Le Creuset is the homeware brand we all aspire to own a piece of. But let's be honest, the price often puts an end to those dreams, sharpish. But every now and then, a collection comes along that makes you consider the investment further – and when it turns out it is actually affordable, well... #winning. Such is the case Le Creuset's latest Disney collab. And here's how to buy the Le Creuset x Star Wars collection in the UK.

The out of this world range is already available to shop online in the UK, via Le Creuset's official website and the Disney site, too. There's six pieces in total, making a small but perfectly formed edit that Star Wars fans will no doubt want to buy into.

And buy into it you must, given that the most expensive piece in the range is still a thrifty £25. The Petite Casserole dish comes in three designs: R2D2, BB8 and C3PO. Each dish is suitable for single use, and they are the perfect size for those of us who are cooking for one. Le Creuset also recommend this size for putting dips and snacky bits in, particularly when you have people over (an occasion I'm sure we will all have again one day soon).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Star Wars Trivet Falcon Le Creuset £15 See On Le Creuset As well as the three cool dishes, the range also has two Star Wars trivets, in Falcon and Death Star designs. They are made from silicone and reinforced nylon tools that are heat-resistant up to 250°C. And at £15, they are a great entry-way product into the cool line, too.