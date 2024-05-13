Ice Spice is proving she's more than just catchy songs and viral hooks. The "Barbie World" rapper recently stepped out to celebrate Sabrina Carpenter's 25th birthday at DUMBO House in Brooklyn, and her outfit choice solidified her status as a rising fashion rebel.

Steering clear of the expected red carpet choices, Spice went for a black co-ord fishnet look that put her curves on full display. This isn't a one-time thing for the Bronx native: fishnets and sheer have become a recurring theme in her wardrobe. She rocked a sheer black one-piece with cut-outs down the side while performing her hits (and hanging with Taylor Swift) at Coachella, and a sheer Marine Serre co-ord while attending the Fanatics 2024 Super Bowl party.

The beauty of the 24-year-old rapper's approach to fashion lies in being unapologetically herself. Fishnets, often associated with an edgy subculture aesthetic, are being brought front and center by Spice. She isn't afraid to embrace a style that's both thought-provoking and undeniably sexy, but on her own terms.

Of course, the rising star has never been afraid of a fashion risk. Since launching her career in 2021 and then going viral on TikTok in early 2022 (with her song, “Munch”) the rising star has become known for her orange curls, Y2K-inspired wardrobe, and diamond Cuban link necklace. This attention to detail shows that the young rapper is comfortable in her own skin and isn't afraid to play with fashion.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Runway style underscored by around the way girl energy? Sounds like the making of a future fashion icon.