com and at Off-White stores across the globe. UK fans can also get their hands on the collection at Selfridges or on farfetch.com.

What Is The Price Range Of Off-White Beauty?

It won’t come as a surprise to know that Off-White doesn’t come cheap. True to its luxury brand core, the “Paperwork” collection’s price range is on the higher end. Solution fragrances start from £135 each, while nail polishes retail at £28 each and the Imprint face and body crayons are £31 each.