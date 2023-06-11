I Love Expensive Clothes & Even I'm Obsessed With These Cheap, Stylish Finds Under $35 On Amazon

Even though it's easy to get caught up in the allure of high-end designer labels, I’m here to tell you style isn’t determined by price. There are so many options available to us — the secret lies in how you play up a look. With the right pieces, anyone can curate a luxury-inspired closet where style and savings go hand-in-hand.

My main tips? Opt for classic well-tailored pieces, and tie your outfit together with high-quality accessories. If you’re wondering where you should even start, just keep scrolling. Get ready to fill your cart without compromising your budget, because here are 45 finds (all under $35 — you’re welcome) that’ll make you look like a million bucks without spending a fortune.

1 A Mock-Neck Top That’s Undeniably Chic Verdusa Crinkle Sleeveless Mock Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This mock-neck top strikes a balance between comfort and sophistication. It fits without being too tight or restrictive, and the breathability of the polyester-elastane fabric keeps you cool even in the hottest temps. The textured look is matched with a crinkled neck over a hemline that’s long enough to be tucked in or out of any bottoms — not to mention it’s available in every color from juicy orange to classic olive green. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

2 The Snatched Workout Set That Feels Expensive OQQ 2-Piece Ribbed Workout Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Workout sets can be so pricey, but this one by OQQ proves you can get high quality at a low price. It comes with a well-fitted sports bra that allows for a full range of motion while providing great support, and the biker shorts offer a wide waistband. The fabrication is crafted with four-way stretch, which comes in handy during those HIIT workouts, and is fully opaque — so you won’t have to worry about sheerness. It’s sweat-wicking to keep you cool and dry, plus the ribbing adds a soft, elevated feel if you decide to run errands post-gym. Available sizes: Small — Large

3 These Quilted Ballet Flats That Look Designer AFEETSING Round Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve been seeing those classic Chanel ballet flats on your favorite influencer and want the same look at a fraction of the cost, these are the shoes for you. The quilted design and bow make it look like these come with a hefty price tag, but at just $20 you might want to buy a back-up pair. They’re made with a rubber sole that’s equally as durable as it is comfy, and a thick cushioned insole for superior support. The lining is soft and absorbs any sweat so your feet will be dry all wear long. Available sizes: 6 — 11

4 The Effortless Maxi You Won’t Want To Take Off Prinbara Crew Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Throw on this easy maxi dress, and you’ll be out the door in no time. It comes with a tie-waist for a streamlined fit, and slits on the side create a flowy feel. The modest crewneck is perfect for any statement necklaces you want to stack, and the hemline hits at the shin making it ideal to pair with sandals or even boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 Dainty Huggie Earrings Made With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Even though these huggies it come with an affordable price tag, they’re extremely well-made. These PAVOI hoops feature a stainless steel post that won’t irritate your skin, and they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free, and lead-free. The small cubic zirconia stones mimic the look of real diamonds and they’re made from 100% recycled materials that promise tarnish-free wear. Choose from yellow, white, and rose gold tones — or treat yourself to all three. Available sizes: One size

6 This “Wear Anywhere, To Anything” Midi Dress GRACE KARIN Button-Up Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon From weddings to birthday parties to days at the office, this midi dress is a foolproof option. It features a classic collar and a ruffled A-line hem, plus the buttons that line the front make the neckline adjustable. The polyester-viscose fabrication offers a billowy fit, while the belt at the waist allows you to tie your look together. Easy to accessorize and budget-friendly, this dress is a no-brainer buy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 The Cult-Favorite Bodysuit That Feels Like SKIMS REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Tank Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Too many tanks? No such thing. You can layer this tank top bodysuit up or down. It’s made of stretchy material for all-day comfort, and the sophisticated high neckline looks great on every body shape. It even has a double-lined chest area for full opacity (you can truly skip the bra) and a snap-button fastening at the bottom for easy bathroom breaks. Long story short: Buy this ASAP. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Romantic Smocked Blouse On Par With Reformation BTFBM Square Neck Smocked Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon I love Reformation, but sometimes spending upwards of $100 on a top isn’t ideal. This square-neck blouse gives you the same look for just $26. It has puff sleeves and elastic cuffs for that vintage appeal. The body of the top is smocked for a form-fitting silhouette, and the 100% polyester fabrication ensures an airy feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Trusty Keychain Wristlet For Wrangling Essentials COOLANS Keychain Wristlet Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re like me and need all your necessities in one place, this wristlet is a life-saver. Attach your keys to the compact card holder that buttons closed and slip it around your wrist with the attached bracelet ring so your must-haves are always close at hand. It’s made of artificial leather that’s easy to keep clean, stain-resistant, and even waterproof. Great for if you’re always in a rush or have your hands full, this would also make a solid gift. Available sizes: One size

10 A Graphic Button-Down You’ll Wear On Repeat BIG DART Casual Button-Down Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Having a button-down shirt handy offers endless outfit possibilities. Tuck this blouse into a pair of trousers, layer it under a sweater, tie the ends for a cropped fit — even wear it completely open as a lightweight cardigan. Besides being wildly versatile, it’s made of a 100% viscose fabric that’s breathable and won’t cling to the body. The cuffed sleeves and shirt collar offer a classic, sophisticated look while the abstract graphic gives you a hint of pattern against the neutral color palette. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 A Solitaire Necklace That Looks Legit PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crystal Solitaire Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon For everyday glamour, layer this solitaire pendant necklace into your go-to look. The wallet-friendly cubic zirconia is placed in a rhodium setting doesn't skimp on sparkle, and the nickel and lead-free craftsmanship won’t irritate your skin. It all comes on a versatile and adjustable 18-inch chain. Treat yourself to a subtle yet wearable statement. Available sizes: One size

12 The Little Black Dress You Need On-Hand 24/7 Wenrine Crew Neck Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon A little black dress is a staple in every closet simply because you can wear it nearly everywhere. This mini dress hugs you without feeling like you can’t move thanks to the polyester-spandex fabrication and sleeveless design. The side ruching gives you a form-fitted look, and the full-coverage back lets you wear a normal bra with it rather than having to opt for a racerback. Dress it up or down, this one is so good you might want to buy two. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 This Classic Cropped Polo You Can’t Go Wrong With Hyipels Polo Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cute meets comfy when it comes to this crop top. The polo design sets it apart from the rest of your more casual tees with its classic collar, while the sweater-like ribbing adds texture. It’s made from a lightweight knit, though, so you can easily wear it in sweltering temps or layer it under a jacket for the colder months. Choose from neutral tones or bright hues — this is an immediate add-to-cart style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 This Sleek Bandage Halter Top Floerns Criss Cross Halter Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you like a high neckline but still want to show some skin, this criss-cross halter top is the perfect thing for you. It’s made of a polyester-spandex blend, so it’s form fitting but doesn’t make you feel constricted. The hemline hits right at the waist which is ideal if you want to style it tucked into your favorite high-rise pants, and its fully opaque so you don’t need to worry about sheerness even with the lighter colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

15 The Cult Swimsuit Cover-Up That’s Wildly Versatile Ekouaer Swimsuit Cover Up Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Part-time swim cover-up, full-time essential — this is a no-brainer buy. It has a lightweight feel thanks to the 100% rayon fabrication, featuring a high-low hemline and a chest pocket. The deep V-neckline and the rolled-up cuffs offer a casual look while the stand collar adds a classic touch. Wear this from beach to backyard barbecue: It might just become your most-worn piece. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 A Luxe Gold Cuff That’s Timeless AIKESIWAI Roman Numeral Carved Bracelet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Talk about arm candy — who said good-quality jewelry has to be expensive? This bracelet is made of stainless steel which makes it corrosion-resistant. Its carved-out design displays roman numerals, which are minimalist yet classic and will match with any outfit. The bracelet clasps closed, so you can guarantee it’s securely staying on your wrist, plus it’s nickel-free and will maintain it’s shiny luster even after long-term wear. Available sizes: One size

17 This Chiffon Blouse For A Seriously Sophisticated Look Kate Kasin Swiss Dot Bow Tie Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This blouse is screaming “old money aesthetic.” The Swiss dot design adds subtle texture and the bow-tie neckline doubles its sophistication. The top is cut from a blend of polyester and spandex for a breathable, airy chiffon that’s wrinkle-resistant. Pair this with jeans or tuck it into trousers and you’ll be set. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 The Wide-Leg Short You’ll Want In Every Color Floerns High Waisted Wide Leg Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon When your denim shorts aren't cutting it, try these. These wide-leg shorts offer an elevated look with a relaxed fit. They feature a zippered fly and are designed with two roomy pockets, plus the 100% polyester fabric holds its structure well. Choose from this bright blue hue, pale pink, or a natural khaki among the baker’s dozen of tones. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 Sharp Cat-Eye Sunglasses With A Modern Edge FEISEDY Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Designer sunglasses cost a fortune, but these cat-eye sunnies give you a high-end look for $15. The acetate frame is lightweight yet ultra-durable, and these have a built-in nose pad for maximum comfort. The lenses are non-polarized, so they won’t reduce glare but are great for looking at screens, and they have UV400 protection coating that block 100% of both UVB and UVA rays. Available sizes: One size

20 This Loungewear Set You’ll Want To Wear Out Ekouaer 2-Piece Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s something about elevated loungewear that makes even the tiniest around-the-house tasks feel luxurious. Even though this is technically a pajama set, I’m tempted to wear it out. It comes with a criss-crossed crop top and pleated wide-legged pants that feature a stretchy waistband. The polyester-spandex fabric is breathable enough to sleep in without overheating, and the pants also come with two side pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-large

21 This Set Of Stackable Rings With A Curated Look iF YOU Knuckle Ring Set (30-Piece Set) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Accessory obsessed? Me too. Add some extra sparkle to your look with these stackable rings. Each pack comes with 30 different styles and sizes (talk about bang for your buck) and they’re made with high-quality alloy for long-lasting color. They’re free of both lead and nickel, so you won’t have to worry about skin irritation, plus you can choose between gold or silver plating depending on what suits you best. Available colors: 8

22 The Oversized Sweater Vest That Makes A Statement Viottiset Oversized V-Neck Knit Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This preppy sweater vest is designed with a relaxed, roomy fit, making the cut ideal for wearing a button-down or collared polo underneath it. It’s woven from 100% acrylic yarn for a weighty, high-quality feel, and feature slits on both sides to give you range of motion. It’s the perfect standalone statement piece if you’re looking to layer up an outfit, and the wide ribbing along both neckline and hem adds a high-end feel. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 These Palazzo Trousers That Mean Business Tronjori High Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Lightweight, flowy, and effortlessly elegant — these palazzo pants will take you from work to weekend in no time. The wide-legged silhouette allows freedom of movement, while the 100% polyester fabrication provides structure. They feature a high-waisted design with a zip closure, and the back is elasticated so you won’t have to worry about any gapping or squeezing. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

24 A Tweed Skirt To Channel Your Inner Cher Horowitz IDEALSANXUN High Waisted Plaid Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This mini skirt is giving major Clueless vibes. If you want to get ‘90s Beverly Hills style on a budget, opt for this skirt. It’s high-waisted and has a zippered closure in the back so it’ll stay in place without riding up. The polyester-wool blend mimics a high-quality tweed, and there’s a yellow one if you want to pay direct homage to the movie look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 A One-Shoulder Sports Bra For Your Next Workout Class RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Your number-one gym essential should be a really good sports bra. This one by RUNNING GIRL is one of the best, featuring a one-shouldered design and a cutout that sets it apart from the rest of your gear. It’s super-stretchy ,thanks to the nylon-spandex material, while still hugging the body for a supportive fit. It’s sweat-wicking and offers four-way stretch, plus it’s designed to hold shape even after multiple washes. It’s slightly ribbed and the padding is removable; you could even wear this as a micro crop top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Boardroom-Ready Blazer In A Pop Of Pink MINEFREE 3/4 Sleeve Blazer Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who said work wardrobes have to be boring? Add a pop of pink to your 9 to 5 outfits with this blazer. The button closure allows you to wear it open or closed and the ruched three-quarter sleeve is casually timeless. The best part? It’s machine-washable, so you don’t have to worry about a dry-cleaning bill. Style this with jeans or dress it up with trousers — make sure to pick it up in a neutral, as well, and the outfit possibilities will be infinite. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 A Faux Leather Tote That Holds It All Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon This tote bag fits absolutely everything. It combines functionality with timeless appeal, making it the perfect plus-one for any occasion. The faux leather is not only easy to keep clean, but it also debuts options in a crocodile texture that looks super luxurious. The main compartment is roomy while the side pocket fits smaller items, and the magnet closure is equally as convenient as it is secure. Choose from over 150 colors and take this on your next vacay or commute into the office! Available sizes: Small — Large

28 The Ribbed Leggings You’ll Be Living In OQQ Ribbed Yoga Leggings (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Around here, we love a good legging — especially when it comes in a two-pack for $35. Crafted from a blend of nylon and polyester, these leggings are form-fitting but still give you all the freedom you need. The four-way stretch promotes gentle compression and the elasticated waistband is designed for light tummy control. Whether you’re working out or lounging around, these are too good not to have on-hand. Available sizes: Small — Large

29 This Long Vest For A Corporate Casual Look SCUSTY Long Tailored Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Every fashion it-girl, from Hailey Bieber to Lily Rose Depp, has been seen wearing a long long vest recently. It’s the perfect layer to elevate your look, whether you’re going for corporate casual or just downright casual. It has a polyester blend lining thats super-soft, and an open front closure that complements the lapel collar. Plus, there’s two pockets for any on-the-go items you need to store. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Dumpling Clutch That’s Been Spotted On Runways GLITZALL Clutch Purse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Designer brands like The Row or Bottega Veneta have been debuting clutch-style purses that look almost exactly like this — at a very different price. This bag is roomy enough to fit your phone, keys, and wallet but still small enough to sidestep a bulky look. It comes with a detachable crossbody strap if you prefer to wear it on the shoulder, and its clasp closure with a zippered pocket inside ensures your keepsakes remain secure. Available sizes: One size

31 These Biker Shorts For A Model-Off-Duty Look BALEAF High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a snug yet non-restrictive fit and an elasticated waistband that holds you in, these biker shorts deserve a spot in everyone’s top drawer. The side pockets are super-convenient if you need to store your phone or credit cards on the go, and BALEAF lets you choose from different inseam lengths for your preferred amount of coverage. The polyester-spandex material is moisture-wicking and squat-proof, not to mention it offers four-way stretch. More than 50,000 shoppers gave them a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

32 A Two-Pack Of Tees To Add To Your Capsule Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon The foundation of a really good wardrobe is a really good T-shirt collection. Double up with this two-pack of tees for just $22. They wear close but comfy, have a lightweight jersey feel to them, and the scooped neckline is great for layering. Each pack offers different colors so you can mix and match, and the fabric is woven from cotton and modal with elastane for the most buttery feel. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

33 This “Old Money” Tweed Cardigan SweatyRocks Color Block Cardigan Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This is the cardigan you layer over a look to immediately take it to the next level. It’s woven in 100% acrylic for a high-quality feel and the button closure allows to wear it open or closed. It has a dropped shoulder and cropped length, perfect for dressing up a pair of high-waisted denim. The tweed-like finish is giving Gossip Girl reboot in a slouchy fit that keeps step with the latest trends. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 The Loafers That’ll Take You From Work To Weekend FEVERSOLE Pointed Loafer Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you need a little pep in your step but want to sidestep the pain of high heels, opt for these loafers. The pointed toe gives a modern yet timeless structure to the shoe and the insole provides some added cushion. They also have a non-slip sole for any slippery sidewalks. Wear these to work and you’ll be the talk of the office. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

35 A Satin Camisole That Feels Buttery-Soft Miqieer Satin Camisole Amazon $20 See On Amazon This camisole is a closet essential, but it’s anything but basic. Its silky fabric gives a subtle sheen that you don’t get with cotton tanks. It’s super-soft, with lightweight movement that adds to any look. (Not to mention, it comes in 42 different colors!) The cowl neckline dresses it up, while those spaghetti straps offer a delicate touch. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

36 A Pencil Skirt That Looks Pricier Than It Is Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This skirt by Kate Kasin is the ultimate staple if you want infinite outfit options. The draped pencil silhouette hits right below the knee, which means it’s ideal for an in-office meeting or grabbing drinks at happy hour. It has side ruching that hugs your curves and an asymmetrical hemline that complements any shoe choice. The polyester-spandex fabric is stretchy but never sheer, and there’s a zipper in the back which makes the fitted shape easy to get on and off. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

37 The Faux Leather Belt That Looks Expensive Pettata Faux Leather Belt Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you told me you bought this belt at Bloomingdale’s, I’d believe you. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, this belt was designed to be seriously durable. The gold-toned closure packs a luxe look while also ensuring you can find your perfect fit easily. The single-pronged buckle will hold in place all wear long, and you can adjust the length to style it with jeans or around your waist with an oversized dress. Available sizes: 24 inches — 41 inches

38 The Chiffon Blazer Duster That Upgrades Simple Outfits Begonia.K Chiffon Duster Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon This duster is the key to a statement look. It hits right above the ankle and features a lapel collar and belt that looks super luxe. It feels featherlight on the skin thanks to the polyester fabrication, and it’s buttonless so you don’t have to worry about fussing with any closures. Designed with a sheer, drapey look, you can also wear this on top of a bikini and strut this around the pool as a cover-up. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 These Sandals That Look Like The Iconic Tory Burch Pairs Athlefit Flat Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon This sandal looks like it’s from a designer brand. (Remember when seemingly everyone had a pair of those Tory Burch medallion sandals?) These cost less than $20 with a sleek, patent look and soft webbing toe posts, while the cushioned EVA foam midsoles offer extra comfort. Plus. the slip-resistant stoles give you good grip. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

40 The Classic Skinny Jeans You Won’t Want To Take Off Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you like staple styles that you can wear with everything in your closet. Enter: these Levi’s skinny jeans. Made with 78% cotton and a touch of spandex, these jeans give you stretch and shape without sacrificing comfort. They have a smooth fit through the front, and 4.4 a star average after 27,000 shopper ratings confirms their must-have status. Available sizes: 2 — 28

41 An Easy-To-Style Romper For Those Early Mornings Happy Sailed Loose Belted Romper Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you need an effortless outfit for those days when you just don’t know what to wear, this romper is it. It’s designed with an elegant boat neckline, which will never go out of style, and a belt you can tie into a bow around your waist. The roomy shorts and sleeves give you full range of motion and there’s a single-button keyhole closure that makes getting this off and on a breeze. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 The Waist Belt That Snatches A Look Together FASHIONGEN Leatherette Waistband Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking to layer on an accessory that’ll make your outfit? This waist belt is just the thing. It’s made of faux leather so it’s super-easy to keep clean, and the tie design gives you the ability to find your perfect fit thanks to the thin laces. Wrap this around your waist while wearing your favorite maxi dress to take your look to the next level, or use it to belt a loose swing dress for a more fitted shape. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

43 The Pleated Midi Skirt That’s Totally Twirl-Ready PRETTYGARDEN High Waisted Ruffle Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon This skirt is a need-to-have situation. It falls gracefully to a calf-skimming midi length and is designed with all-around accordion pleating that adds dimension. The 100% polyester material gives it a lightweight, silky feel. Meanwhile, the belted sash sits at the waist to tie everything together. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 A Cardigan That Feels Softer Than Cashmere Amazon Essentials Long Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This Amazon Essentials cardigan is crafted from a high-quality cotton blend that’ll have you dreaming of cashmere — and it’s only $30. Equally as comfy as it is stylish, it’s lightweight enough to layer up any look. The hemline hits right above the knee which makes it perfect to pair with jeans or over a dress for some extra warmth. (And there are two deep pockets!) Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

