Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 50 Products With Near-Perfect Reviews That Work So Freakin' Well

While many products frequently boast seemingly great attributes that make them stand out amongst the rest, not all of them always deliver on their promises. This issue is exactly why real customer reviews are such a staple on any product page — something Amazon has always been known for providing. Thanks to the loyalty of Amazon customers, you can always know whether or not a popular product is actually worth the hype. And I came up with 50 products with near-perfect ratings on Amazon — they’re all backed by rave reviews from real people who consider some of these items to be their holy grail beauty product, household essential, or organization tool — to name a few.

Items like this satin pillowcase, which — if you don’t already have one, might be considered a crime for your skin and hair — has thousands of high ratings to accompany it, making it tricky to not add it to your Amazon cart. Or, consider something like this makeup primer and face cream from a French pharmacy brand that boasts a legion of devoted fans.

Check out all 50 products I’m loving on Amazon right now, plus the sparkling reviews that prove they’re worth the hype.

1 This Satin Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Your Skin & Hair ShopBedding Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you don’t already have a satin pillowcase on your bed — where have you been? Not only does this case provide a luxe look, but it also is slippery, cooling, and soft, ensuring it won’t irritate your skin and frizz up your hair while you snooze. Choose between 25 chic colors when you order, as well as the proper size for your setup. One reviewer writes: “I really love this pillowcase! Not only is it super cute, but it really does what it's supposed to as far as preserving your hair overnight. As a member of the Natural Hair Community, a satin pillowcase is a MUST and this pillowcase really gets the job done!”

2 A Set Of Mesh Laundry Bags That Secure Your Delicates Muchfun Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your washer or dryer tends to snag your favorite pairs of lacy underwear whenever you throw a load in, you’ll thank me for showing you these laundry bags. In this three-pack, you’ll get the perfect storage for your delicate intimates, each of which guarantee a thorough clean, thanks to the mesh design. If you need a bigger laundry bag or a different variation of sizes to choose from, there are 10 different options offered to help you pick the best for your loads. One reviewer writes: “I can now count on putting two socks in the dryer and pulling two socks out of the dryer!”

3 This Magnetic Screen Door That Brings Fresh Air In & Keeps Bugs Out Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon Summer means two things: fresh breezes and lots of bugs. Allow the former into your home while leaving the latter behind this season with this magnetic screen door, which automatically shuts when someone’s not walking through it. Its mesh design welcomes the outside air into your home, and the magnetic closure makes it easy for everyone in your household (including your pets!) to walk in and out without needing to use your hands. One reviewer writes: “Works PERFECTLY! We purchased this item so that our dogs would be able to go in and out freely without there just being a wide opening into our house for bugs to just fly in, must say it was well worth the money! Our dogs run right in and out and it [magnetizes] perfectly back together each time! Definitely would recommend.”

4 These Chic Measuring Cups Made From Durable Stainless Steel Simply Gourmet Stainless Steel Measuring Cups (Set of 7) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Replace all of the plastic measuring cups in your kitchen with these stainless steel cups, and you won’t regret it. This set of seven ranges from 1/8 cup to 1 cup, making it an essential for any and all of your baking and cooking needs. They’re also dishwasher-safe, rust-resistant, and chicer than your average measuring cups. One reviewer writes: “Best, sturdiest, prettiest, most functional, feature packed measuring cups EVER!”

5 A Set Of Under-Cabinet Lights To Help Lower Your Energy Bills Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to keep an overhead light on in your kitchen or bathroom in the evening when you have these under-cabinet lights. This three-pack of LED lights can be installed with a strong adhesive or a few screws (both of which are included in your order), and can be controlled via a tiny remote that turns them on or off, adjusts the brightness, or sets them on a timer. One reviewer writes: “Easy installation and the remote work well. The color of the light is warm and natural instead of the typical stark white of most LEDs. They use AA batteries vs. AAA which helps extend the time between changes.”

6 This Convenient Strainer That Clips Onto Your Pasta Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Rather than pulling out a clunky colander every time you need to drain the water from your pasta pot, try clipping on this ingenious strainer instead. This silicone strainer is half the size of a traditional version, and it has convenient clips that attach to the sides of your pasta pot for quick, easy straining in one step. And, when you need to store it, it folds down to a quarter of the size of a regular colander with ease. One reviewer writes: “I cannot say enough good about this strainer. It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans!”

7 These Reusable Bamboo Rounds For All Your Skin-Care Needs Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Cotton rounds are a must-have in tons of beauty routines, but the single-use versions are totally wasteful and cost a ton to replenish regularly. These reusable makeup remover pads are way better, given that they’re machine-washable, come in a hefty pack of 20, and are made from super soft bamboo that absorbs product well and won’t irritate the skin. One reviewer writes: “These work better than the cotton ones I use to buy. One disc front and back was enough to remove all my [makeup], so it will be a while before I need to wash them in the baggy. They’re softer as well so I don’t feel like they’re tugging on my skin, which I HATE since it leads to premature aging. The [eco-friendly] packaging is a nice touch and perfect to store them neatly stacked.”

8 This Knife Sharpener For Heavy-Duty Sharpening & Quick Touch-Ups KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $11 See On Amazon A knife sharpener is one of those tools that everyone needs in their kitchens, and this one is one of the best (and most affordable) on the market. Not only will this sharpener make the dullest knives in your block slice as good as new with the coarse slot, but it’ll also provide touch-ups for an already-pretty-sharp knife with the fine polishing slot. One reviewer writes: “I'm very surprised by how well this product works [...] I love how simple and how little time it takes to sharpen a knife enough for kitchen use [...] I highly recommend this product!”

9 These Reusable Baking Mats That’ll Forever Replace Parchment Paper & Cooking Spray Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you have these reusable baking mats, you’ll never have to whip out the disposable parchment paper again — nor will you have to spritz pans with cooking spray. These mats come in a four-pack, which will keep you equipped for any baking or cooking task, and are easily cleaned in the dishwasher. Made from heat-resistant and nonstick silicone, these mats will last up to 3,000 bakes with no problem. One reviewer writes: “The quality of these mats is excellent. They are well made and fit my half sheet pans perfectly. [...] My recommendation? Run, don't walk, and order a few sets.”

10 This Iconic Facial Lotion That Works As The Perfect Primer Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream & Makeup Primer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Abandon your search for a makeup primer that doesn’t dry out your skin and provides your complexion with a glowy finish — the answer to your problems is right here, with this cream from French pharmacy brand Embryolisse. This cream will moisturize your skin and give you the perfect base for flawless makeup application, thanks to aloe vera, shea butter, and soy proteins, to name a few all-star ingredients. One reviewer writes: “Many have said this already, but this stuff is life-changing! My skin was getting dried out from a new retinol routine. I used this for the [first] time before bed and woke up with a GLOW, no joke. I'm addicted, and now use it every night after I cleanse and tone, and every morning beneath my sunscreen.”

11 A Set Of Cushy Inserts For The Comfiest Throw Pillows Ever Utopia Bedding Throw Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Kiss your flat throw pillows goodbye and embrace the cushiony goodness that is this two-pack of throw pillow inserts. These square pillow inserts are perfect for your beds or couch, and come in ten different size options ranging from 12 by 12 inches to 28 by 28 inches. And with thick, siliconized fiber filling, these inserts will never get flat after long periods of lounging. One reviewer writes: “I'm so happy! These pillows are amazing! [...] They are so soft & just keep fluffing! [...] I purchased 2 & will purchase these again when I need to!”

12 This Set Of Containers That Keep Your Cereal Fresh For Longer Chef's Path Cereal Containers (Set of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keeping your favorite cereals in their grocery store boxes may seem like a no-fuss storage option, but it can actually cause your Fruit Loops to get stale fast. Instead, try pouring your favorite breakfast food into these cereal containers, each of which has a 4-liter capacity and matching airtight lid to keep everything fresh inside. Along with four of these containers, you’ll get adorable chalkboard labels and a set of measuring cups. One reviewer writes: “These are a must. I love that you can see what type of cereal and most importantly, how much is left. Love the labels and the marker is actually a great marker [...] It writes very bright and dries fast.”

13 These Absorbent Swedish Dishcloths That’ll Replace The Paper Towels In Your Home Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll never buy paper towels in bulk again after witnessing the magic of these Swedish dishcloths. Colorful and cheery, ultra-absorbent, and reusable, these cloths are your must-have for wiping up spills, drying your hands or dishes, or for any other household cleaning tasks. These come in a 10-pack and can be thrown right into the washer when they’re in need of a good clean. One reviewer writes: “It’s flexible like a cloth when wet/damp and can clean any surface or tight spot. Great for wiping shower/bathroom fixtures dry. Because it’s so easy to clean with soap and water in the sink or boil to sterilize, there’s no need for a dozen to have a clean sponge/cloth all the time, or to do dirty rag laundry regularly. Great product!!”

14 The Perfect Compact Charging Stand For Your Apple Watch elago W2 Charger Stand Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your Apple Watch juiced and propped up perfectly on your nightstand or desk with this sleek stand. Compatible with all Apple Watch models, this stand has a slot for your charger to discreetly slip through and hold your watch in place. The bottom won’t scratch any surfaces, thanks to its silicone base. One reviewer writes: “I have nothing negative to say about this product. It holds my Apple watch extremely well, and connects to the charging magnet with ease. Great for minimalists who want something sleek and simple.”

15 These Stainless Steel Bowls That Come With Matching Lids FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (Set of 5) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whipping up baked goods or prepping meals for the week has never been easier, thanks to this set of stainless steel bowls with matching airtight lids. With five different sizes included in this set, you’ll have plenty for all of your mixing and prepping needs, all of which can be thrown in the dishwasher, freezer, or refrigerator with ease. One reviewer writes: “Love these bowls so so so much! They’re super easy to clean, and they’re really light weight [...] They’re so nice, I don’t think I’ll ever need to replace them. Amazing quality especially for the price, I’d highly recommend.”

16 A Salad Spinner That Will Give You Dry Lettuce In Seconds OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner Amazon $30 See On Amazon Clean and dry your lettuce leaves like they do at your favorite restaurant with this easy-to-use salad spinner. You won’t have to buy prepackaged salads after keeping this tool around in your kitchen — just place your leaves in the spinner, place the top on, and press down on the pump to dry your chopped lettuce in seconds. The parts of your spinner are even dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. One reviewer writes: “It's super - by far the best salad spinner I have ever had! Looks lovely and spins the leaves brilliantly. Spins smoothly (none of this knob-twisting business!) and the brake that stops the spinning, works a treat. Love that you can lock down the knob, as it makes it much more compact to fit in the fridge.”

17 The Most Convenient Strainer That Extends Right Over Your Sink BLUE GINKGO Over-the-Sink Strainer Basket Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re constantly pulling out a clunky colander to wash your favorite fruits in the morning — consider this over-the-sink strainer instead. This strainer has elongated sides that rest perfectly on each side of your sink, allowing you to throw fruits or veggies in it to wash with ease. It even expands or retracts depending on the size of your sink, so you can always guarantee a perfect fit. One reviewer writes: “Absolutely perfect!! I have a strange size sink so traditional colanders are too large and it sits at at angle so normal dish drainers just spill everywhere. This is fantastic! I leave it on my sink for cleaning fruits but also drying my dishes.”

18 This Stackable Lunch Container That’ll Make You Never Order Lunch Again Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stackable lunch container is so savvy, you’ll truly never care about ordering from your favorite takeout place at the office again. This 54-ounce bowl can hold your salads, rice bowls, and anything in between, while the next container layer has several compartments for keeping smaller sides, dressings, or condiments — and they all stack together to form one, big bento-style container. Choose between eight great colors when you order. One reviewer writes: “Seriously- this container is really awesome. It holds SO MUCH! You definitely will not feel deprived if you use this to bring your lunch. [...] Very sturdy, so far have not had any issues at all with leaking. [...] Super super great!”

19 A Microfiber Hair Wrap That’s Gentle On Your Wet Locks Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re still using a harsh terry cloth towel to dry your wet hair after a shower, I’m here to tell you there’s a better, gentler option for your locks: this microfiber hair wrap. When your hair is wet, it’s more fragile, which is why this super soft (and super absorbent) towel is a less damaging option for your post-shower strands. Plus, it’s bigger than other wraps on the market, so it’s suitable for long-haired folks too. One reviewer writes: “I finally realized how important it is to use a microfiber towel because it so soft and gentle on the hair. It does not cause any friction or damage to my hair and my hair is frizz free!” Available colors: 4

20 This Hair Catcher That Prevents Clogs In Your Shower Drain TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $11 See On Amazon Anyone with long hair knows how quickly their shed locks in the shower can clog up the drain, which is what makes this hair catcher so essential. Install this mushroom-shaped tool in seconds simply by sticking it in your shower drain, and it’ll catch any stray hairs around its base before they go down the pipe. Just slip it out after a hair-washing day to easily remove the hair before your next rinse. One reviewer writes: “AMAZING! A must have for families with long shedding hair!!”

21 These Transparent Apothecary Jars For Storing Your Bathroom Must-Haves AOZITA Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These adorable apothecary jars are not just for adding cute decor to your bathroom, they’re super functional as storage for your smaller essentials as well. With 10-ounce capacities, these jars have a small footprint on your countertop or in your cabinets, but can still easily store items like cotton balls and plastic flossers. Choose between a two-, three-, or four-pack when you order. One reviewer writes: “These containers were the finishing touch that I needed for my bathroom counter! [...] Overall I’m very happy with this purchase!”

22 This Easy-To-Use Veggie Chopper To Cut Down Your Meal Prep Time Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slice your veggies in a flash with this vegetable chopper — the kitchen tool you didn’t know you needed until you witness its magic. Complete any meal prep task with this seven-piece set, which includes four different blades and a convenient container at the bottom so your newly chopped goods don’t make a mess on your counter. One reviewer writes: “Omg omg omg. This thing is amazing. [...] I just filled up 4 plates (10 in Dixie plates, to be exact) with veggies in less than 10 minutes. Seriously. I chopped an onion earlier to [sauté] in 15 seconds. Yes, really. If chopping veggies keeps you buying the same frozen ones over and over like me, this is for you. It's a kitchen miracle.”

23 A 2-Pack Of Clear Bins That Make Navigating Your Fridge Easy HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you’re constantly adding and taking stuff out of your fridge, it can feel impossible to keep it organized. However, with these clear bins, this task becomes a little bit easier, allowing you to seamlessly separate your condiments from your produce. With a 12.5-inch length, each of these bins can comfortably store tons of items while still fitting on your fridge shelves with ease, and the clear design makes it simple to discern where everything is. One reviewer writes: “This is exactly what I was looking for! I try to keep my fridge as clean and organized as possible. Especially because we have a toddler and I like for all of her snacks to be easily visible and easily attainable. I hate seeing product boxes in the fridge because it’s hard to tell how much or how little you have of that product, it takes up a lot of room and not to mention it’s just not aesthetically pleasing to look at it. These containers fit everything we need them to and has made our fridge 1,000x more functional!”

24 A Water Bottle That Lets You Infuse Your Favorite Fruits Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you love the taste of lemon water, cucumber water, or any other infused beverage, you’ll love this travel bottle with a built-in infuser. This 32-ounce bottle is the perfect thing to tote around throughout the day, especially with its easy flip-top lid (that won’t ever leak) alongside the included infuser. One reviewer writes: “Each mixture is delicious after 2 hours of sitting, and even more flavorful after at least 4 hours of sitting. The 32 ounces is perfect to drink all day. Then, make some more before the next day. It also helps to get all the added vitamin benefits and taste of the fruit, if you're not a big fruit eater.”

25 A Set Of Velvet Hangers That Keep Your Slippery Blouses In Check Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve just about had it with your favorite blouses slipping off your wire or flimsy plastic hangers in your closet, it’s time to invest in these velvet options. These come in a pack of 30, 50, or 100, depending on your collection of hanging clothes, and guarantee a nonslip hold on even your most slippery items. Also, the hooks swivel, so you can ensure your clothes are all facing the same way on the rack. One reviewer writes: “These hangers are good quality, sturdy yet flexible. I love the notches for my sleeveless or narrow-sleeved items. They have a very slim profile, great for small storage spaces and are certainly more aesthetically pleasing than their thick plastic counterparts.”

26 The Painless Detangling Brush That Truly Works On All Hair Types Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a good detangling brush, look no further than this one from Crave Naturals. This brush is actually suitable for all hair types, whether strands are wet or dry, and has cone-shaped plastic bristles that are gentle on your locks so as not to tug and damage them while unknotting. One reviewer writes: “I'm a single dad of a 6 years old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now.”

27 A Silverware Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawer Dynamic Gear Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Make it easier than ever to find the forks, knives, and spoons you need with this bamboo organizer that fits right into your silverware drawer. No matter the size of your drawer, this organizer can fit, thanks to its expandable design and different size range options (choose between three to five, six to eight, or seven to nine slots when you order). One reviewer writes: “We’ve been putting up with individual plastic silverware trays for years, which don’t hold everything, slide around, look grungy. I put this tray in the drawer, slid it out to the width our drawer allows, and... Voila! A full drawer tray that holds all our goodies (including two sets of silverware). Couldn’t be more pleased.”

28 These Reusable Grocery Bags That Hold Up To 50 Pounds Each BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re not using reusable grocery bags when you head to the store each week, it’s time you consider switching over — this 10-pack of totes makes it easy. With 15 color combinations to choose from, each of these durable, reusable totes will hold up to 50 pounds worth of your groceries or other shopping finds, and all are machine-washable. One reviewer writes: “The material is good quality, and the bags are well made. Living in Manhattan, I walk everywhere. Yesterday, I walked home from the market [...] with canned goods and other heavy articles. Carrying was surprisingly comfortable with one of these bag slung over my shoulder.”

29 A Canister For Your Coffee Grounds With An Extra-Large Capacity Coffee Gator Coffee Canister Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you love making coffee the old-fashioned way (without K-cups!), this coffee canister is the perfect addition to your coffee station. With a 64-ounce capacity, this stainless steel canister can holds tons of grounds and keep them fresh, especially with its included CO2 release valve. Or, if you don’t need a canister this large, there are also 11-, 16-, and 22-ounce options available. One reviewer writes: “Well made, reasonably priced and perfect for storing my coffee.”

30 A Compact Portable Charger With No Cord Needed iWALK Mini Portable Charger Amazon $26 See On Amazon This portable charger is as “mini as a lipstick,” making it actually perfect for toting around while traveling or during a night out. It doesn’t require a charging cable, so you can use your device while it’s charging, and you can even charge the charger itself while it juices up your phone. Choose your favorite from the three different colors available. One reviewer writes: “This charger not only saves space but also [you] don’t need to deal with the extra cables.”

31 A 3-Pack Of Cutting Boards In Different Sizes HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Boards (Set of 3) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Chances are you already have a cutting board in your kitchen, but I promise you won’t regret adding this set of three to your collection. With three different sizes in your pack, these boards will be essential whenever you meal prep, considering they’re nonporous, have juice grooves to catch runoff, and are made with easy-to-grip handles that make transporting a breeze. One reviewer writes: “The boards are of high quality and last a long time. I do like to replace my cutting boards due to germs, so the price point of these are perfect for that. They clean well and I don’t hold food stains. The rubber sides are great for non-slip surface...”

32 An Eyelash Curler That Won’t Tug On Your Lashes Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag & Refill Pads Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want voluminous lashes that last, you need a fabulous eyelash curler like this one from Brilliant Beauty. This one is unique not only because it comes in four cool colors (including a holographic hue), but also because it won’t tug or nip on your lashes or eyelid like others on the market. This one comes with a little satin bag to keep it in and a few extra refill pads, too. One reviewer writes: “Best curler I've ever owned, and I've had PLENTY”

33 This Cold Brew Maker That Will Have You Never Buying Overpriced Coffee Again Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Love cold brew but hate spending a ton at overpriced coffee shops? With this cold brew coffee maker, you never have to again. This 32-ounce pitcher features an airtight cap and measurement markings on the side, making it easy to brew a delicious caffeinated beverage for you to grab from the fridge first thing the following morning. One reviewer writes: “This is by far the easiest method of cold-brewing I have done so far....in the past I've done everything from using nutmilk bags to just dumping and straining. This coffee maker makes it so easy! I love the design and the extra lid; cleaning is a breeze! The size is very nice as well.”

34 A Foot Peel Mask That Gives You Baby-Soft Feet In Just 2 Weeks Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Did you know that you can turn your feet from cracked and dry to baby-soft and supple in just 14 days? With this foot peel mask, you can. These masks come in the form of socks, so you can wear them for 60 minutes while you do other stuff around the house, and are made with ingredients like salicylic acid and aloe vera to effectively exfoliate and moisturize your feet and heels. Over two weeks time, feet will simply begin to shed dead skin. One reviewer writes: “Wow. I'm always skeptical when I purchase health/beauty products like this and usually end up with lackluster results. But with this I'm impressed! I can't decide if I'm grossed out or amused but this product is worth more than any pedicure you can receive if you're wanting to rid of dead skin. [...] Buy it people!”

35 A Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That You Need If You Have A Small Kitchen Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon This dish drying rack is not like others on the market — unlike the bulky options that sit on your countertop and take up space, this one folds out right over your sink (and can fold up again when you’re not using it). Especially ideal for smaller kitchens, this rack can support up to 70 pounds of drying dishes and is made from rustproof and waterproof stainless steel. One reviewer writes: “Easy to store. Sturdy. I got rid of my dish rack because it took up too much counter space for me (I stay in an apartment) [...] When I'm done I [put] it right under the sink and it rolls up which is even better. Great buy.”

36 This Doggy Bag Holder That Secures Right Onto Your Pet’s Leash Earth Rated Dog Poop Bag Holder with 15 Bags Amazon $12 See On Amazon Poop bags are an essential on any walk with your pup, and these come in a cute little holder that attaches right to the leash for your convenience. This quickly dispenses up to 15 bags, and the used bags can be tied to the back hook to keep your other hand free until you reach a trash can. This is a must-have for any owner of a furry friend. One reviewer writes: “All pet owners should have one of these poop bag dispensers. This particular unit holds large rolls of any brand and has a small hook that makes transporting “used bags” so simple! [...] Overall, this is an excellent poop bag dispenser made with durable/rugged material that can be tossed/thrown/stepped on/etc and it will be just fine.”

37 These Reusable (& Adorable) Baking Cups For All Your Cupcake-Making Needs Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Baking cupcakes for an upcoming birthday? Trying to throw in a batch of muffins for breakfast the next morning? You’ll love having these reusable baking cups around. These brightly colored silicone baking cups are perfect for baking cupcakes and muffins, especially since you won’t need any sort of nonstick grease when you have them in your tray. Choose from a 12- or 24-pack when you order. One reviewer writes: “BEST RESULT I have EVER gotten removing baked muffins! It doesn't even compare to using paper liners or spraying my non-stick muffin pan! [...] Cleanup is a breeze and I'm delighted to not have a muffin pan to soak and scrub in my sink for days [...] or to take up space in my cupboards! BUY THESE! They are inexpensive and WORTH IT!”

38 A Digital Food Scale Any Skilled Chef Needs On Their Countertop Greater Goods Digital Food Scale Amazon $13 See On Amazon Any pro (or amateur) in the kitchen needs a good food scale on their countertop, like this super sleek digital option. This scale will display your food item’s weight in pounds, ounces, milliliters, or grams, and it’s compact, so storage is a breeze. One reviewer writes: “The size of the scale is small and portable yet decent, it offers a nice surface for measurement, and the surface is gradient not smooth, it's still easy to clean as stated. [...] In my opinion the product is pretty nice, it does what it needs to do and it's compact.”

39 A Set Of Storage Cubes To Organize Practically Anything In Your Home Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your bedroom, playroom, or any other space in your home needs some organization, these fabric storage bins can help you with any task, big or small. With six great colors to choose from that are sure to match the vibe of any space, these six storage bins have convenient handles, open-top designs, and are even collapsible when not in use. One reviewer writes: “These were everything [I] was looking for AND more! I’ve purchased a second set to set up in my guest room. You can’t beat the price either!”

40 A Set Of Hydrocolloid Patches To Speed Blemish Healing Mighty Patch Pimple Patches (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make pimple popping and blemish scarring a thing of the past with these hydrocolloid patches that accelerate healing of your whiteheads in just a couple of days. This pack comes with 36 translucent dots which each absorb pus from the pimples on your face — just keep them on for up to eight hours at a time for best results. One reviewer writes: “I do not claim to understand the science behind this tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were [s]hocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick.”

41 A Set Of Motion-Sensor Nightlights To Install All Over Your Home AUVON Plug-In LED Motion-Sensor Night Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you tend to get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom or grab a quick glass of water, you’re going to want to install these motion-activated lights around your home. These night lights plug into any outlet and can sense motion from up to 12 feet away with a 120-degree range, and even have adjustable brightness levels. They’ll turn off after 60 seconds of no motion, saving you tons on your energy bills, too. One reviewer writes: “The “bright” lights up our hallway very well. Going to use these in several rooms of the house. Will be ordering more, since they work great and like the price!”

42 These Nonstick Oven Liners To Keep The Interior Clean ThreadNanny Heavy-Duty Nonstick Teflon Oven Liners Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Prevent any messy spills or stains in your oven with these oven liners, which one reviewer says will allow you to “never clean your oven again!” Made from thick, nonstick Teflon, these 17-by-25-inch mats will sustain heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, work in electric, gas, and microwave ovens, and can be thrown in the dishwasher when they need to be cleaned. One reviewer writes: “They catch all the dribbles from your apple pie or other oven cooking and baking, and the dribbles just wipe right off after cooling. [...] Get these mats, and save yourself time and oven cleaning hassle!”

43 The Perfect Storage Solution For Your Overflowing Shoe Collection Woffit Under-Bed Shoe Storage Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Based on their inability to be hung like clothing or stored without getting them dirty, shoes can feel impossible to organize. Thanks to this under-bed shoe organizer, this won’t feel like a problem any longer for your extensive footwear collection — these come in a two-pack, each of which can hold up to 12 pairs of your go-to sandals, sneakers, and flats. Each has a convenient handle that makes sliding them out from under your bed a seamless task. One reviewer writes: “I am so glad I got these. I have a lot of shoes and I really needed a way to keep them organized better & keep them from being dusty between wearing. I was pleased that even my husband's size 13 extra wide were able to be stored.”

44 A Set Of Fridge Mats That Keep Your Shelves Squeaky Clean seaped Refrigerator Mats (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether it’s jelly stains, condensation rings from your iced tea, or mold from the produce you forgot to toss, your fridge shelves can get dirty. These colorful refrigerator mats prevent you from breaking out the cleaning supplies every week — they’re so easy to wipe down. You’ll get five of these fun mats in your order. One reviewer writes: “I was tired of crusty creamer bottoms and scrubbing it off so I ordered these. I [love] [them]! They are light yet sturdy. The adhesive dots are perfect to keep items secure. It's amazing how something so simple can brighten up your fridge and keep it clean. I'm ordering another set to use for the side doors.”

45 A Durable Shower Curtain Liner That’s Resistant To Soap Scum LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Every shower needs a simple and effective shower curtain liner like this one. This translucent model will not only keep puddles of water from forming on your bathroom floor each time you shower, but it’s also mildew- and soap scum-resistant and comes with 12 rust-resistant metal grommets — so this bad boy will surely last forever in your bathroom. One reviewer writes: “The material is sturdy but light. The magnets at the bottom of the liner are weighty enough to keep the liner from billowing but not huge and obnoxious-looking.”

46 This Kitchen Tool For All Your Heavy-Duty Mixing & Mashing Needs Farberware Pro Meat Masher Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re browning ground beef for tacos or mashing potatoes for a dinner side, this tool can help you with any mixing, chopping, stirring, or scraping task. Its pinwheel design makes these actions super seamless, and it can even withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit with no problem. One reviewer writes: “I HIGHLY recommend this meat bashing tool. It “chops” your food up evenly and in to small enough pieces with out making them too small that they’re just [crumbles]. I also found using this multiple times that breaking down the meat in to smaller even pieces from the beginning of cooking actually expedited the cooking time and cooked the food more evenly! A win all around!”

47 This Trash Bin For Your Car That’s Even Waterproof EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you can’t seem to keep your car clean no matter how hard you try, at least attempt to keep your garbage in a waterproof trash bin like this one. Hang it off your center console or passenger seat headrest — wherever’s easiest for you — and throw in a trash liner (there’s 10 included) for the cleanest car interior you’ve ever had. One reviewer writes: “Great trash can for my car! Admit it, if you're looking for a car trash can, your car probably looks like it’s been to a fraternity party - even though you're a full grown adult. Don't be embarrassed. Ok, maybe you should be. Just buy this trash can and get your stuff together, one candy wrapper at a time.”

48 This Color-Removing Brush Sponge To Quickly Pivot Makeup Looks TailaiMei Color Removal Cleaner Sponge Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you’re a professional makeup artist or simply love switching up your eyeshadow looks regularly, you need this color-removing sponge in your kit. This sponge requires zero water or cleaning solution — just swipe your brush over the sponge a few times and witness the color disappear from the bristles in no more than a few seconds. Plus, you can easily bring this around when you travel, thanks to its compact size. One reviewer writes: “It has been very helpful in keeping my eye colors from being muddied together and cuts down on me requiring multiple eyeshadow brushes to place multiple colors on my eyelids.”

49 A Pair Of Silicone Oven Mitts That Are Extra Long HOMWE Professional Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $16 See On Amazon While quilted pot holders and oven mitts may look cute, they won’t offer the same heat resistance as these silicone options, which are extra long to protect forearms. These oven mitts give your hands protection in up to 450-degree Fahrenheit heat and won’t melt, even when handling your hottest trays. Plus, they won’t let any liquids seep through like their quilted competitors, allowing them to last you pretty much forever. One reviewer writes: “I am very hard on my oven mitts and have went through so many over the years I've lost track. Usually I end up with a small tear in the glove and don't realize it until I pull something out of the oven and get burned. [...] About 2 months ago I found these [...] Wow! These are amazing!”

50 This Handheld Steamer That Anyone With Creased Clothes Needs Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good steamer in their possession in order to prevent any fashion faux pas (wrinkles might be number one on that list). This one has an ergonomic handle, a 240-milliliter capacity, and a 15-minute continuous steam time, making it easy to steam any of the creased clothes in your outfit rotation for the week. One reviewer writes: “I bought this little guy because I never put my clothes away and they get all wrinkled. Seriously, I’m one lazy person. [...] This steamer is small and compact but packs a punch for getting out wrinkles. It takes no time at all and is super easy to use.”