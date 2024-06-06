Ice Spice, the young rapper who's taken the music world by storm with her catchy lyrics and undeniable confidence, is no stranger to turning heads on and off the stage. When it comes to fashion, Spice isn't one to shy away from a bold look — especially if its 2000s-inspired. In fact, her love of Y2K fashion has led her to name her long-awaited album “Y2K.”

Daring fashion pieces, such as fishnet catsuits, are practically staples in her wardrobe, adding a dose of edgy glamour to every red-carpet appearance. And this week, Ice Spice brought her signature sartorial vibe to a fashion show in NYC, serving up a look that left fans speechless.

Ice Spice’s Goth Glam Look

Ice Spice donned a sheer, long-sleeved maxi dress that shimmered with mirrored spikes, a perfect balance between seductive and dangerous. This wasn't Ice Spice's first foray into the exposed-undies trend. From the MTV Awards to Coachella, and even at Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday party, she's consistently pushed boundaries with fishnet and sheer pieces — and this designer creation was no exception.

But the rapper wasn't about to let the dress steal the entire show. To amp up the edginess, she added a pair of studded open-toe heels and a spiky handbag.

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

The overall monochromatic look was serving gothic glam realness, and allowed Ice Spice's signature copper waves to take centerstage.

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

For her makeup, the Bronx rapper kept things minimal, allowing the dramatic outfit to do the talking. However, a closer look revealed long stiletto nails adorned with a black graphic design, a subtle detail that perfectly tied the entire look together.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

But perhaps the best part of Ice Spice’s overall look was that while it was daring, it was also just balanced enough — both in color scheme and exposed skin — not to overwhelm her. A true lesson in strategic style.