If You’re Cheap But Want A Nicer Home, You’ll Wish You Knew About These Weird But Genius Upgrades Sooner

If you’ve been wondering how to make your home nicer without spending a fortune, Amazon has a ton of unique items that’ll improve the look, feel, and function of your space for cheap. Some of them aim to make mundane tasks a little more enjoyable, while others are fun upgrades that add a touch of style to your pad. And to top it off, all of these items have earned rave reviews from Amazon shoppers, so you can bet they’re worth it.

No matter your style, there’s something for every home on this list. You’ll find practical items, such as cable and pantry organizers and kitchen accessories, as well as some more luxury finds, like a supremely soft microfiber sheet set and a reversible comforter that’s great for all seasons. There are several cool lighting accessories to brighten up areas of your home, and even a furniture painting kit to give a new life to a much-loved piece. While some of these picks may seem a little weird at first glance, they’re actually pretty clever. Plus, they come in different colors and designs to suit your style.

So, when you’re ready to customize your home with a few of these unique upgrades, check out this list of cheap but genius home items on Amazon.

1 A Surge Protector With A Built-In Shelf For Storing Devices ON2NO Socket Outlet Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place one of these surge protectors in your kitchen, by your desk, or next to your bed to charge up to seven devices at once. It has a convenient built-in shelf on top that’s great for stashing your phone or propping up your tablet while it charges, and a night light on the bottom provides a soft glow when it’s dark.

2 This Waterproof Speaker For Music Both Indoors & Out INSMY Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon With an IPX7 waterproof rating, this mini Bluetooth speaker lets you enjoy your favorite tunes in the shower, by the pool, or even in the snow without worry. It’s equipped with a microphone for hands-free calls, a rechargeable battery for up to 12 hours of playtime, and comes with a handy suction cup for hanging. Choose from six colors.

3 A Bamboo Coat Rack For Your Entryway BMOSU Bamboo Coat Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add a touch of charm to your entryway with this stylish bamboo coat rack that features an adjustable height and has up to eight hooks for your coats, scarves, and bags. Many reviewers love its easy assembly, with one shopper writing, “No tools required! I put it together in about 10 minutes.”

4 These Gel-Infused Pillows That Are Both Cooling & Soft Sleep Restoration Queen Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rest your head in cozy comfort with this two-pack of cooling pillows. Great for all sleeping positions, these pillows feature a sateen cotton shell and are filled with a gel-infused down alternative for an extra cool and plush feel. They’re machine washable, and one reviewer even wrote, “These are undoubtedly the best pillows I have ever purchased!” Sizes: queen, king

5 A Cute Shoe Rack To Keep Your Kicks Organized BAMEOS 2-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your shoes tidy and easy to find with this bamboo shoe rack. Each tier features a stylish slatted design and is just over 2 feet wide (large enough to hold at least three pairs of shoes per tier, according to reviewers). Plus, there are two colors to choose from, including natural and deep mocha.

6 This Pack Of Colorful Drain Covers That Make A Gross Task Kinda Cute Gotega Durable Hair Catcher Amazon $10 See On Amazon Who says drain covers can’t be pretty? These colorful drain covers catch hair and other debris from going down your drain, and the pastel colors add a touch of whimsy while doing it. The nonslip, silicone construction helps keep them in place and is both durable and easy to clean.

7 These Felt Pads That Help Prevent Scratches On Your Floors iPrimio Furniture Non-Slip Pads (8-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon To prevent scratches on your floor and keep furniture in place, grab a pack of these felt furniture grippers. Simply place one of the 2-inch pads under each foot of your furniture for a cushioned and nonslip grip — you can even use the optional adhesive stickers to help keep them in place.

8 A Set Of Soft & Luxurious Sheets Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a set of these supremely soft sheets that’ll make slipping into bed even better. The moisture-wicking microfiber fabric helps keep you cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s cold, and the fine fibers create a silky feel that one reviewer described as “sleeping on a cloud of fluffy marshmallows softness.” Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 7

9 This Device That Extends The Wi-Fi In Your Home NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender Amazon $46 See On Amazon To avoid spotty Wi-Fi or dead zones in your home, use one of these range extenders to add an extra 1,200 square feet and 20 devices to your current router’s capabilities. The small device plugs discreetly into an outlet and is compatible with any Wi-Fi router. Best of all, it can be set up in just five minutes with the press of a button.

10 A Set Of Faux Marble Coasters With A Metal Holder LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder (6 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Protect your table surfaces and add some style with this set of ceramic coasters with a beautiful marble design. The set of six features a nonslip cork base, an absorbent core that quickly wicks away moisture, and comes with a black metal holder to keep them neatly together when not in use.

11 These Solar Lights That Give Your Outdoor Space A New Look Solplex Solar LED Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon A few well-placed lights along your deck, fence, or driveway can transform how your outdoor space looks, and this eight-pack of solar lights helps create the perfect ambiance without cords or plugs. They deliver up to 10 hours of light per charge, are waterproof against light rain, and can be set to warm white or a cool color-changing mode.

12 A Bidet That’ll Change Your Bathroom Experience Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your bathroom experience with this cleansing bidet that attaches under your toilet seat to provide a fresh wash whenever you go. The universal fit is compatible with almost all toilets, and there are water pressure and spray angle adjustments for a customized flow. Simply hook it up to the toilet’s water line and get ready for a refreshing spray.

13 These Motion Sensor Lights That’ll Make Navigating In The Dark A Breeze Brilliant Evolution LED Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Illuminate your stairways, closets, and more with this three-pack of motion sensor lights that’ll turn on whenever they sense movement from up to 10 feet away. Each light is moisture-resistant, uses three AA batteries to provide up to 100 hours of light, and has an adhesive back for easy installation.

14 A Milk Frother To Ignite Your Inner Barista MatchaDNA Milk Frother Amazon $9 See On Amazon Create delicious coffee drinks at home with this handheld milk frother that, according to reviewers, is capable of whipping up thick and dense foams — one fan wrote, “it reminds me of the meringue pies peak.” The battery-operated design uses two AA batteries to create the powerful frothing action, and it has an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip.

15 This Mattress Protector To Prevent Stains & Dust SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Mattress Protector Amazon $32 See On Amazon Shield your mattress against spills and dirt with one of these waterproof mattress protectors. Boasting an OEKO-TEX certification, the top layer is made of hypoallergenic cotton terry fabric for comfort, while the bottom layer is made of a waterproof membrane to keep liquids out. Elastic around the corners helps keep it in place, and it will fit mattresses up to 14 inches deep. Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

16 The Cable Management Boxes That’ll Make Your Desk Look So Much Nicer Chouky Large Cable Management Box Amazon $27 See On Amazon Hide your power strips and cables in plain sight with these cable management boxes. The set includes two sizes, each large enough to house a power strip and any cables you’d like to plug in. They boast a stylish white and natural wood design and include cable ties and clips to keep everything neat and organized.

17 These Storage Containers That Keep Produce Fresh For Longer Rubbermaid FreshWorks Saver Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keep your produce fresher for longer with these Rubbermaid storage containers. They feature special vents with filters on the top of the lids that work to regulate airflow, and they’re made from BPA-free plastic and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. One reviewer even wrote, “I put leaf lettuce in it and it stayed green for almost a month!”

18 A Stainless Steel Chef’s Knife For All Your Culinary Creations Master Maison Professional Chef Knife Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Cooking is so much easier when you’re working with a quality knife, and this stainless steel chef’s knife by Master Maison is a great one to add to your collection. Made from a single piece of steel, it boasts a super-sharp blade, a reinforced endcap, and an ergonomic handle for easy slicing. An edge guard cover and sharpener are included.

19 This Thick & Durable Cutting Board With A Nonslip Surface Thirteen Chefs Cutting Board Amazon $13 See On Amazon Replace your old cutting boards with this Thirteen Chefs cutting board, which has a stellar 4.8-star rating from Amazon reviewers. It’s made of thick and durable BPA-free polypropylene and boasts a nonslip surface to keep it in place. The cutting board is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and comes in five colors and three sizes to suit your needs.

20 A Furniture Repair Kit That Hides Dings & Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Scratches and dings virtually disappear with this wood furniture repair kit that comes with six different shades, including oak, maple, and walnut, to match your wood tone perfectly. The kit includes six wood markers for light scratches, six wood wax sticks for deeper scratches, and a sharpener. Simply fill in the damage and let it dry.

21 This Supportive Wedge Pillow That Upgrades Your R&R Zen Bamboo Wedge Pillow Amazon $38 See On Amazon This versatile wedge pillow can be used to support your legs, head, or back while you rest. The 45-degree incline helps promote circulation, and the breathable foam is designed to bounce back into shape when you get up. Plus, the microfiber cover is removable and machine washable for easy cleaning.

22 A Wireless Charger That Reduces Cord Clutter Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get rid of cord clutter with this wireless charger, which features three charging modes and is compatible with a variety of devices. The LED light lets you know your device is charging and then turns off, so it won’t disturb your sleep if it’s on your nightstand. The charger also works with most phone cases and comes in various accent colors.

23 A Flexible Caddy That Molds To Your Sink Umbra Sling Sink Caddy Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your sink space is limited, this customizable sink caddy is an easy and cheap upgrade. The flexible, nonslip caddy molds to all sinks and faucets, features perforated drainage holes, and provides storage for a sponge or scrub brush. Choose from four colors: black, gray, white, and red.

24 This Sleek, Adjustable Stand For Your Tablet CTA Digital 2-in-1 Kitchen Tablet Stand Amazon $38 See On Amazon This sleek tablet stand can be placed on a tabletop, mounted to a wall, or installed under a cabinet to give you the perfect viewing angle. It’s made from lightweight aluminum and features a height-adjustable holder to fit various tablet sizes, and a quick-release button makes inserting and removing your tablet a breeze.

25 These Stackable Organizers For All Kinds Of Bottles ClearSpace Water Bottle Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep the pantry, countertop, or fridge tidy with this set of bottle organizers. Sold in packs of four, six, or eight, each durable rack holds two bottles — including reusable bottles, wine, and bottled drinks — and they can be stacked to create vertical storage.

26 A Compact USB Power Strip For Up To 6 Devices Ceptics USB Power Strip Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or want to maximize your charging station at home, this portable USB power strip lets you charge up to six devices at once. It features three USB ports, three outlets, and one USB-C port, delivers high-speed, optimized charging, and has surge protection to boot.

27 A 6-Pack Of Reusable Dryer Balls That Help Laundry Dry Faster Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Instead of buying fabric softener and dryer sheets, Amazon reviewers are fans of these reusable dryer balls. Made from natural, fragrance-free wool, they can help reduce drying time and wrinkles and leave laundry feeling soft and fluffy. Each order comes with six dryer balls, and according to the seller, they’ll last up to 3,000 cycles.

28 This Reversible Comforter That’s Great For All Seasons Sleep Restoration Down Comforter (Full/Queen) Amazon $32 See On Amazon This fluffy all-season comforter has more than 17,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and at under $35, it’s a steal. The breathable down-alternative comforter comes in eight reversible color combinations that are resistant to stains and fading, and it’s machine washable and dryer safe for super easy cleaning. Sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king | Colors: 8

29 A Set Of Chic Bamboo Storage Stands INNERNEED Bamboo Wooden Dish Stand (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from durable bamboo, these storage racks are a chic, budget-friendly way to get organized. Sold in a set of two, each stand has six slots that can be used to store various things. Think: dishes, cutting boards, pot lids, books, electronic devices, and more.

30 The Painting Kit For Easy Furniture Makeovers Country Chic Paint Furniture Painting Kit Amazon $70 See On Amazon Give your furniture a makeover with this painting kit, which comes with a 16-ounce jar of paint, sealant, sponges, a paintbrush, and stirring sticks. The paint is suited for indoor and outdoor projects and comes in four colors, including black, navy, and two shades of white. Plus, the paint is “smooth with great coverage,” according to a reviewer.

31 A Set Of 5 Brushes To Clean Reusable Bottles & Straws Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaner Set (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Washing your reusable bottles is less of a chore with this bottle brush cleaner kit. It includes five brushes of varying sizes to clean water bottles, narrow bottles, baby bottles, and straws, and each rust-resistant brush features a sturdy handle and durable nylon bristles. The brushes are also dishwasher-safe for convenience.

32 An Elegant Velvet Curtain That Insulates The Room Lazzzy Velvet Darkening Curtains Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only does this velvet curtain elevate your window treatment, but it also provides insulation and helps block light that might disturb you at night. Each order includes one panel that will fit most standard curtain rods, or you can hang it with curtain rings (sold separately). The curtain is machine washable, and you can choose from five colors and sizes. Sizes: 63-inch, 84-inch, 90-inch, 96-inch (featured), 108-inch | Colors: 5

33 These Smart Lights That Turn On Automatically In The Dark Vont Lyra LED Night Light (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These smart night lights turn on automatically in the dark, adding a soft glow to any room. The compact LED lights plug into a power outlet without taking up too much space, and with a lifespan of over 10,000 hours, you won’t have to think about replacing them for a long time.

34 This Stainless Steel Cleaner That’ll Get Your Appliances Smudge-Free Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make your stainless steel appliances shine with this plant-based cleaner kit. The lavender-scented solution contains coconut oil to clean, polish, and remove fingerprint smudges from stainless steel, and it leaves behind a protective barrier to keep appliances clean for longer. A cleaning cloth is also included.

35 These Handy Grippers That Help Rugs Lay Flat iPrimio NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Prevent rugs from curling at the corners with these handy rug grippers. Sold in packs of four, eight, or 12, the grippers stick onto the underside corners of your rug to help it lay flat, and the rubber bottom offers protection for the floor. They’re suitable for any rug and can be used indoors and outdoors.

36 A Wood Polish That Makes Old Furniture Look Like New Howard Products Wood Polish Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your wood furniture has lost its luster, revive it with this highly rated wood polish. It contains carnauba wax, beeswax, and orange oil to restore moisture, enhance the grain, and create a protective coating. “This was absolutely amazing, my little '50s corner table looks almost brand new!” wrote one reviewer.

37 A Best-Selling Shower Curtain Liner That Resists Soap Scum LiBa Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon This waterproof shower curtain liner can be used on its own or paired with a fabric shower curtain to help keep the bathroom dry. It’s made from eco-friendly PEVA material that’s free from strong-smelling chemicals, and it’s also resistant to soap scum. Choose from clear, frosted, and white colors in a variety of sizes.

38 These Garden Lights That Run On Solar Power Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Give your outdoor walkway a glow-up with these solar garden lights. The weather-resistant lights are free from wires and easy to insert into the ground. Their rechargeable batteries will power up during the day, allowing the lights to turn on automatically as soon as it gets dark.

39 These Colorful Window Clings That Provide Privacy Volcanics Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want a little privacy without fully blocking daylight, try these window clings. They’re easy to stick on and promise to leave no residue behind when removed, and they feature a colorful stained glass look that will create a rainbow effect when the sun shines through.