In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner transformed into a legit bride for the Met Gala. After hitting fashion’s biggest red carpet in an actual wedding gown, complete with a veil and embellished backward baseball cap (It’s Americana, baby), the reality star changed into a sultrier bridal look for the post-party party.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jenner’s 2022 Met Gala after-party dress was revealed: an ivory satin slip skirt with a built-in corset and sheer fabric on the bust and sleeves, which extended to her fingertips. She also wore dangling statement earrings and two huge diamond rings, because if you're gonna go all out, you might as well add some major drip. I mean, it's the First Monday in May.

Both of the makeup mogul's gowns were Off-White, an homage to the lauded American designer Virgil Abloh, who tragically passed away last November. "Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me," Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Though the star’s actual Met Gala dress (which was also by Off White) was fodder for some snarky memes (read: it didn’t exactly make the best-dressed), Twitter and Instagram comments seem to indicate more love for Jenner’s after-party look. “This should have been the look for the actual Met,” wrote one Twitter user.

Funnily enough, Jenner wasn't the only star to walk the iconic Met steps in a bridal look. Her pal Hailey Bieber (who was actually married in Off-White), as well as Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and model Miranda Kerr all wore white gowns that could be mistaken for wedding dresses if they weren't at, well, the Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images