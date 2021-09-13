At long last, the 2021 Met Gala has arrived. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have put fashion’s biggest night on hold for a year and a half, the ball is back, more intimate yet just as fabulous.

In past years, the Gala routinely took place the first Monday of every May. Now, however, the event is scheduled for Monday Sept. 13, 2021. It will begin at 5:30 PM ET at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Centered around the theme “In America: A Lexicon on Fashion,” the Met Gala will, according to Vogue, “reexamine American identity and fashion, especially as it has changed over the last several years due to both political and social justice movements.”

The event will be hosted by co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, in addition to famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour who will oversee the occasion as she has for decades.

The exciting red carpet will proceed per usual, however, all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of all guests, workers, and other attendees.

While celebrity guests are unconfirmed for the evening, it’s sure to be an exciting turn out. The Met Gala will be more intimate than in years past due to COVID-19, but with New York Fashion Week and the MTV Video Music Awards both wrapping up in New York City, there’s no shortage of available — and vaxxed — celebrities within proximity who are hopeful to attend.

And if your Met Gala invite got lost in the mail (#same), there’s no need to fret. You can comfortably watch it from your own home, just like in years past.

How To Stream The 2021 Met Gala

Vogue will be hosting the official livestream of the Met Gala beginning at 5:30 PM ET on both its website and Twitter page. The coverage will be hosted by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer. Additionally, "Live from E!: The 2021 Met Gala" will begin at the same time with various hosts documenting the evening and celebrities who attend.