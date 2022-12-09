Hush & Hush’s Science-Backed Formula Promises To Halt Hair Loss

Managing hair loss is never easy, and it can have a big impact on your confidence. So it’s exciting to hear that Hush & Hush have released a physician-backed formula that promises to tackle the problem from root to tip.

The brand’s DeeplyRooted® range consists of a collection of products with follicle-boosting formulas that feature potent ingredients including scalp-balancing Capitsoothe, follicle-regenerating Capixyltm, strand-protecting Keraguardtm, and loss-delaying Hairgenyl.

This powerhouse combination can be found in the DeeplyRooted® Shampoo, which cleanses whilst exfoliating the scalp and strengthening strands, as well as the intensely nourishing and hydrating DeeplyRooted® Conditioner, which repairs damaged tresses, leaving them soft, shiny and fortified.

Inkeeping with the brand’s holistic approach to beauty, the range also features a DeeplyRooted® supplement. This supplement has been clinically tested and, according to the brand, results showed that there was improved overall hair growth in 91% of participants thanks to its hyper-concentrated blend of extracts including stress-fighting Ashwagandha Root and Bioperine™ (which increases blood flow to the scalp) as well as collagen-stimulating green tea leaf ad oxidative damage protecting horsetail.

Hush & Hush’s DeeplyRooted® system isn’t the only new kid on the beauty block worthy of your attention this week, though. Keep scrolling to discover the other exciting beauty launches that should be on your radar.

