6 Expert-Approved Tips For Getting Rid Of Frizzy Hair In Humidity

We've all been there: Our hair is coifed to perfection, and it's time to head out — except that means going into some questionable humid conditions. So how do you prevent frizzy hair in humidity?

Bustle spoke with experts like celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble; Shelley Davis, founder of Kinky-Curly; and Bridget Brager, a celebrity hairstylist and Herbal Essences spokesperson, to get the best tips and tricks when it comes to dealing with frizz. Turns out, there are plenty of ways to prevent your hair from going from sleek to frizzy — even when the humidity is through the roof.

While frizzy hair is natural (and you should embrace the beauty of it!) it's also OK to want some pointers for those times when you want a sleeker and smoother look. Whether you're seeking advice on the best ways to prevent frizz before it starts, or what to do if the weather has already taken its toll on your locks, these experts have the ins and outs of making sure your hair stays looking the way you want.

1. Consider Your Shampoo & Conditioner

Celebrity hairstylist and Herbal Essences spokesperson Bridget Brager tells Bustle that the real secret to combating frizz starts with one of the first steps in your routine — shampoo and conditioner.

"The trick to frizz is actually through your shampoo and conditioner," she says. "Start with a great sulfate-free shampoo. Sulfates — cleaning agents — tend to strip hair and its natural oils, causing hair to become brittle and break... enter frizz!"

Instead, Brager says to look for ingredients like aloe, which she says is "incredibly healing for the scalp — it helps to condition the follicle and improve damaged skin, which in return improves hair growth and lessens frizz." Other oils, like argan, are also helpful in smoothing the hair. Alongside your shampoo and conditioner, Brager also says a weekly deep conditioning mask can help.

2. Be Gentle With Wet Hair

Celebrity hairstylist Nate Rosenkranz tells Bustle that getting rid of frizz once it's already happened is rather difficult. Although he recommends products like Wet Brush's Go Green Oil-Infused Shine Brush, which uses natural oils to hydrate strands, he points to how you care for your hair as being a major way to prevent frizz.

"Avoid excess friction on your strands that can disrupt the texture and cause frizz," he tells Bustle. Step 1: Be gentle with your hair when it's wet.

"Avoid rough drying your hair with your bath towel — instead, gently pat and squeeze any excess water from your hair using a soft jersey or cotton T-shirt," he says. "You always want to treat your hair like your favorite cashmere sweater. Taking the extra care to be delicate and gentle with your strands will reduce friction and damage, thus ultimately reducing frizz."

3. Apply An Oil, Serum, Or Cream To Your Hair

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble says part of preventing frizz is stopping moisture from entering the hair after it has been styled. Frizz occurs when your hair is dry and the cuticle is rough — and when that happens, moisture moves in, causing the follicle to swell and frizz.

"If hair has become frizzy due to humidity, you want to use an oil, serum, or cream to lock out moisture from the air," she tells Bustle. Kimble recommends taking an oil, serum, or cream of your choice and applying it throughout your already styled hair to smooth the strands. You can then restyle your 'do if necessary. Kimble recommends her Silk Smoothing Serum, which works for all hair types.

4. Don't Dehydrate The Hair

Nuelle co-founders Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham say getting rid of frizz is all about making sure your hair is never dehydrated.

Dr. Martey-Ochola and Cheatham say if you can't go through a full wash routine once your hair has become frizzy, you can try a rinse. The pair recommend wetting the hair to infuse it with moisture before gently using a fabric — as Rosenkranz recommends — to squeeze the hair dry. Next, comb it, apply a serum or another moisturizer, then style. Stay away from heat tools to avoid drying out the hair.

If you can't get in a rinse, the pair advise working a serum or moisturizer throughout your hair before brushing. They add, though, that you may need more product than what's normally recommended, as your hair will be dry. Once worked through, gently brush to smooth down the shaft.

5. Blow Dry Your Hair Properly

For those who straighten their hair, the way you blow dry it could impact the level of frizz. Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis recommends aiming the blow dryer's air downward on high heat while smoothing your hair with a brush. "The heat opens the hair cuticle, making it possible to reconstruct the texture of the hair," he tells Bustle. "You’re almost stretching out the hair cuticle, which also smooths out the frizz." You can then work a glaze through the hair for added shine.

6. Add Moisture To Your Hair

"The only way to fix frizz is to reapply moisture to the hair shaft with a water-based styling product, then restyle," Kinky-Curly founder Shelley Davis tells Bustle. She recommends Kinky-Curly's Spiral Spritz and says to spray just the frizzy areas of the hair with a light coating before smoothing and reshaping the curl with your fingers. For those with curly hair, she says products such as pomades won't help restore moisture because they coat the hair, rather than being absorbed by it, although they do help prevent frizz before it occurs. She recommends sealing the hair with one as a final styling step.