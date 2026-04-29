Ever since the OG Devil Wears Prada movie came out in 2006, I’ve been afraid to wear florals in the spring. I could practically hear Miranda Priestly’s voice dragging me. “Groundbreaking,” she’d purr sarcastically. After all, it is difficult to style the pattern without looking like a garden-party guest — or so I thought.

Last week, another M.P., aka Miuccia Prada, decided that wearing flowers is more than just appropriate for the season, it’s it girl worthy. The brand dropped its subtly floral Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, featuring none other than Bella Hadid. Under Miuccia and Raf Simons’ creative direction, the supermodel wore a white knee-length skirt with an elasticized waistband and a smattering of crocheted red-and-pink florettes. It was understated, fresh, and — yes, I’m saying it — actually groundbreaking. Even the pairing felt new; a black crop top, equally noir blazer, and a tan canvas-and-leather bag. (But more on that look in a bit.)

Inspired by the possibilities of flowers re-entering my wardrobe, I asked Bustle’s fashion team to share their takes on how they’re wearing the pattern this season and which products they’re shopping to avoid looking like springtime cliches. From preppy to edgy, here are five editor-approved (and Miranda Priestly-worthy) ways to style florals for spring.

City-Girl Chic

City girls — especially New Yorkers — are known for rarely straying from their go-to color palette (read: blacks). Hadid’s latest Prada campaign, in which she pairs her bright white lace-trimmed floral skirt with severe blacks, instantly gave the romantic pattern an effortless city-girl edge. Even more so with that noir blazer. — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

Cool-Girl Prep

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A floral minidress makes for the perfect spring base layer. Especially a vintage-inspired floral print like Barbara Palvin’s Miu Miu look. To give it a modern prep twist, layering is key. An airy linen button-down and suede jacket make for perfect layers when experiencing spring’s unpredictable weather. — Stephanie Sanchez, senior fashion market and accessories editor

Petals — With A Dark Side

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Kerry Washington knows how to make a moment her own, and the dark romanticism of this patent leather floral dress is stunning. However, if I wanted to translate this into a groundbreaking everyday outfit, I’d scale it down just a bit. I found the sweetest floral top and would pair it with a slinky midi skirt. Melissa always has the cutest sandals, but these flip-flops felt necessary since they matched perfectly. Lastly, black sunnies pull the entire look together. That’s all. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Opposites Attract

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Absolutely obsessed with Margot Robbie’s take on florals. A floral corset paired with a low-slung black pant is the perfect example of taking something delicate and proper and making it cool and sexy. — Jennifer Yee, fashion market director

Double The Trouble

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I loved Elle’s use of dual, contrast florals — bold, expressive, and unapologetically statement-making. When the dress commands attention like this, restraint in the accessories lets it remain the focal point while still feeling polished and intentional. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor