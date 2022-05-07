The Uniqlo x Marni Launch Is The Perfect Mix Of Maximalism & Minimalism

Delivering another winning designer x high street collaboration, the iconic Italian fashion house Marni has teamed up with Uniqlo: the high street brand known for its technical everyday basics. This collab is giving nonchalant art student meets joyful colour palettes, with nostalgic patterns that are “timeless essentials, remixed.” Francesco Risso, Creative Director at Marni, said: “I’ve been hugely excited about this collaboration since the start.”

“[We’re] giving our interpretation of Uniqlo’s LifeWear through a slightly out-of-the-box proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with MARNI’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit. “I really hope that wearers feel good, that they feel themselves, that they feel free,” he added.

The new collection offers everyday staples that don’t feel at all underwhelming, as each piece can make a statement by itself. From balloon skirts to pyjama style co-ords, the whole collection is a play on the oversized slouchy look. The Marni style patterns and maximalist approaches to colour in the detailing add sophistication without being too laid back.

When And How Can You Shop The Marni x Uniqlo Collection?

The collab drops in Uniqlo stores and online on May 19. You can shop the collection directly from Uniqlo’s UK website. Prices start from just under £20. Scroll on for our five best buys from the Marni x Uniqlo spring collection.