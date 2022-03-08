The Burberry x Supreme Collab Is Coming Very Soon

After months of rumours and whispers, it is finally official: the Burberry x Supreme collaboration is ON. American rapper A$AP Nast posted a set of snaps image on his Instagram wearing matching denim trousers and jacket featuring the popular beige chequered pattern alongside both Supreme and Burberry logos. So when is it dropping and how can you get your hands on it? Here’s what you need to know about how to buy the Burberry x Supreme collab in the UK.

What To Expect From The Burberry x Supreme Collab

We know that the Burberry X Supreme collection will feature the denim dual iconography Burberry x Supreme set sported by A$AP Nast in his Instagram post, but the collab will also include Burberry’s staple trench coat in black and pink, denim and puffer jackets, rugby shirts, jeans, a silk pyjama set, as well as a selection of accessories.

It’s been a long time coming for Supreme, who have previously paid tribute to Burberry’s classic designs, using a Nova Check pattern placed behind its original red logo in 1997. Fresh into the job, creative director Tremaine Emory - who A$AP Nast thanked on social media - joined Supreme in Feb. 2022. The brand itself was founded in 1994 in New York City, and has sky-rocketed in popularity thanks to its distinctive style and popular collaborations with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Nike. And now Burberry, of course.

Burberry, established in 1856, is much older, but is a Gen Z fave and has a TikTok-focused approach to marketing, led by the #TBChallenge, which invited users to “recreate” the new Thomas Burberry Monogram motif with their hands to unlock a new lens.”

Where Can You Buy The Burberry X Supreme Collab In The UK?

The Burberry x Supreme collection will be available to shop on Mar. 10 at Supreme’s usual drop time of 11 a.m GMT, and you can buy online from Supreme, Burberry, and doverstreetmarket.com. So, if you’re after a piece or two from this collab, be sure to set those alarms. The following day, Burberry will be revealing its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in the first in-person Burberry show in London in over two years.