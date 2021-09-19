The biggest night in television has arrived: The 2021 Emmy Awards. And as fans wait to see who will be awarded those infamous golden statues for their excellence in acting, directing, and show creation, they’ll also want to get the first glimpse what the hottest stars are wearing on the red carpet.

The red carpet of any award show is a joyous occasion, and that’s especially true for the Emmy Awards where glamour is a priority. As opposed to MTV’s Video Music Awards, for instance, the Emmys follow a more strict dress code: Black tie, elegance, and sophistication reign key. Of course, each individual attendee has the opportunity to incorporate their personal flair into their chosen ensemble, but elevated fashion is the the supreme goal.

While fans may not see many early 2000s or grunge-inspired ensembles tonight, there will, without a doubt, be served a delicious array of gowns and well-fitted suits.

The evening will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, and will take place outside is Los Angeles. A limited amount of nominees will be able to attend in-person due to COVID-19 protocols.

In an official statement to Variety, the TV Academy explained, “Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards. Consequently, there will be a very limited (approximately a dozen outlets) Red Carpet for talent arrivals. In lieu of the traditional on-site media coverage, the Television Academy has partnered with CBS to create a virtual media center for the Emmys that will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced on the evening of Sept. 19 … On-site media, crew and vendors for all shows will be required to test negative for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination for admittance.”

While the Emmy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET, the pre-show — including red carpet coverage— begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Here’s how you can watch it from home:

How To Stream The 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Pre-Show

For those with cable access, E! News will be broadcasting the Emmy Awards red carpet coverage on their network beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Hosted by PEOPLE correspondent Jeremy Parsons and People Every Day host Janine Rubenstein, the The PEOPLE and EW Red Carpet Live joint show begins at 6 p.m. ET and is available to stream via www.People.com.