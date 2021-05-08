If You Like Comfy Clothes That Are Also Stylish, Check Out These 45 Things

I’m willing to bet that your favorite wardrobe pieces are an overlap of comfort and fashion that work for your lifestyle. The rest of your closet probably falls to one extreme end of the spectrum or the other, whether it’s a pile of comfortable clothes or a ton of cute outfits that you’re saving for those nights out on the town. Sourcing comfy clothes that are also stylish will expand that Venn diagram so you can wear more things you love on a regular basis while feeling equally cozy and fashionable.

You’ll find pieces across the board here, from gym clothes to loungewear and even office attire plus a few party dresses, because it’s just as important to have good workout options that inspire you to push through reps as it is to own a pair of work trousers that bring girl-boss energy to your Zoom meetings. What they all have in common is a balance of comfortable fabric with careful design. Key elements include drapey cuts with extra room as well as lots of soft knits and strategic elastic. There are lots of simple everyday options here to form the backbone of an outfit as well as a few statement pieces to keep the basics fresh and classics with a twist that tie everything together.

From matching loungewear sets to memory foam mules that look designer — plus iconic graphic tees, elastic midi skirts, and leggings that look like pants — these stylish, comfortable clothes will go a long way towards creating a closet that gives you 100% no matter what you’re dressing for.

1 A TikTok-Famous Sports Bra That Looks Like A Crop Top Lemedy Padded Fitness Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This longline sports bra went viral on social media for its all-day wearable comfort with flexible style, and has since racked up over 30,000 ratings from Amazon fans. The performance fabric has a super-soft finish with a built-in shelf bra and removable pads, and it looks just as cute with your favorite baggy jeans as it does in the gym. Available colors: 19

2 A Swingy Henley Tee That Updates The Basic Style Allegrace Plus-Size Henley Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you want the ease of a T-shirt with a little more flare, this flowy tunic lies halfway between the basic tee and a pretty blouse. It’s soft and light in a buttery rayon blend with a smocked yolk and delicate button accents, and a subtly curved hem that’s just right for pairing with leggings (but you could easily pop it under a blazer, too). Available colors: 15

3 A Really Nice Pair Of Comfortable Lounge Shorts Goodthreads Heritage Fleece Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These drawstring shorts look just as good as they feel in the most absurdly soft cotton-based fleece. They have a well-made triple-channel waistband with a sturdy drawstring and two slash pockets that are precisely finished almost like a pair of trousers: the kind of shorts you’ll live in on lazy days that wouldn’t look out of place at a casual outdoor gathering. Available colors: 7

4 A Pair Of Dress Pants That Low-Key Feel Like Leggings Ginasy Ponte Pull-On Dress Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Business casual meets comfy casual in these ponte dress pants. They slip on like leggings in a four-way stretch cotton blend that doesn’t wrinkle (so you always look polished) with a wide, flat waistband and — cue the angel choirs — four functional pockets that are actually quite deep, and explains why more than one Amazon fan described them as the “perfect” pants. Available colors: 6

5 A Short-Sleeve Tunic Made With 100% Breathable Cotton Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Tunic Amazon $26 See On Amazon The Goodthreads button-down tunic is classic and breezy with a modern look. The unstructured short sleeves keep it casual with a faux rolled cuff and extra length through the body for Brooklyn minimalist design vibes. “I love that it’s still casual but looks like I took some time,” one reviewer wrote. In 100% cotton, it’s destine to become a staple. Available colors: 11

6 A High-Performance Sports Bra With Style To Spare Core 10 "The Rebel" Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon This compression sports bra supports you through medium-impact workouts and looks way more expensive than it is. The performance fabric is moisture-wicking with four-way stretch that follows every move and drys fast between intervals, while its T-shaped racerback and front slit add just enough attitude to help you feel fierce when you’re pushing through those final reps. Available colors: 4

7 This Buttery-Soft Yoga Tee With A Knotted Front Core 10 Pima Cotton Knot Front Yoga T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cute yoga top is made from Pima cotton blended with modal for high-quality softness that lasts and feels light as air on the skin. The twist-front design with short sleeves could easily pass for a cute top, and the high-low hem shows a flash of skin while feeling relatively covered in 360 degrees. Wear it to the yoga studio, then trade your leggings for a high-waisted skirt and you’re instantly ready for dinner. Available colors: 10

8 The Impossibly Soft Joggers That’ll Seriously Upgrade Your Sweats Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Swap out your well-worn sweatpants — you know the ones — for these comforting joggers, and loungewear will look a whole lot more stylish. The flat knit is lined with a brushed fleece that’s lightweight yet wildly cozy, and the elastic waistband is backed by a gathered drawstring for an adjustable fit. With over 15,000 votes from Amazon shoppers, they’ve garnered an impressive 4.4-star rating: practically perfect in every way. Available colors: 23

9 A Chic Pair Of Mules With Hidden Memory Foam Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not even designer pairs are so well padded: these affordable mules feature a full quarter-inch of memory foam lining the insoles for springy comfort in every step. The snaffle bit arches over your instep for a glint of equestrian old money style, but you’ll never feel it thanks to double layers of buttery faux leather inside and out. It’s a rare shoe that’s brunch- and boardroom-ready: wear them with everything from distressed denim to your sharpest work trousers. Available colors: 2

10 A Graceful T-Shirt Dress That’s So Easy To Style Amazon Essentials Plus-Size 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This comfortable dress feels like a T-shirt but certainly doesn’t look like one. A wide boatneck and bracelet-length sleeves lend Audrey Hepburn elegance and year-round wearability to the classic style, and falls just to the knee to pair with nearly any shoe. The viscose knit has a fluid drape that resists wrinkling, making it an equally great option to toss in a suitcase for travel as well. Available colors: 5

11 This Adorable Two-Piece Set That’s Secretly Sooo Stretchy Angashion Floral Crop Top And Maxi Skirt (2-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon A cute spin on the summer sundress, this two-piece outfit combines a matching cropped tube top and modern midi skirt in Positano prints. The strapless top is completely shirred for a secure fit and feel with incredible elasticity, and the coordinating high-rise midi skirt has matching gathers at the waist for a made-to-measure look that pulls right on. Wear them together, or break up the separates to get even more style mileage out of this set. “I am emotional about how great this is,” a reviewer gushed. “My new favorite thing in my closet.” Available colors: 9

12 These Ultra-Comfy Workout Shorts — With *Pockets* BALEAF High Waisted Exercise Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out or staying in, these athletic shorts were made to keep up. Their soft performance fabric is moisture-wicking with a wide yoga waistband for comfort and a gusset crotch that allows for total range of motion on the mat or on the couch. Two roomy side pockets have the carrying capacity for a smartphone, and you can snag them in two different inseams depending on how much length you prefer. Available colors: 45

13 A Leopard-Print Tee That Makes Any Outfit More Fabulous BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This leopard-print top elevates the basics by injecting some pattern into the “jeans and a tee” combo. It has a bit of ease through the body for a casual fit with good length through the sleeves and the classic crew neckline is finished with tonal ribbed trim that speaks to quality construction. The polyester jersey feels thick yet just drapey enough while promising to hold its shape and color through multiple tumble-dry cycles — and dozens of fans remarked that it was super soft. Available colors: 15

14 A Wildly Comfortable Dress That Looks So Chic BTFBM Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This casual body-con dress has become a fan favorite on Amazon thanks to some incredible quality for the price and a supernatural ability to dress up or down. It’s fitted without being skintight in a soft stretch knit that’s fully lined, with wide straps that will hide even the wildest bra. The ruched wrap skirt adds just enough detail to feel special without going over the top. Wear it with white sneakers and a denim jacket when you’re running errands, or take it to a wedding with statement heels and your favorite jewelry. Available colors: 24

15 An Iconic Bra And Panty Set That Feels Like A Second Skin Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette And Bikini Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s something to be said for the mood that is matching underwear, but you don’t need a lace set to tap the vibe. When literally nothing comes between you and your Calvins, this two-piece logo set is one-stop shopping for a classic base. Cotton and modal are blended with a heady dose of spandex for that signature comfort and the wide elastic bands offer just enough hold while being thin enough to disappear beneath clothes — assuming you even want to get dressed after slipping them on, that is. Available colors: 3

16 This Sophisticated Midi Skirt With An Elastic Waist Kate Kasin Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon This flowy skirt is so chic and versatile. Sharp accordion pleats look smart and crisp, while the lightweight chiffon gives it a dreamy softness (and it’s fully lined for an opaque finish — even in cotton candy hues). The midi hem falls just past the knees, and that coordinated elastic waist has the right amount of give for weekend wear. Available colors: 36

17 These Cozy Slip-On Sandals With Over 2,000 Five-Star Reviews CUSHIONAIRE Luna Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon These sandals have earned a cult following for nailing the look and feel of pricy hippie-chic slip-ons at an affordable price. They have a similar contoured footbed with a cupped heel and nice arch support on a cork base that’s covered in soft suede, while crossover faux leather straps are a nice touch that feels a little less utilitarian than plain buckled uppers. Available colors: 13

18 Some Ultra-Trendy Bike Shorts That Are Super-Soft Just My Size Plus-Size Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon In downy cotton jersey, these bike shorts feel just like your favorite lounge leggings. Their 9-inch inseam hits just a few inches above the knee for an on-point silhouette, and they’re built with comfort in mind from a tag-free design to flat covered seams that create a smooth interior finish. Wear them with oversized tees when you’re in the mood to marathon a Netflix series or dial them up with a cropped tee and boyfriend blazer. Available colors: 2

19 A Graphic Tee That’s Peak Nostalgic Americana Levi's Perfect T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon As versatile as a pair of Levi’s jeans, this graphic logo tee is worth adding to any capsule. It’s classic enough for minimalists while fashion types will appreciate the heritage appeal. With three dozen variations on a theme to choose from, there’s an iconic look for every aesthetic — all made from 100% cotton that’s built to last. Available colors: 40

20 A Chic Lounge Romper That’s Supremely Cozy Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon This playful romper was made for one-and-done comfort with style. The rayon-based terry has a feather-soft brushed finish inside a silky knit and the gently relaxed fit cinches at your waist with an easy elastic band beneath its stitched multi-channel drawstring. Wear it to putter around the house on a Sunday morning or throw on some cute sandals and a duster cardigan when you want to go out. Available colors: 7

21 A Drapey Midaxi Dress That Feels Like Pajamas LILBETTER Strappy Split Hem Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat the effortless grace of a maxi dress, especially in the kind of flowy knit you’re likely to find on a nightgown: could it get any more comfortable? The split hem U-shaped hem on this floaty piece gives you near maxi-length drama with plenty of room to move and lends itself nicely to knotting for a nonchalant look. The ruffled bodice sets it far apart from standard-issue styles and features adjustable straps for a targeted fit. Available colors: 12

22 The Most Comfortable Jeans, Period Amazon Essentials Skinny Jegging Amazon $22 See On Amazon The Amazon Essentials pull-on skinny jeans are about to become your WFH go-to. The ultra-stretchy cotton blend has just enough structure to look like “real pants” while maintaining their comfortable fit. A faux fly and front stitching creates the illusion of the traditional five-pocket style with two functional pockets on the back, and belt loops to let you dress them up if you’re feeling fancy. Get them in one of three inseams for a made-to-measure look at a bargain price. Available colors: 15

23 A Pair Of Statement Sandals That Instantly Dress You Up Mtzyoa Embellished Flat Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon These embellished flat sandals will look cute with everything from leggings to party dresses. They offer options in braids, bows, and pearls that all take cues from more expensive styles and have updated their materials for a softer wear time and include a rubber sole for waterproof traction. More than one fan noted they ran slightly narrow, but several shoppers loved them enough to stock up on at least three more pairs. Available colors: 36

24 This Goddess-Like Maxi Dress With A Cult Following GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Basically a full-body version of your softest broken-in tee, this rayon maxi dress has earned rave reviews from nearly 40,000 shoppers. It’s loose and unstructured yet not at all baggy, with short cuffed sleeves and a slouchy V-neck. The full-length skirt is split on each side for movement and leaves plenty of room to get creative when you want to tie it up. Available colors: 39

25 These Perfectly Cropped Leggings Core 10 High Waist Crop Legging Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not too long, not too short: the Core 10 crop legging skims a few inches above the ankle without veering into capri territory for a breezy high-performance look. The five-inch yoga waistband is wider than most for a truly high-waisted look with a sizeable interior pocket. The thick knit is woven to be soft with moisture-wicking four-way stretch that feels comfortable in the gym and on the go. “I've tried them all, from the expensive $80 pairs to the super cheap and these are, in my opinion, the best ever,” a fan declared. Available colors: 23

26 A Comfy Pair Of Joggers In A Really Fun Print ROSKIKI Printed Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon A pair of patterned joggers will shake up your sweatpants game, and leopard print is a good gateway print since it’s inherently neutral. Feeling less subtle? Grab the tie dye or camouflage. They’re all made from a thick poly-based knit with flat French terry lining, which means they’ll be just as comforting as your sporty pairs. High-quality construction with a triple-channel drawstring waist and deep pockets finish them off. Available colors: 30

27 A Loungewear Set That Makes Even Netflix Marathons Feel Stylish PRETTYGARDEN Two-Piece Tracksuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon It’s amazing how matching loungewear sets feel instantly put-together even if you’re not going anywhere. This bestseller has on-point details like dropped fitted dolman sleeves that set it apart from pajamas without sacrificing the laidback vibe. Its poly knit is supremely soft and comfortable without the thickness of a sweatsuit that makes it a dreamy pick for hanging out around the house or running a quick errand. Available colors: 30

28 A Soft Wrap Top That Flows So Gorgeously IN'VOLAND Plus Size V-Neck Wrap Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Easy and elegant, this faux wrap top can be tagged in to sub for a tee without sacrificing casual comfort, thanks to a light rayon knit that melts like butter. The deep V neckline is lightly adjustable and crosses at the low hip, with elastic ruching on either side and airy kimono sleeves that hit just at the elbow. Available colors: 22

29 A Faux Collar For Buttoned-Up Looks Without The Fuss Kalkehay Faux Collar Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pop on this faux collar when you want to look like you made an effort without the hassle of extra layers. It’s made from 100% cotton to look and feel like an expensive dress shirt with functional buttons down the front. Whisper-thin elastic straps keep it from shifting under your clothes, and you can even adjust them like bra straps to create your ideal fit. Available colors: 7

30 A Sleeveless Sweater Dress With Audrey Hepburn Vibes Lark & Ro Women's Sleeveless Ballet Neck Fit and Flare Sweater Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sweet and swingy, this soft sweater dress is deceptively comfortable. It has a fitted bodice with an elegant boat neck that’s sleeveless for plenty of layering potential, and a skirt that flares from the princess seam waist to fan out a few inches above the knee. Shoppers noted that the viscose knit was surprisingly thick and pleasantly substantial for an expensive look and feel. Available colors: 3

31 An Oversized Tunic That’s Surprisingly Versatile LETSRUNWILD Long-Sleeved Dolman Tee Amazon $35 See On Amazon It fits like the best baggy tee in your dresser yet is somehow easy to dress up: This dolman tunic packs dramatic proportions in a love-it-forever cotton blend. A slash boatneck and fitted sleeves keep the scaled-up style in check, and it feels just right thrown on with some weekend leggings while lending itself nicely to French tucking with a pair of trousers or jeans. Available colors: 11

32 A Long, Sweeping Cardigan That Adds Colorful Texture Lovaru Open Front Colorblock Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon This duster cardigan is an all-star layering piece you can count on to turn your basics into a look with a clean open front and knee-grazing hem in a soft palette of colorblocking and striped options. It’s made from a relatively thick, smooth knit in a viscose blend that feels soft and surprisingly light on the skin — and shoppers raved that the quality was on par with department store brands. Available colors: 16

33 This Trendy Top With Fun Statement Sleeves Luvamia Short Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cute and casual (yet so easy to take to the office or dinner), this loose party top relies on flowy ruffled bell sleeves for impact. It’s cut straight through the body for ease without bulk and hits at the low hip to create a strong vertical line, and the silky chiffon has enough heft to be totally opaque. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have weighed in, remarking that it was not only absolutely adorable but also ridiculously well-made for the price. Available colors: 21

34 This Cropped Tank Top In An Of-The-Moment Silhouette Meladyan Ribbed Knit Racerback Crop Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon Racer-front tank tops have become the shoulder-baring style du jour with no signs of slowing down, and this cropped version brings big ‘90s energy to the current design. It’s made from 95% cotton with a kiss of spandex in a surprisingly thick knit, and finished with wide banded trim on the neck and sleeves. A little extra length gives you some flexibility to take it to the gym or style it to go out. Available colors: 25

35 A Classic T-Shirt Dress You Can Seriously Style *So* Many Ways POPYOUNG T-Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Combine simple lines with a comfortable fabric that belts like a dream, and you have a dress that will net you heaps of style mileage. The swing dress is cut with an A-line skirt that falls a few inches above the knee in a buttery rayon with comfortable drape that ensures you won’t get lost in all that flowy fabric. Add leggings, boots, and a blazer when cold weather hits for year-round versatility. Available colors: 37

36 This Comfy-Chic Sweater Dress With A Tie Waist R.Vivimos Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Soft and stylish, this sweater dress hits all the right notes. It’s made from a textured cotton blend knit that’s wearable no matter what the weather’s doing, with elasticized lantern sleeves you can scrunch up and a wide self-tie sash waist for the perfect fit. (And you can knot it front or back!) “My new favorite dress! Fits like a dream and super comfortable,” one shopper reported. Available colors: 31

37 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress With The Most Intricate Laser-Cut Hem Romwe Plus-Size Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This pretty little dress is adorably carefree with its ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and scalloped doily hem. It’s cut looser through the body and gathered with delicate elastic at the waist and shoulders for a cute fit that’s easy to slip on and wear all day. Wear it sightseeing on vacation with some comfortable sandals, or take it to a wedding by swapping flats for heels or wedges. Available colors: 17

38 A Dramatic Kimono In Festival-Worthy Prints Sidefeel Printed Kimono Amazon $23 See On Amazon When it’s too hot for a statement cardigan, reach for this printed kimono to add a pop of hippie-chic style. You can get it with linen-like stripes, paisley, or damask in several lengths — plus some pretty cute pompom trim — and the lightweight synthetic fabric is quick-drying so they’ll even make a great coverup at the beach or the pool. Available colors: 16

39 An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Smocked Trim SOLY HUX Plus-Size Frill Trim Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Femme and floaty, this floral top packs a lot of style in a popover top. It’s shirred through the bodice for a secure yet stretchy fit and skims to the hips for plenty of ease with long sleeves and ruffled elastic cuffs. Wear it loose over jeans with flat sandals to brunch or tuck the bottom into a miniskirt and add ankle booties for a trend-driven approach. Available colors: 3

40 A Strappy Surplice Dress That’s Cotton-Soft STYLEWORD Floral Spaghetti Strap Surplice Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fancier than a plain tank dress yet just as comfy, this surplice dress has a faux wrap bodice to kick things up a notch. It features adjustable spaghetti straps to ensure proper placement, and falls from a gently elasticized waist to hit at the knee, making it a worthy option for plenty of occasions — in a 95% cotton blend you won’t mind wearing on repeat. Available colors: 44

41 This Adorable Button-Down Sundress With Pockets SWQZVT Button-Up Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Modern yet timeless, this midi sundress would look right at home cycling along the Seine. The button-down accents are stitched in place rather than functional, so you never need worry about slippage, with a smocked back for a fitted look that feels so easy. The full skirt falls below the knee to create a twirl-worthy midi with two generous patch pockets that are big enough to hold a small tablet. (Yes, really.) Available colors: 19

42 The Chunky 90s Sandal That’s Making A Comeback Teva Ankle-Strap Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon The iconic camp sandal is back and better than ever. Classic Tevas have been recast in springy EVA foam for Croc-like comfort that’s totally waterproof and light enough to float, with an adjustable Velcro strap at the ankle for a secure fit. With a thick molded footbed that features plenty of arch support and a sneaker-style sole, it’s a trend that will literally go the distance with you. Available colors: 12

43 A Festive Ruffled Maxi Dress You Can Wear Multiple Ways THANTH Off-The-Shoulder Side Split Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Not quite an infinity dress but so close: This ruffled maxi dress has a four-way design that can be worn as a strapless dress in addition to on or off one (or both) shoulders. It’s woven from a drapey rayon knit with two comfortable elastic channels, and a double split hem for a confident stride. Amazon shoppers styled it for everything from weddings to family photos and vacation shots, with over 1,000 reviews claiming it was nothing short of love. Available colors: 16

44 A Flowy Lace Tank That Looks Boutique Feager Lace V-Neck Chiffon Tank Amazon $23 See On Amazon The gorgeously intricate crochet lace on this chiffon tank top makes it seem far more expensive than it is. The empire bodice is anchored with two sets of double straps at the shoulders that cross in the back and are all fully adjustable to create a fabulous fit that looks chic in 360 degrees, while a double layer of featherweight chiffon floats to the hips for a ruffled effect. Available colors: 15

